China's Xi visits Moscow; Russia cites 'monstrous consequences' of Putin arrest warrant: Ukraine live updates

John Bacon and Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for two days of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a visit eyed warily by the U.S. and Western allies.

Xi's first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine would appear to show support for Putin, who needs trade deals and bullets as he faces pressure from economic sanctions and reports that his military is running low on ammunition and fighting equipment.

"It gives me great pleasure to once again set foot on the soil of Russia, our friendly neighbor," said Xi, who added that he first visited as president 10 years ago.

China has called for a cease-fire and peace talks, a plan praised by Moscow but rejected by Kyiv since it would keep Russian troops in occupied territory.

“We will discuss ... your initiative that we highly respect,” Putin said after the leaders shook hands. “Our cooperation in the international arena undoubtedly helps strengthen the basic principles of the global order and multipolarity.”

The trip comes days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging war crimes allegations in Ukraine. Neither Russia, China nor the U.S. are members of the ICC, a Netherlands-based court that claims universal jurisdiction for war-related crimes.

The Kremlin said the two leaders will discuss a "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation." Western officials have expressed concern that Putin could ask Xi to supply Russia with weapons, but Beijing has described the trip as one of "friendship and peace."

China has refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression and seeks to project itself as neutral in the conflict. Beijing portrays itself as a peacemaker, citing Xi’s recent success in brokering talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in restored diplomatic ties between the longtime adversaries.

"The formula for the successful implementation of China’s “Peace Plan” ... is the capitulation or withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from territory in accordance with the norms of international law and the UN Charter,"  Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's national security chief, tweeted Monday.

Developments:

►More than 600,000 explosives left behind by Russian forces who fled occupied Ukraine territory in recent months have been removed or neutralized by Ukraine specialists, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

►The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against the ICC's top prosecutor and several judges, saying the arrest warrants issued by the ICC for Putin and children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova were illegal.

►Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled Monday in favor of confiscation of the  66.6% of the Kyiv mall Ocean Plaza that belonged to four Russian oligarchs. The seized assets were valued at $300 million.

Russian officials cite 'monstrous consequences' of ICC arrest warrant

The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Putin will have “monstrous consequences” for international law, a top Russian official warned Monday. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and a former president, said the ICC has destroyed its credibility by failing to prosecute the purported U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“A gloomy sunset of the entire system of international relations is coming, trust is exhausted,” Medvedev wrote on his messaging app channel.

He described the court as a "pathetic international organization," musing that a Russian missile could strike the court and said ICC judges shouldn’t have taken action against a major nuclear power since "everyone is answerable to God and missiles."

US providing another $350M in military aid

The Biden administration on Monday announced an additional $350 million military aide package, the 34th "drawdown" for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the package includes more ammunition for howitzers and Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats and other equipment.

"We applaud the more than 50 countries that have come together to provide support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Blinken said in a statement.

EU ministers back plan to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells

The European Union Foreign Affairs Council signed off on plans aimed at providing Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by year's end. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's plan provides $1.1 billion to encourage member nations to provide artillery shells from their stocks and any orders for new rounds that they might have placed. Another $1.1 billion would fast track new orders. He said 18 nations agreed to aggregate orders and place them with industries pledging to deliver more and faster.

"The past year has been a brutal wake up call for Europe," Borrell tweeted.

Contributing: The Associated Press

  • China's leader Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

    STORY: Xi will be the first world leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war.Russia will present Xi's trip - his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month - as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it says is trying in vain to isolate and defeat it.Neither Moscow nor Beijing are members of the ICC, whose action the Kremlin said was outrageous but legally void. But by making Putin a wanted man in 123 countries virtually on the eve of Xi's trip, the court has shone an awkward spotlight on a meeting that was already delicate for the Chinese leader.

  • Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

    President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit. Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official. Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

  • Russians may pretend to be preparing for offensive on Zaporizhia front to divert Ukraine's Armed Forces

    The Russian occupiers have concentrated their offensive efforts in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, but they are trying to create the impression of preparations for an offensive on other fronts, particularly on the Zaporizhzhia front, to divert the attention of Ukrainian defenders.

  • Russia's former president suggested firing a hypersonic missile at The Hague after Putin's ICC arrest warrant: 'Look carefully into the sky'

    Dmitry Medvedev said NATO wouldn't retaliate even if Russia bombed the International Criminal Court following its arrest warrant for Putin.

  • Airline pilots warned about radio interference by Chinese military in South China Sea

    Australian airline Qantas has warned its pilots about radio interference from the Chinese military in the South China Sea and GPS jamming from warships operating near Australia.

  • Someone shouts at Putin in Mariupol: "It’s all lies. It’s all for show"

    During the visit of Russian president Vladimir Putin to the occupied Mariupol and his communication with alleged residents, someone shouted: "It's all lies. It's all for show". Source: Kremlin website, Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza Details: This happened when Putin stopped in the courtyard of one of the hastily built residential buildings in Mariupol.

  • Putin claims he delayed full-scale invasion of Ukraine over economic, military factors

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he had decided to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 rather than earlier because of economic and military factors.

  • Ukrainian defenders strike enemy Buk and Tor air defense systems in last 24 hours

    Ukrainian Defense Forces’ aviation and artillery struck important positions of Russian occupation forces over the last 24 hours, said the Ukrainian military’s General Staff in its March 20 summary.

  • Russian police platoon commander dies after car blown up in occupied Kherson Oblast

    A platoon commander of the Russian-occupation police force has been killed in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast, regional council member Sergiy Khlan reported on Facebook on March 19.

  • Unarmed Russian soldiers run into Ukrainian fire for the sole purpose of digging trenches or carrying ammunition. Those who refuse could be killed or imprisoned, report says.

    Russia has slowly made advances in Bakhmut in part by using anti-retreat units, Ukrainian commanders told The New York Times.

  • NATO considering deployment of up to 300,000 troops on border with Russia

    NATO is discussing the need to strengthen the eastern borders with Russia by concentrating equipment and a military contingent of up to 300,000 soldiers, which should prevent Russia from expanding the war beyond Ukraine.

  • Russia defies Putin arrest warrant by opening its own case against ICC

    (Reuters) -Russia's top investigative body said on Monday it had opened a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges who issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges. The move was a symbolic gesture of defiance, three days after the ICC accused Putin and his children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.

  • Polish Ambassador to France: Poland will be forced to enter war if Ukraine fails to defend itself

    Poland's Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rościszewski said in an interview that a situation could arise in which Poland would have to enter the war. The embassy urged audiences to refrain from sensationalising his words.

  • North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack

    North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea. The North’s leader Kim Jong Un instructed his military to hold more drills to sharpen the war readiness of his nuclear forces in the face of “aggression” by his enemies, state media reported. The South Korean and Japanese militaries detected the short-range missile being launched Sunday into waters off the North's eastern coast, which reportedly came less than an hour before the U.S. flew long-range B-1B bombers for training with South Korean warplanes. The North characterizes the U.S.-South Korea exercises as a rehearsal to invade, though the allies insist they are defensive in nature.

  • Russian soldiers try to avoid going to war after their losses near Vuhledar – General Staff report

    Russian soldiers who are being prepared for replenishing the units after their losses near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, are looking for opportunities to avoid going to the combat action zone. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 March Quote: "Considering the situation near Vuhledar, the Russian military leadership is hurrying to send reinforcements.

  • Wagner chief tells Russia's Shoigu of coming Ukrainian attack

    In the letter published by his press service, Prigozhin said the "large-scale attack" was planned for late March or the start of April. "I ask you to take all necessary measures to prevent the Wagner private military company being cut off from the main forces of the Russian army, which will lead to negative consequences for the special military operation," he said, employing the term that Moscow uses for its war in Ukraine.

  • New Zealand foreign minister to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

    Mahuta said she would raise New Zealand's concerns about key security challenges at the meeting with Qin Gang in Beijing, such as the "illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine", and advocate for outcomes reflecting its values on issues such as human rights. "New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging," she said in a statement.

  • Wagner mercenary group starts selling its famous sledgehammers as home decorations

    Furniture shops in Moscow have started selling Wagner Group-branded sledgehammers as home decorations.

  • Xi Jinping voices opinion on war in Ukraine in Russian media

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spoken about his attitude to the situation in Ukraine on the eve of his visit to Russia. Source: Xi Jinping in an article by Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a Russian state-owned newspaper Quote: "We have seen a total escalation of the Ukrainian crisis since the beginning of last year.

  • Blinken offers US support to Armenia for peace talks with Azerbaijan

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered U.S. support in helping Armenia toward having peace discussions with Azerbaijan, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Blinken and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone call on Monday, which was about two weeks after Azerbaijani troops and ethnic Armenians exchanged gunfire in Azerbaijan's contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, killing at least five people.