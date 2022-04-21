China's Xiaohongshu kicks off staff layoffs - source

Man walks past the booth of Chinese startup Xiaohongshu at the Big Data Expo in Guiyang
Josh Ye
·2 min read

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, known as China's answer to Instagram, has kicked off a round of layoffs, a source familiar with the matter said, as the company joined other internet firms in retrenching.

The layoffs were first reported on Thursday by local media outlets such as Sina Technology, which cited social media postings by employees. Sina Technology also said the layoffs affected multiple departments of the company in Beijing and Shanghai.

A source close to the company said the layoffs impacted less than 10% of its workforce and were part of its normal performance review process, adding that affected employees were given a buffer period.

Xiaohongshu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu has more than 2,000 employees across several cities in China. Its name translates to "Little Red Book".

The Shanghai-based company, whose backers include Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings, completed a $500 million fundraising round in November that valued it at as much as $20 billion.

Its job-cutting exercise follows such moves by other Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba and Tencent.

Reuters reported last month, citing sources, that Alibaba and Tencent would together cut tens of thousands of jobs this year in one of their biggest rounds of layoffs as they tried to cope with a sweeping regulatory crackdown.

New regulations have banned some of their old business practices and limited growth opportunities.

Xiaohongshu has also been targeted by Chinese regulators.

In November it was called out by authorities for excessive collection of personal information. In January it was fined 300,000 yuan ($47,000) after state media reported it had failed to stop users from sharing lewd content featuring minors.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Brenda Goh and Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Can Solana Reach $1,000?

    The Phantom wallet, Solana's most popular crypto wallet, has more than 2 million users just six months after it was launched. Its Magic Eden marketplace facilitated 4.6 million non-fungible token (NFT) transactions in 30 days ending in early March, and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment is flooding into the blockchain. What would it take to get Solana to $1,000?

  • This Privacy Crypto Has Left Bitcoin and Ethereum in the Dust Since February. Should You Buy?

    Many coins and tokens available across the crypto space have had ups and downs over the past several weeks due to macro trends such as record-levels of inflation, rising interest rates from the Federal Reserve, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to CoinMarketCap, when you zoom out to the three-month view for privacy coin Monero (XMR), you see that this particular asset is up an incredible 87% since Feb. 24, 2022. While the same website shows that Bitcoin (BTC) is up 18% and Ethereum (ETH) is up 32% for the same timeframe.

  • 5G deemed a ‘great enabler’ for US Navy

    "We in the Navy, you know, we work at the edge, have been working at the edge since the 1700s," the service's chief digital innovation officer said.

  • Shanghai allows 4 million more people out of homes as COVID rules ease

    A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease.

  • 3 Reasons Meta Platforms Is Not the Future of the Metaverse

    The metaverse is rapidly expanding in every direction, embracing all kinds of well-known brands and challenging companies to find interesting ways to bring more virtual life into the real world. One company that was late to the game, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has been trying to imply that it will be the future of the metaverse, despite being a rather late-comer to the scene. Although metaverse real estate has great potential, not every platform is going to make it.

  • CISA expands its cyber defense division to include control systems expertise

    The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced on Wednesday that it is expanding the agency’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to include industrial control systems (ICS) experts. Those experts will include security vendors, integrators and distributors who will guide the government in investing more in the systems that control critical infrastructure. The agency named several private…

  • Netflix's CEO says he's open to creating a lower-priced tier with ads as the company bleeds subscribers

    The major reversal came as Netflix said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter — the streaming service's first decline since 2011.

  • Is Dogecoin the Next Bitcoin?

    Dogecoin posted thrilling price gains in the last two years. How much higher can the meme-themed cryptocurrency go from here?

  • DuckDuckGo refuses to ‘purge’ piracy sites like Pirate Bay from search results

    Search engine is popular with people who want to avoid being tracked by tech giants like Google

  • Decentralized identity startup Spruce wants to help users control their sign-in data

    Keeping control over one's own identity on the internet often requires a substantial sacrifice of convenience, so plenty of users have accepted the status quo of social media platforms being able to access and share their data freely, sometimes even in nefarious ways. Spruce, a decentralized identity startup, thinks the blockchain can fix this. The company won an RFP from the Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) to develop a standardized "sign-in with Ethereum" feature that could be interoperable with web2 identity systems.

  • Amazon's palm payment technology is heading to Austin

    Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that its palm recognition service, Amazon One, is now available at the Arbor Trails Whole Foods Market location in Austin, and will be available at all seven Austin locations in the coming weeks. Amazon One allows customers to scan the palm of their hand upon entry, which is linked to a payment card. Shoppers stop at checkout to scan their palm one more time, and the transaction is complete. This is the first time that Amazon One will be available outside of Seattle.

  • Whole Foods stores in Austin to get Amazon's palm-paying tech

    Amazon One allows customers to link a card to their palms, then they can hover one or two palms over a machine for payment. This expedites the check-out process as customers can avoid searching for their payment methods.

  • Frax, Terra-Backed 4pool Goes Live on Fantom Network, Attracts $31M

    Frax is working on supporting Fantom projects interested in joining the yield pool, its founder confirmed.

  • Grubhub Owner Just Eat Considers Sale After Orders Fall

    The online food-ordering company is exploring the sale of its U.S. unit after reporting a decline in orders following a boom in sales during Covid-19 lockdowns.

  • Mariam Sorond: Head and Heart

    Welcome to VMware! You have more than 27 years of experience in the telecommunications industry across mobile, wireless, fixed, satellite and cable technologies. What brought you to VMware?

  • Netflix Exploring Ad-Supported Tier at Lower Cost, Co-CEO Reed Hastings Says

    Executive points to success of advertising models for competitors and says new pricing tier could be phased in "over the next year or two"

  • LBank Exchange Will List Beauty bakery lott (LOTT) on April 21, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Beauty bakery lott (LOTT) on April 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOTT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 21, 2022.Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Beauty bakery lott (LOTT) on April 21, 2022To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/120895_lbank.jpgThe

  • Binance.US pulls out of Blockchain Association, sets up own influence lobby

    Binance.US, the American crypto exchange set up by Binance cofounder Changpeng Zhao, will exit lobby group Blockchain Association and allocate resources to its own lobbying workforce in Washington, D.C. and state capitals, according to a media report. See related article: Binance.US wins license in Puerto Rico to fuel growth Fast facts Binance.US is establishing its […]

  • Brave's browser can automatically bypass Google's AMP pages

    Brave is putting Google's Accelerate Mobile Pages (AMP) on blast with a new feature called De-AMP.