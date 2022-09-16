China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution -source

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Samarkand
·1 min read

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday.

Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since the beginning of the pandemic, is attending a meeting this week of the China- and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

However, he was absent from group photographs published late on Thursday when the leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, went for dinner.

An Uzbek government source confirmed Xi's absence and said the Chinese delegation cited its COVID-19 policy as the reason.

In Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xi, 69, is set to secure a historic third leadership term at a Communist Party congress that will begin next month.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • See the ancient Uzbek city of Samarkand by drone

    STORY: Uzbekistan's authorities want to boost tourism much further to some 9 million annually in the next few years.It will play host to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit (SCO) from Thursday (September 15) to Friday (September 16).Leaders from countries including China and Russia will be in attendance where they will discuss regional security and global issues.

  • Xi and Putin arrive in Uzbekistan for summit

    STORY: Chinese President Xi Jinping received a welcome ceremony on Thursday (September 15) ahead of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The SCO summit is taking place in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand this year. Xi is due to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. On Friday, Putin is set to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey, it added in a statement.Putin and Xi plan to discuss Ukraine and Taiwan at the meeting, which the Kremlin says holds "special significance" given the geopolitical situation.Separately, the Uzbek government said Putin would also meet Iranian, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Turkmen and Uzbek leaders.

  • Reeves: 'I don't think it's very likely that the city is going to operate the water system'

    The boil-water notice has ended, but tension remains between the city and state governments as long-term steps are considered.

  • Xi Removes Mask for Putin But Doesn't Mingle Outside China's Covid Cocoon

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping has taken a cautious approach to relaxing his virus prevention measures in Central Asia this week, as the Chinese leader navigates returning to a world that’s living with the virus after spending nearly 1,000 days at home.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy F

  • Russian soldiers refused to complete their duty and expressed 'moral exhaustion,' and 'worsening' of health in 10 letters left behind in Izium, Ukraine, The Washington Post reported

    The letters, written 10 days before Izium was recaptured by Ukraine, provide a glimpse of the mindset of Russian soldiers.

  • Astronomical observatory in Syria built with local expertise

    STORY: Despite numerous hurdles, the Syrian AstronomicalAssociation has a new observatory Location: Damascus, Syria(Mohammad Al-Asiri, Head of the Syrian Astronomical Association) "We built the whole dome with Syrian hands. We built the base of the telescope with its engines with Syrian hands, and we only brought the main mirror, its protector, and its technology from abroad. We were able to divide the telescope into several parts in order to move it easily and reduce the burden of shipping it."The society has numerous small telescopesbut needed a large one that offered more detail and clarity It took a full year to complete the projectThe association has had financial strains since conflicts in the country began(Turkiyah Jbour, Board of Directors member, Syrian Astronomical Association)"Of course, the crisis, the war and the economic situation affected not only the association but all sectors within the society because those who used to support us with funding are not capable of doing so anymore because their profits decreased.”

  • Judge cites unsubstantiated 'media leaks' in rejecting DOJ bid to resume probe into Trump's handling of classified docs

    The Thursday ruling was another setback for prosecutors who are warning of the sensitive nature of the documents retrieved from Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

  • US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum

    The Biden administration announced Thursday it will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, as the U.S. rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv's counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat. The White House said it was the 21st time that the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine. “With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

  • Chinese universities among world's top schools in producing ultra-rich graduates

    Chinese universities, including Peking University and Tsinghua University, are among the top universities to produce the most “ultra-wealthy” alumni, according to a recent report from data company Altrata. Peking University, the alma mater of Baidu co-founder Robin Li, has produced about 1,101 ultra-high net-worth (UHNW) individuals, landing the school at No. 8 on the list. Tsinghua University, the school from which Chinese President Xi Jinping graduated, churned out about 1,100 ultra-wealthy alumni, placing it at No. 9 on the list.

  • Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self defence

    Pope Francis on Thursday said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression. Speaking to reporters aboard a plane returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis also urged Kyiv to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may "smell" because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side. The war in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24, provided the backdrop to the pope's visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world.

  • Some residents in a Russian border town are fearing an invasion because Ukraine's latest counteroffensive has been so successful: report

    "The children start running around screaming 'missiles' but we tell them it is just thunder," Russian kindergarten teacher Ekaterina told the Times.

  • Don Lemon Booted from Prime-Time CNN Slot

    CNN will push host Don Lemon out of his prime-time slot and cancel his show Don Lemon Tonight, the networks' new CEO Chris Licht announced Thursday.

  • Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, part of infrastructure in place

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan were possible and part of the infrastructure was already in place, Russian state-owned new agency RIA reported. Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan. "The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen cooperation between the two countries across all areas of mutual benefit including food security, trade & investment, energy, defence and security," a statement from Sharif's office said.

  • Russian parliament to consider summoning defence minister

    Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account for himself.

  • Trump nearly torpedoed his own stimulus package to get revenge on Mitch McConnell after the 2020 election, book says

    Trump made a last-minute demand for $2,000 stimulus checks, an amount he knew McConnell and Senate Republicans would refuse.

  • Putin’s ‘revenge’ on Zelenskyy for visiting Izyum makes him look weak, says political expert

    Against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to the city of Izyum, recently liberated from Russian occupiers, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin now looks ludicrous, not courageous, political analyst Petro Oleshchuk said on the air of Radio NV on Sept. 15.

  • Biden issues executive order limiting Chinese investments in US technologies: 'National security threats'

    President Biden issued an executive order instructing CFIUS to limit Chinse investments in U.S. technology industry sectors, citing “evolving national security threats.”

  • Jeff Bridges: 'COVID made my cancer look like a piece of cake'

    Jeff Bridges shares his story in a new COVID-19 prevention PSA.

  • Donald Trump and His Allies Might Face Jail Time For Georgia Election Interference

    It’s been a rough few weeks down at Mar-A-Lago for former President Donald Trump. First, the F.B.I raids his golf club for all of the classified documents he allegedly left lying around. Next, his long-time buddy Steve Bannon get’s indicted on six different criminal charges for his role in efforts to build Trump’s border wall.

  • Former Kremlin Aide Says Putin Ouster Could Be Right Around the Corner

    ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a series of battlefield losses in Ukraine, pressure is mounting in Russia for Vladimir Putin to call it quits.And he may not be serving in his role much longer, according to Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter.“Putin’s image is tarnished,” Gallyamov told CNN on Thursday. “The next thing which is going to happen in Russian politics within the next like several months, maybe up to half a year, is the elites will start looking for a successor.”Gallyamo