China's Xi speaks with Saudi crown prince, supports Saudi-Iran talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh
4
Reuters
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussing a wide range of subjects including supporting follow-up talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Xi recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, earlier this month to restore diplomatic ties, in a display of China's growing influence in the region which is being warily watched by the United States.

Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom's prime minister, voiced appreciation for China's initiative to support "efforts to develop good neighbourliness" between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strategic ties between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and economic powerhouse China, a main trade partner of Gulf states, it added.

Xi said the two countries will firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, and make more contributions to promote peace, stability and development in the Middle East, state media reported.

Earlier this week, oil giant Saudi Aramco raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China with two deals that are the biggest to be announced since Xi visited the kingdom in December, where he attended a summit with Gulf Arab leaders.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have voiced concern about perceived disengagement by main security guarantor the United States from the region and have moved to diversify partners with an eye on national economic and security interests.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran are expected to meet during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan after Riyadh and Tehran agreed, following talks in Beijing, to revive relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Bernard Orr; Additional reporting by Clauda Tanios in Dubai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month

    Ramadan is likely to end on April 20. Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to revive relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria. The deal between the regional powers, Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and long-time rival Shi'ite Iran, brokered by China, was announced after previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two countries.

  • Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

    Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded what he called the easing of tensions in the Middle East during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, state media reported.Crown Prince Mohammed on Tuesday "expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the Chinese initiative to support efforts to develop neighbourly relations" between the two sides, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

  • House lawmakers demand Saudis release political prisoners detained for tweeting

    House lawmakers sent a letter to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday demanding that he release all political prisoners being held in his country who were detained after tweeting, days after Riyadh released a woman who was initially arrested for posting tweets critical of the top leader. The letter — which was first…

  • NZ Foreign Minister says encouraged China to support Pacific regional institutions

    New Zealand's foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Tuesday she had encouraged China to support and strengthen Pacific regional institutions and uphold a 22-year old agreement that sees Pacific countries look after their own security needs. After returning from Beijing, Mahuta told reporters she had encouraged China to support regional Pacific architecture such as the Pacific Islands Forum, the Forum Fisheries Agency and the Biketawa agreement.

  • Did Vietnam peace protests stop Nixon using nuclear weapons?

    A new documentary, released amid Putin’s brinksmanship over Ukraine, argues that marches in 1969 changed the US president’s mind. Some historians think otherwise

  • Orlando Bloom gifts Volodymyr Zelensky Buddhist philosophy to inspire children in Kyiv

    Orlando Bloom sat down with the president of Ukraine to discuss solutions for protecting children traumatised by Russia's invasion.

  • The ‘brainless’ policy introduced in China to reverse its low birth rate

    Younger siblings will have their exam results boosted as part of a raft of unusual incentives to encourage Chinese families to have more children.

  • Rare beetle species named after ex-California governor Brown

    Scientists are naming a rare species of beetle in honor of former California Gov. Jerry Brown after finding one at his ranch. Bembidion brownorum was last seen in 1966, but it hadn't been named or described until one was collected near a creek on Brown's ranch in Colusa County, about an hour's drive northwest of Sacramento, the University of California, Berkeley announced Monday. Under magnification “it glows with a green and gold metallic shimmer,” according to UC Berkeley.

  • Cryptoverse: Buoyant bitcoin's losing its liquidity

    The price of the No.1 cryptocurrency has jumped 40% to around $27,700 since March 10, when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) careered into mainstream markets. Bitcoin's market depth indicates the asset is at its lowest level of liquidity in 10 months, even lower than in the aftermath of the FTX collapse in November, according to data provider Kaiko. The market depth for the two leading trading pairs - bitcoin-dollar and bitcoin-tether - stands at 5,600 bitcoin, the equivalent of about $155 million, Kaiko said.

  • Judge halts Voyager Digital's $1.3 billion sale to Binance.US

    The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the Office of the U.S. Trustee, the Department of Justice's (DOJ) bankruptcy watchdog, filed appeals in early March over a bankruptcy court's approval of the sale. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden in Manhattan ruled Monday that the sale should be put on hold, overruling Voyager's argument that a delay could cause Binance.US to back out of the deal entirely. Binance.US and Voyager did not immediately respond to requests for comment late on Monday.

  • ‘I’m 46 and don’t have long to live – can I access my pension early?’

    Would you like a Telegraph Money Makeover? Apply here or through the form at the bottom of the page.

  • Angry Trump supporters have swamped the Manhattan DA's office with hundreds of calls spewing racial slurs and parroting Trump's rhetoric

    The Manhattan district attorney's office has gotten several death threats as Trump threatened "death and destruction" if he's charged.

  • US 'deeply concerned' about judicial reform clash in Israel, suggests compromise, Biden aide says

    The Biden administration expressed deep concern after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired an opponent of his judicial reforms, sparking protests.

  • How Xi Jinping was forced to admit he needs capitalism – and Jack Ma – after all

    At the height of his powers, Jack Ma was the epitome of China’s new billionaire class.

  • Why are NHL players refusing to wear Pride jerseys? Explaining the league's latest controversy

    Tracking the teams and players participating in NHL Pride nights, what's behind the controversy and examining some common misconceptions.

  • 3 reasons why Americans aren't going to college anymore

    More people are finding a college degree just isn't worth it. Blame student debt, a hot labor market, and political battles over higher education.

  • China Anti-Graft Agency to Inspect Major State-Owned Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-corruption agency will inspect dozens of state-owned companies from China Investment Corp. to PetroChina Co., suggesting the government may be expanding its push to boost profits at some of the country’s biggest and most important state firms.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Cr

  • Richard Sherman says Lamar Jackson contract impasse is fault of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

    The former NFL defensive back said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract is why Lamar Jackson can’t get a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

  • Bankers at US midsize lenders battle to keep deposits after exodus

    Mid-sized U.S. lenders are getting creative as they try to hang onto customer deposits after two bank failures rattled consumers and spurred a $119 billion exodus from small institutions in recent weeks. Industry executives discussed strategies to bolster trust in their institutions at an annual meeting of the Consumer Bankers Association conference on Monday in Las Vegas. The difference between banks' promotional rates for new customers and average rates across the industry reached a record high this year as lenders competed for client deposits, according to Curinos, a bank data provider.

  • U.N. urges North Korea to confirm fate of forcibly disappeared people

    The United Nations Human Rights office in Seoul called on North Korea on Tuesday to confirm the fate and whereabouts of people who have been disappeared under its regime, accusing Pyongyang of violating the rights of the victims and their loved ones for decades. In a report on enforced disappearance and abductions by North Korea, the U.N. rights office said North Korea should acknowledge that it has engaged in a state policy of enforced disappearances since 1950, and take immediate steps to end such violations.