China's Yuan Longping, 'Father of Hybrid Rice,' dies at 91

In this Oct. 15, 2017 photo, Yuan Longping, center, stands in a field of hybrid rice in Handan in northern China's Hebei Province. Yuan, a scientist who developed higher-yield varieties of rice that helped feed people around the world, died Saturday May 22, 2021, at a hospital in the city of Changsha, Xinhua News agency reported. (Chinatopix via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUIZHONG WU
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Yuan Longping, a Chinese scientist who developed higher-yield rice varieties that helped feed people around the world, died Saturday at a hospital in the southern city of Changsha, the Xinhua News agency reported. He was 91.

Yuan spent his life researching rice and was a household name in China, known by the nickname “Father of Hybrid Rice.” Worldwide, a fifth of all rice now comes from species created by hybrid rice following Yuan’s breakthrough discoveries, according to the website of the World Food Prize, which he won in 2004.

On Saturday afternoon, large crowds honored the scientist by marching past the hospital in Hunan province where he died, local media reported, calling out phrases such as: “Grandpa Ye, have a good journey!”

It was in the 1970s when Yuan achieved the breakthroughs that would make him a household name. He developed a hybrid strain of rice that recorded an annual yield 20% higher than existing varieties — meaning it could feed an extra 70 million people a year, according to Xinhua.

His work helped transform China from “food deficiency to food security” within three decades, according to the World Food Prize, which was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.

Yuan and his team worked with dozens of countries around the world to address issues of food security as well as malnutrition.

Even in his later years, Yuan did not stop doing research. In 2017, working with a Hunan agricultural school, he helped create a strain of low-cadmium indica rice for areas suffering from heavy metal pollution, reducing the amount of cadmium in rice by more than 90%.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA has captured an aerial shot of the Curiosity rover scaling Mont Mercou on Mars

    A shot of Curiosity was captured on a terrene known as Mont Mercou, which sits on the northern fringe of Mount Sharp, near the center of Gale crater.

  • Indonesian restaurant The Rice Table closing down after 24 years

    The Rice Table Indonesian restaurant will be ceasing its operations after 24 years when its lease expires at the end of May.

  • 'Reprehensible, callous, and ethically odious': Canada receiving COVAX supply while other countries fall way behind

    An international humanitarian group is calling on the Canadian government to commit to sharing its COVID-19 vaccine supply, at a time when other low- and middle-income countries are falling behind on inoculation.

  • We’ll stand up to China as the sheriff of the seas, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth will show “our friends in China” the UK's belief in the international law of the sea. The Prime Minister made his comments ahead of the £3 billion aircraft carrier’s first operational deployment to Asia, where it will interact with more than 40 nations. Mr Johnson said: "One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea, and in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.” Mr Johnson add that while “we don't want to antagonise anybody”, the Government believes that “the United Kingdom plays a very important role, with friends and partners, the Americans, the Dutch, the Australians, the Indians many, many others, in upholding the rule of law, the international rules-based system on which we all depend”. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the warship will sail through the South China Sea (a vital shipping route which Beijing has become increasingly assertive over in recent years) but will not sail through the Taiwan Strait, despite Beijing's vow to annex Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. Admiral Lord West, the former first sea lord, previously said such a move was "unnecessary". "I think it's enough of a statement by going through the South China Sea," he said. "You don't need to rub people's faces in it by travelling through the Formosa Strait."

  • Putin threatens to 'knock out the teeth' of foreign aggressors

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would "knock out the teeth" of any power that tried to take a chunk of Russia's territory. The Russian leader, in televised remarks during a virtual meeting with senior officials, cited what he said were foreign remarks questioning Russia's control of energy-rich Siberia. A similar comment has been attributed in Russia to a former U.S. secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, although she has denied making it.

  • China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet

    A remote-controlled Chinese motorised rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of Mars, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to the Red Planet. Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time (0240 GMT), according to the rover's official Chinese social media account. China this month joined the United States as the only nations to deploy land vehicles on Mars.

  • Make this Spam fried rice from leftovers the next time you have a takeout craving

    Upgrade day-old white rice into an entirely new dish.

  • Japan's new Aegis ships to cost at least 900 billion yen-Asahi

    Japan's new Aegis missile-defence ships are expected to cost at least 900 billion yen ($8.27 billion), more than double the cost of two planned ground-based sites that the country cancelled last year, the Asahi newspaper reported. Government ministers, who have yet to provide a cost estimate for the Aegis ships, may face questions in parliament about the expense, the newspaper said, without saying where it obtained the information. A source with knowledge of the ship proposal told Reuters in October that Japan may have to spend twice as much and wait up to three years longer to deploy new Aegis ships than if it had stuck with the ground-based plan.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why are Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell afraid of a Jan. 6 commission?

    Opposing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection makes Republicans look like they have something to hide.

  • Ex-director of Twelve Cupcakes Daniel Ong fined $65,000

    Former radio DJ Daniel Ong Ming Yu was fined $65,000 on Friday (21 May) for neglecting to ensure that the confectionary chain he co-founded paid seven foreign employees their full salaries for more than three years.

  • China's first Mars rover has rolled onto the planet's surface

    China's Mars rover has rolled onto the planet's surface and is ready to start exploring.

  • Jake Paul signs multi-fight boxing deal with Showtime Sports

    Jake Paul could fight more experienced opponents now that he signed with Showtime.

  • Apple App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Friday grilled Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook over whether the iPhone maker's App Store profits from developers such as "Fortnite" maker Epic Games are justified and whether Apple faces any real competitive pressure to change its ways. Cook testified for more than two hours in Oakland, California, as the closing witness in Apple's defense against Epic's charges that the iPhone maker's App Store controls and commissions have created a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. At the end of testimony, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers questioned Cook, pressing him to concede that game developers generate most App Store revenue and help subsidize other apps on the store that pay no commission.

  • Argentina creates strict bubble ahead of Copa America

    Argentina’s national team has created a strict protocol to protect its players and staffers from COVID-19 during next month’s Copa America, as the country enters its worst period since the pandemic began. The national team complex in Ezeiza will become a fortress to host superstar Lionel Messi and his teammates from May 26 to the end of the tournament, which will be played between June 13-July 10. Because all players are to sleep in single rooms, 17 trailers were rented to serve as accommodation for coach Lionel Scaloni and his staff.

  • UPDATE 1-FDA recommends not using syringes from Chinese firm after safety issues with vaccine injections

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked healthcare providers to stop using certain syringes and needles manufactured by Chinese medical device maker Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus Co (HAIOU). At least one pharmacist that Reuters spoke to said the syringes had been shipped for use with the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA spokesperson said the devices stopped being shipped in COVID-19 vaccination kits as of March 22.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Deere raises earnings forecast, flags production risks

    (Reuters) -Deere & Co on Friday raised its full-year earnings on buoyant demand for farm and construction machines, but warned a global shortage of semiconductor chips posed a "significant" risk to its production schedule. Deere said it is "cautiously optimistic" of fulfilling customer orders. Supply constraints mean farm equipment inventories, which are at a record low, will remain lean this year, it said.

  • European Parliament amps up pressure on EU-US data flows and GDPR enforcement

    European Union lawmakers are facing further pressure to step in and do something about lackadaisical enforcement of the bloc's flagship data protection regime after the European Parliament voted yesterday to back a call urging the Commission to start an infringement proceeding against Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) for not "properly enforcing" the regulation. The Commission and the DPC have been contacted for comment on the parliament's call. Last summer the Commission's own two-year review of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) highlighted a lack of uniformly vigorous enforcement -- but commissioners were keener to point out the positives, lauding the regulation as a "global reference point".

  • Tesla cars barred from some China government compounds - sources

    Staff at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc cars inside government compounds due to security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla electric cars at work. It wasn't immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing have imposed such restrictions, nor whether the measure was a formal government injunction or a step adopted by agency officials.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg says the Trump Org CFO, her former father-in-law, will flip on Trump in New York investigations

    Weisselberg said she was cooperating with prosecutors because "it's so horrifying that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know."