China's Xi warns against 'Cold War mentality,' confrontation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on world leaders to back away from a "Cold War mentality" and advised that they seek out "win-win outcomes."

Speaking at the World Economic Forum via videoconference, Xi opened his remarks by saying the world must "clear the shadow of the pandemic and boost economic and social recovery and development."

In order to achieve these goals, the Chinese leader said the world must "embrace cooperation."

"We need to discard Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes. Our world today is far from being tranquil; rhetoric that stokes hatred and prejudice abound," Xi said.

"Acts of containment, suppression or confrontation arising thereof do all harm, not the least good, to world peace and security," he added. "History has proved time and again that confrontation does not solve problems; it only invites catastrophic consequences."

In what could be interpreted as a swipe at European nations, Xi pointed to the creation of "exclusive small circles or blocs that polarize the world" as an example of actions that "undercut international efforts to tackle common challenges."

Xi made a similar warning in November when speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

"The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era," said Xi.

The Chinese leader's remarks come as the U.S. moves to shift its defense priorities to the Asia-Pacific region under the Biden administration.

Last year, when the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia announced a trilateral deal to develop nuclear submarines, offending France in the process, China accused the West of stoking an arms race and threatening regional security.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the deal "undermined regional peace and stability, aggravated the arms race and hurt international nonproliferation efforts."

Tensions between the U.S. and China were also worsened due to Beijing's increasing aggression toward Taiwan, the island nation that China claims as part of its territory.

It was reported last year that the U.S. military had secretly been training Taiwanese forces and a U.S. congressional delegation also made a visit to the island, which has no official diplomatic ties to the U.S.

