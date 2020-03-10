China's Xi Visits Wuhan, Says Coronavirus Outbreak 'Basically Curbed'

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city of Wuhan Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in his first trip to the city where the virus originated since the outbreak began, according to the BBC.

He arrived in Wuhan to inspect epidemic prevention and control work in the province. Xi's visit comes as China reported its lowest number of new infections so far, 19, on Tuesday.

China has had 80,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,136 of which were fatal, the BBC said.

During the visit, Xi said the spread of the disease has been "basically curbed" and "initial success has been made in stabilizing the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan."

