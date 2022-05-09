China's Xi tells German Chancellor all efforts must be made to avoid Ukraine conflict from intensifying

Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opening session in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday that all efforts must be made to avoid the Ukraine conflict turning into an "unmanageable situation", Chinese state radio reported.

"All efforts must be made to avoid the intensification and expansion of the Ukraine conflict, which could lead to an unmanageable situation," Xi said in the video call, according to the report.

Xi also invited Germany to participate in the Global Security Initiative, a broad and vague framework Xi put forward last month that upholds the principle of "indivisible security", a concept invoked by Russia to justify its attack on Ukraine.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories