China's Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle
TOKYO (AP) — Yang Qian of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.
Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.
Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.
Nina Christen of Switzerland took bronze.
