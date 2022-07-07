China's Xiaomi produces first smartphones in Vietnam

A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai
·1 min read

HANOI (Reuters) - China's Xiaomi Corp has produced its first batch of smartphones in Vietnam, the company said on Thursday, as it seeks to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia.

The devices were produced at a factory in the province of Thai Nguyen, north of the capital Hanoi, the company said in an emailed statement. The plant is operated by Xiaomi's partner, DBG Technology.

Vietnam has in recent years become a regional manufacturing hub for global electronics makers. The export value of smartphones from the country, mostly produced by Samsung Electronics, rose 12.4% last year to $57.5 billion.

Xiaomi said the first batch of its smartphones made in Vietnam had been sent to a local distributor, adding it would soon export smartphones to other Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia and Thailand.

The company did not provide further details on its production capacity in Vietnam.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Service charge: India bans service charge at hotels and restaurants

    The new rules also say that customers who refuse to pay the charge cannot be denied entry or service.

  • Yellowstone flooding reveals forecast flaws as climate warms

    The Yellowstone National Park area's weather forecast the morning of June 12 seemed fairly tame: warmer temperatures and rain showers would accelerate mountain snow melt and could produce “minor flooding." A National Weather Service bulletin recommended moving livestock from low-lying areas but made no mention of danger to people. As a cleanup expected to last months grinds on, climate experts and meteorologists say the gap between the destruction and what was forecast underscores a troublesome aspect of climate change: Models used to predict storm impacts do not always keep up with increasingly devastating rainstorms, hurricanes, heat waves and other events.

  • Al Sharpton wants Biden to set up a meeting for faith leaders and jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia: 'She deserves to see the United States is doing something for her'

    The White House said the US is "using every available means" to bring Griner back home from Russia where she has been jailed since February.

  • China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

    China's ambassador touted trade and investment plans for Afghanistan on Tuesday, a public endorsement for doing business in the Taliban-controlled country after an earthquake drew attention to the humanitarian consequences of Western sanctions. At a rare press conference alongside the Taliban administration's acting minister for disaster management, Ambassador Wang Yu announced $8 million in aid for relief from the June 22 earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people. "Besides emergency humanitarian aid, after the political changes last year and after the earthquake, we also have long-term economic reconstruction plans," he said.

  • China’s Reprieve From Global Inflation Threatened by Pork

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBitcoin Hints at a Bottom, But It May Be Different This TimeChina has largely escaped the cri

  • Russia to continue war against Ukraine until Putin's tasks fully completed, says Russian defense minister

    The Russian Federation will continue the war against Ukraine "until the tasks set by President Vladimir Putin are fully fulfilled," Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu said on July 5, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

  • No respite ahead for India's rupee, one in three expect 80 per dollar soon -Reuters poll

    India's rupee will trade near its historic low in three months, battered by widening trade and current account deficits, according to a Reuters poll where nearly one in three analysts expected it to weaken to 80 per dollar by September. A global stampede into safe-haven U.S. dollars on rising global recession risks pushed the Indian rupee to a record low of 79.40 against the greenback on Tuesday. Although the Reserve Bank of India's intermittent dollar selling helped limit losses, higher global crude oil prices and steady capital outflows have widened its current account deficit which in turn has dragged down the rupee.

  • Arizona law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote hit with Department of Justice lawsuit

    In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the Justice Department said House Bill 2492 passed this year "turns back the clock" on voting rights.

  • Police in Turkey stop pride march, detain more than 30

    STORY: Reuters journalists saw police pepper spraying activists and dragging them across the ground before handcuffing them and putting them in buses. UniKuir, an Ankara based group of LGBTQ+ activists, said at least 36 people were detained.Last week in Istanbul, police dispersed a larger annual Pride march and detained more than 300 people.Thousands of people used to attend annual Pride marches on Istanbul's main Istiklal Avenue, but in recent years the government led by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party, has toughened its stance on gay rights.Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread and police crackdowns on Pride parades have been increasingly tougher over the years.

  • Thailand Pledges to Finish High-Speed Rail Link to China by 2028

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand said it will complete its part of a much-delayed high-speed rail system linking the country to China through Laos by 2028, with bilateral trade and economic development key benefits. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil

  • Pregnant cancer patients may die because doctors fear treating them could now count as illegal abortion, experts say

    Some treatment can lead to miscarriage or affect the fetus — a medically valid decision that may effectively be criminalized in some states.

  • 'You cannot disagree about human rights': Hundreds rally in Galesburg against abortion ruling

    A rally at the Knox County Courthouse followed the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

  • Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's trade deficit hit an all-time high in June. Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, following a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts and economists are expecting the country's current account deficit to widen to around 3.2% of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 compared with 1.2% in 2022.

  • Baker Mayfield’s trade to Carolina Panthers can be missing link to playoff berth

    Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will compete for the Panthers’ starting job, but Mayfield’s ascension is inevitable.

  • Anger as families of US detainees in Middle East left off Blinken call

    ‘Infuriating’ exclusions made just weeks before Joe Biden’s Saudi visit and expected rapprochement with the crown prince

  • If you oppose abortion, don’t get one. But politicians should not be the ones to decide.

    OpEd: Hopelessness has no place in the fight back. It will be a long battle to restore what has been taken from us. We need an organized movement to match the machine that stripped our right to control our own bodies.

  • Greg Gutfeld: Investigate Hunter Biden as ‘Petty Revenge’ for Jan. 6 Hearings

    Fox NewsOn Wednesday, Fox News’ The Five took on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declining to comment when pressed by reporters on the latest reported developments in the Hunter Biden laptop saga.Co-host Greg Gutfeld, after claiming that Jean-Pierre can brush off such questions “because the media will comply,” called upon the GOP to investigate the president’s son should the party regain control of one or both chambers of Congress next year. Gutfeld’s reason: The Jan. 6 hearings a

  • Haiti's struggle worsened in year since slaying of president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home where an elite security team was supposed to protect him. Not only have authorities failed to identify and arrest all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles. Many have fled Haiti in the past year, making potentially deadly voyages aboard rickety boats filled with hundreds of Haitians that have repeatedly turned up on the shores of nearby nations.

  • Taliban excavate Mullah Omar's car used to escape after U.S. invasion

    An old white Toyota Corolla wagon has been excavated in southern Afghanistan as the Taliban dig up new ways to display their hold over power in the country.

  • EU plans investment in world's tallest dam to dent Russia's energy clout

    The European Union plans to become the top investor in the world's tallest dam in Tajikistan, EU officials told Reuters, in a move aimed at helping Central Asia cut its reliance on Russian energy and part of EU's answer to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Tajikistan began in 2016 the construction of the giant hydropower Rogun plant, which could deliver full energy independence to the landlocked former Soviet Union nation. The EU's investment arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), has so far not funded the project, whose main developer is Italian construction firm Webuild.