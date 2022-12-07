China's Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a memorial for the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures.

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six nations that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. His state visit to Saudi Arabia will end on Saturday.

China is the world’s second largest economy and a major source of outward investment. To fuel massive demand, it imports half its oil, of which half of those imports come from Saudi Arabia, amounting to tens of billions of dollars annually.

China's economic growth had been on a steady decline for years and was dealt a major blow by rolling lockdowns imposed across the country as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese economic growth rebounded to 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the first half of the year's 2.2%, but still well short of the government target.

China’s COVID-19 infection numbers are lower than those of the United States and other major countries. But the ruling party is sticking to “zero-COVID,” which calls for isolating every case, while other governments are relaxing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.

China's ruling Communist Party shares many of the authoritarian tendencies of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, shielding Beijing from criticism over its harsh policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. More than a million have been sent to detention centers where they report being forced to denounce Islam and swear fealty to Xi and the party.

Beijing denies the charges, saying they have been providing job training and ridding Muslims of extremist, separatist and terroristic tendencies.

The trip to Saudi Arabia marks a further move by Xi to restore his global profile after spending most of the pandemic inside China. Xi was granted a third five-year term in October, but street protests against “zero-COVID” policies last month saw the most significant public challenge to his rule and may have prompted a relaxation of some measures.

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

    How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th

    DTEGY, RWEOY, SLB, NKSH and FCCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 6, 2022.

  • Can a High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Be Safe?

    Often, once payouts hit 4% or higher, investors question if they're sustainable. When a stock reaches this range, investors would be wise to evaluate the payout in case a potential cut or falling stock price spells trouble on the horizon. High-yield stocks can be safe, but investors need to do a bit of looking under the hood before coming to that conclusion.

  • Stocks end lower as S&P posts 4th straight decline

    STORY: Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to four sessions, as skittish investors fretted over Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession.The Dow fell more than 1%, the S&P dropped over 1.4%, while the Nasdaq shed 2%.Tim Courtney is Chief Investment Officer at at Exencial Wealth Advisors“I think what we're seeing in markets today is the continuation of the interest rate story that started, you know, at the end of the first quarter of this year. [FLASH] And that means those most interest rate sensitive areas of the market, like the Nasdaq, like large growth stocks, they're falling more. They're falling more today. They fell more yesterday. [FLASH] So, if you're more sensitive to interest rates, you've had a bad day over the last couple of days.”Among those large growth stocks, Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet all fell between 2.5% and 3%.But it was Meta Platforms that really dragged down markets… its shares sliding 6.8% following reports that European Union regulators have ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity.Financial titans also pointed toward uncertain times ahead.Bank of America’s chief executive Brian Moynihan predicted three quarters of mild negative growth next year, while JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said inflation will erode consumer spending power and that a mild to more pronounced recession was likely ahead.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in December

    These three names are down a ton this year, opening up a massive opportunity for long-term investors.

  • China's Xi to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to meet Saudi and Arab leaders

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia aims to increase trade with Beijing and discuss regional security when China's president visits Riyadh this week, with the kingdom seeking to expand superpower ties beyond the increasingly fractious alliance with the United States. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to mark Xi Jinping's arrival on Wednesday with a lavish welcome that diplomats in the region have said may contrast starkly with the muted reception offered to U.S. President Joe Biden in July. That reflects what Saudi state news agency SPA described as the "strategic partnership" that is emerging between China and Saudi Arabia, its main oil supplier, after years of growing ties.

  • Ukraine crisis: Who is buying Russian oil and gas?

    India and China are buying cheaper oil from Russia as other major economies shun its energy exports.

  • NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude

    A small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity transmission tower last month was flying below minimum altitudes while approaching an airport in foggy nighttime conditions, according to a preliminary report on the crash. The plane was operating on an instrument flight rules flight plan, which is typically used during reduced visibility, as it returned to the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg from White Plains, New York, the report states. Air traffic control communications showed that the pilot, identified by state police as Patrick Merkle, 66, of Washington, D.C., was advised to expect one approach procedure, but he preferred another, the report states.

  • Taiwan seeks to reassure on TSMC commitment to island despite U.S. investment

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's economy minister said on Wednesday that the island remains chipmaker TSMC's most important production base after the company announced it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion. TSMC's Arizona factory has sparked concerns in Taiwan, where semiconductor manufacturing is the backbone of the economy, about a "goodbye to Taiwan" trend among chip firms. TSMC, which makes most its chips in Taiwan, is also building a factory in Japan.

  • Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety

    The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of overgrowth on this West Virginia hillside has erased any trace of the graveyard known locally as Little Egypt, the resting place for dozens of coal miners who died in a 1912 mine explosion. “There are 80 people here that nobody has said a prayer over in a long, long time,” said Ed Evans, a state lawmaker and retired public school teacher as he side-stepped a patch of sunken earth on a rainy summer day.

  • Police: Dearborn suspect told people at Michigan synagogue they were 'going to die'

    Hassan Yehia Chokr told Jewish people outside the synagogue: You're "going to die."

  • Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit

    The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday changed its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The department dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre, acknowledging he has already repaid that money for an unfulfilled pledge of public speeches. The volleyball facility was a pet project of Favre, and he pledged to lead fundraising efforts for it.

  • Boeing's last-ever 747 just rolled off the assembly line, marking the end of an era. Here's the history of how the revolutionary plane changed the world.

    The iconic Queen of the Skies' game-changing operating costs made international travel accessible for more than just the rich and famous.

  • How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service

    Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.

  • Fox Business Host Drops Hard Truths In Trump-Bashing Segment

    Stuart Varney, once a loyal defender of the former president, criticized Trump on multiple fronts.

  • Herschel Walker's Closing Message: 'I Don't Even Know What the Heck Is a Pronoun'

    Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, doesn’t seem to know what a lot of things are. He claimed to not know women he allegedly dated, impregnated, and pressured to have abortions. He straight-up told voters he’s “not that smart.” And now, the candidate says he has no idea what a pronoun is—a thing most of us learned roughly in second grade.

  • McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony

    At a ceremony Tuesday commemorating Capitol Police officers for their heroic actions on Jan. 6, 2021, police officers and their family members refused to shake hands with two high-ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over

  • Ukrainian Defence Intelligence Chief's opinion: Russian propagandists are preparing Russia for defeat, as it is a foregone conclusion

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russian propagandists have changed their rhetoric and now criticise the Russian generals and discuss their unwillingness to lose the war.

  • Russian Foreign Ministry apparently ready to talk about security guarantees for Russia

    Russia has stated that their government is ready to return to the dialogue about security guarantees for Russia, but they would not ask for it themselves. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Quote from Ryabkov: "If and when we hear that the West truly has [any] interest in it, we will return to the topic.