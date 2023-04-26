China's Xi is trying to play the role of peacemaker in Ukraine, but won't even acknowledge publicly that Putin started the war

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke for the first time since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday. During their call, Xi repeatedly stressed that China is eager to help facilitate peace talks — even as he continues to avoid condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the invasion.

"On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace. Its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace," the Chinese government said in a statement on the call. China unveiled a peace proposal for the war in late February, which has been met with deep skepticism in the West — particularly given it does not call for Russian troops to withdraw from the Ukrainian territories they occupy. Ukraine has repeatedly said it would not agree to a peace deal requiring it to cede territory to Russia.

The statement went on to say that Xi would send a special representative to Ukraine and other countries "to have in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

The readout made no reference to a war in Ukraine or an invasion, and did not lay any blame at Putin's feet. In fact, the statement did not mention Russia a single time and referred to what's happening in Ukraine as a "crisis." This follows a trend when it comes to China's approach to the war, and raises questions as to how Beijing could be an effective mediator when it won't even acknowledge who started the fight.

The Chinese government has claimed neutrality in the Ukraine war, while maintaining close ties with Moscow throughout. China and Russia declared a "no limits" friendship last year, shortly before the invasion. As the West has moved to cut off profits from oil and gas sales that help fuel Russia's war machine, China has continued to purchase Russian energy — providing Moscow with a lifeline. Meanwhile, Chinese officials and China's state-run media have parroted the Kremlin's propaganda about the war, blaming NATO for the conflict.

Indeed, as much of the world has turned against Russia over the invasion, Beijing has refused to openly rebuke Putin — who has faced widespread allegations of war crimes. Along these lines, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader in March. Xi visited the Russian leader in Moscow shortly after, offering Putin an opportunity to tout his relationship with his Chinese counterpart.

Though China and Russia maintain a robust relationship, Beijing still has not publicly committed to providing Moscow with weapons it desperately needs as the war in Ukraine rages on. The West has warned China of severe consequences if it provided lethal aid to Russia.

In recent months, China has increasingly sought to position itself as a mediator in various disputes and conflicts across the world. Beijing, for example, recently helped facilitate a peace deal between longtime rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. China has also proposed itself as a potential peacemaker in the Israel-Palestine conflict. This all comes amid historic tensions between China and the US, as both countries vie for influence across the globe.

That said, even as Ukraine receives vital security aid from the US and its allies, Zelenskyy appears open to seeing China play a more vocal and active role when it comes to ending the war in his country. The Ukrainian leader had repeatedly expressed a desire to speak with Xi prior to their conversation on Wednesday.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

