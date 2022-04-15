China's Xian imposes temporary, partial lockdown to fight Omicron flare-up

Nucleic acid testing at a university following COVID-19 outbreak in Xian
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BEIJING (Reuters) - The northwestern Chinese city of Xian said on Friday it will temporarily impose a partial lockdown to reduce its 13 million residents' movement, after reporting dozens of COVID-19 infections this month, as China fights a record wave of cases.

Since March, mainland China has been grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Though the numbers remain moderate by international comparisons, the latest wave has put huge pressure on China's "dynamic-clearance" policy that aims to leave no infections undetected, with tough measures disrupting supply chains and local economies.

Chinese president Xi Jinping said there should be no let up in virus control and prevention efforts while China would strive to minimize the policy's impact on the economic and social development.

Xian, which locked down its residents in December to fight a Delta variant outbreak, found 43 locally transmitted infections in its current Omicron flare-up. The city responded with curbs on residents' movement from Saturday through to Tuesday, though stopped short of imposing a full lockdown.

Residents should largely keep their movements within residential compounds, while companies should operate normally but are encouraged to have employees working remotely or living at their workplace, the local government said in a statement.

Between April 16 and April 19, the city will also suspend dining at restaurants, various entertainment and cultural venues and some face-to-face school sessions. Taxis and cars operating on ride-hailing platforms will also be not allowed to leave the city, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai cases hit record as Xi reiterates urgency of COVID curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's financial hub Shanghai reported over 27,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new high, a day after President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict "dynamic COVID clearance" policy and pandemic control measures. Shanghai is battling China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with its 25 million residents remaining largely under lockdown, though restrictions were partially eased in some areas this week. Wider curbs to stop the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant have led to logistical and supply chain disruptions that are taking a growing economic toll, adding to expectations that China's central bank will soon announce more stimulus measures.

  • COVID: At least 44 cities in China under lockdowns

    China is struggling to contain the surge of the ultra-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. A new report shows at least 44 Chinese cities are now under full or partial lockdowns.

  • China frees up $83 billion in cash for its banks as the economy faces its slowest growth in 3 decades

    China cut its reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks. The move should push 530 billion yuan ($83.19 billion) of liquidity into the economy.

  • Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise

    Anti-virus controls are shutting down some of China’s biggest cities and fueling public irritation as infections rise

  • Nomura Explains What's Up With Sora's Realistic Kingdom Hearts 4 Look

    When Square Enix revealed Kingdom Hearts IV over the weekend, it looked…different. Hero Sora was looking realistically emo with nerfed kicks while hanging out in a Shibuya apartment that actually exists. But fans were quick to point out that there were likely lore reasons explaining the new graphical style, and now series creator Tetsuya Nomura has clarified what’s actually going on.

  • Chile’s president condemns Putin, but he’s too coy about dictators in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba | Opinion

    Applaud Chile’s 36-year-old President Gabriel Boric, the new star of Latin America’s left, for his unambiguous condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But he would be much more consistent with his defense of fundamental freedoms around the world if he took a stronger stand on the dictatorships of Latin America.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall for second day after inflation data

    The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Wednesday after fresh data did not dissuade investors from believing that inflation may have peaked and a recent move higher in yields continued to unwind. The Labor Department said U.S. producer prices (PPI) climbed 1.4% in March, above the 1.1% expectation and an increase from the 0.9% rise in February. In the 12 months through March, PPI shot up 11.2%, the largest increase since the data was initially calculated in November 2010 and above the 10.6% estimate, following a 10.3% jump in February.

  • Biden 'cost of carbon' policy survives another legal hurdle

    In a victory for President Joe Biden, a federal appeals court Thursday refused to revisit its March decision reviving administration plans to account for potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for pollution-generating industries. A Louisiana-based federal judge had blocked the so-called social cost of carbon policy earlier this year, saying it would bring costly regulatory burdens and drive up energy prices. On Thursday, the appeals court issued a brief order saying none of the court's 17 full-time judges sought a rehearing, which had been requested by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

  • Japan consumer inflation seen picking up, still distant from BOJ target: Reuters poll

    Japan's core consumer inflation likely accelerated in March from a year earlier but was still well short of the Bank of Japan's price goal, a Reuters poll showed, bolstering the view that the BOJ will lag way behind other central banks in normalising policy. Separate data is expected to show Japan's trade balance remained deep in the red, stoking worries about surging import costs of fuel and commodities, while the yen's weakening to 20-year low past 126 versus the dollar this week adding to the pain. Next week's data would underscore the challenge for Japan's central bank.

  • Victory has never been closer, Le Pen tells enthusiastic supporters

    Just 10 days ahead of a runoff election that will determine who will lead the European Union's second-largest economy for the next five years, opinion polls show centrist President Emmanuel Macron is slightly ahead of Le Pen. But the contest is so tight it could potentially go either way, making the crowd of several thousand in the southern city of Avignon appear confident as they chanted "Marine President!" and waved French flags.

  • For Ukrainian competitors Invictus Games are break from war

    Until a few days ago, Volodymyr Musyak was on the front lines defending Ukraine from Russia's devastating assault on his nation. Now he's preparing to pick up a bow and arrow in the Invictus Games archery competition. The sporting event for active service personnel and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday and ends April 22 in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice.

  • U.S. grants temporary deportation relief to immigrants from Cameroon

    The Biden administration will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to Cameroonians living in the United States due to the ongoing conflict between government forces and armed separatists in that country, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday. The decision will apply to Cameroonians residing in the United States by April 14 and last a period of 18 months, DHS said. An estimated 12,000 Cameroonians will be eligible for the status, according to the department.

  • "House of the Dragon" Is Set Centuries Before "Game of Thrones"

    After years of speculation, the first official "Game of Thrones" spinoff is almost here! "House of the Dragon" is a prequel series focusing on the powerful, dragon-riding House Targaryen.

  • France's Macron, Le Pen call Stellantis CEO's pay package "shocking"

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on Friday called the pay package of Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis' CEO "shocking" with excessive executive pay now a hot topic in France's tight-run presidential election. Just 9 days ahead of a runoff that will determine who will lead the European Union's second-largest economy for the next five years, opinion polls show Macron is only slightly ahead of Le Pen in a contest that could potentially go either way. The 2021 compensation package for Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares adds up to around 19 million euros ($20.5 million), plus a stock package worth some additional 32 million euros and long-term compensation of about 25 million euros.

  • U.S. settles with Black Lives Matter protesters violently cleared from White House park

    U.S. law enforcement agencies have agreed to change some of their policies for responding to demonstrations on federal property, part of a partial settlement agreement reached with Black Lives Matter protesters who were violently cleared from a park near the White House in June 2020. The Justice Department has settled claims in four civil lawsuits brought by racial justice demonstrators who said their rights were violated in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., according to a Justice Department press release https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-civil-settlement-lafayette-square-cases issued on Wednesday. As part of the settlement, U.S. Park Police officers will face new limits on the use of non-lethal force and procedures to facilitate safe crowd dispersal, the Justice Department said.

  • Kim Kardashian Clapped Back At Debra Messing Over That Viral Tweet About Why She Was Chosen To Host "SNL"

    "Why do you care?"View Entire Post ›

  • Three suspects at large after early morning stabbing at Garner motel, police say

    A 34-year-old man who received multiple lacerations is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

  • Shanghai residents struggle for medicine, food

    Millions of Shanghai residents remain confined in their homes even after authorities began easing lockdown restrictions. Access to food and medicine remain scarce, as distribution and supply chains are frozen with couriers and other key workers under quarantine. (April 14)

  • North Korean hackers target gamers in $615m crypto heist - US

    Crypto worth at least $615 million was stolen from players of popular online game Axie Infinity.

  • SC DJJ agrees to federal investigation fixes after finding pattern of excessive force

    The settlement comes after a five-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into officers’ use of force against youths at the Broad River Road complex in Columbia.