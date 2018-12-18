Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will expand efforts at opening up as it leads to progress, adding that reforms will be carried out in appropriate areas.

China must unswervingly support the state economy while also guiding the development of the non-state economy, Xi said.

Xi made the comments in a speech at Beijing's Great Hall of the People to mark 40 years of China's reforms and opening up.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)