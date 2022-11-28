China's 'zero-COVID' limits saved lives but no clear exit

2
CARLA K. JOHNSON and MARIA CHENG
·4 min read

China's strategy of controlling the coronavirus with lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines has provoked the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades.

Most protesters on the mainland and in Hong Kong have focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months. Global health experts have criticized China's methods as unsustainable.

A look at China's “zero-COVID” approach:

CHINA'S POLICY

President Xi Jinping's government has pursued a policy of lockdowns, repeated testing of millions of people and lengthy quarantines for overseas arrivals in an attempt to tamp down spread.

At the beginning of the pandemic, other countries also had lockdowns and other restrictions that were eventually eased. Initially, the strategy in China succeeded at holding down the death toll. But it now means China's population has very little exposure to the virus. And China is using only domestically developed vaccines that are less effective than those widely used elsewhere, and not enough elderly people are fully protected.

China's continued reliance on lockdowns has been “rather draconian,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press." It “really doesn’t make public health sense.”

NO ‘PLAN B’

China has had far fewer deaths compared to other large nations and one of the lowest deaths per capita in the world. The official death toll stands at 5,233, the majority during the initial outbreak in early 2020.

The strict policies saved lives, but cannot be sustained, said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.

“They do not have a plan B,” said Mokdad, adding that China's approach ultimately will lead to surges in deaths and strain on hospitals. "They cannot lock the country forever.”

Julian Tang, a virologist at Britain’s University of Leicester, agreed that China’s attempt to stop every single case of COVID-19 is “simply impossible" and that it will do what most of the rest of the world has done and learn to live with the virus.

“There is no endgame for ‘zero-COVID,’” Tang said.

While China’s tough rules helped to avoid the thousands of infections, hospitalizations and deaths seen in the West during the first year of the pandemic, that disappeared with the emergence of the super-infectious omicron variant, Tang said.

“The only thing to do is to accept that there is going to be a certain level of disease,” Tang said.

GRIM PREDICTIONS

Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia, said China had now backed itself into a corner and warned that exiting would be painful. He said the value of measures like lockdowns and mask-wearing was mostly to delay as many infections as possible until vaccines were available.

“Unfortunately, the vaccines in China were not very good,” Hunter said, adding that vaccination levels of its most vulnerable people are low and much of the protection the shots provided has now faded for those immunized long ago.

Hunter said restrictions should be lifted incrementally to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed and said other restrictions, like mask-wearing, could be held in place to reduce spread as much as possible. He said China will eventually have to open its borders, a step that will inevitably bring a surge of disease.

“The surge will peak very quickly and also fade rather quickly. But while they are going through it, it will be dreadful," he said.

The health analytics firm Airfinity released projections on Monday estimating that up to about 2 million people in China could be at risk of death if the country were to lift its “zero-COVID” policy, given its low vaccination rates and the lack of natural immunity among its population.

Local Chinese authorities eased some regulations after recent rallies, but the government showed no sign of backing down on its larger coronavirus strategy.

VACCINES AS ‘WAY OUT’

Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Exeter, said China should import mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“The scientific answer is very clear,” Pankhania said.

He acknowledged that it might be politically challenging for China to acknowledge the shortcomings of its homegrown shots, but said the country needed to find a way to change course.

“This should not be about saving face,” he said. “The Chinese population is clearly fed up with lockdown after lockdown and the quickest way out is to immunize as fast as possible.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Police wrap probe into woman who escaped handcuffs, jumped on I-485 in Charlotte

    The Pineville police chief says he’ll be addressing the case on a Facebook Live coming up.

  • Benin Bronzes: Nigeria hails 'great day' as London museum signs over looted objects

    Nigeria's official for museums calls it a "great day" as the Horniman signs over looted objects.

  • World Cup 2022: Aboubakar stunner and Ghana joy light up 'wild' Monday in Qatar

    Cameroon and Serbia's thrilling draw and Ghana's frenetic win over South Korea combine to deliver the most entertaining day of the 2022 World Cup so far.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO, Zelenskiy Say Russia Weaponizing Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using “winter as a weapon” as Ukraine’s leader warned that the Kremlin is preparing new strikes to inflict more damage on the energy system. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist Meeting“As long as they have missiles, they will not calm down,” Presi

  • Ukraine on edge for more attacks, humanitarian aid pledged

    Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes against energy and other key infrastructure Monday in what appears to be a weekly pattern, and warned of possible evacuations from the capital. Estonia's foreign minister joined counterparts from six Baltic and Nordic nations — in the largest delegation to visit Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale war — to pledge electric generators, warm clothes and food. "Russia is weaponizing civilian energy security, and it is truly shameful,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in Kyiv.

  • DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO): When Will It Breakeven?

    DroneShield Limited ( ASX:DRO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Russian army chief in Syria meets Kurds over Turkey tensions

    The chief of Russian forces in Syria has met with a Kurdish commander over threats by Turkey to launch a new incursion into northern Syria, a Kurdish spokesman and an Arab TV station said Monday. Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, confirmed to The Associated Press that Lt. Gen. Alexander Chaiko met Sunday with Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi in northeast Syria, adding that he has no details about what they discussed.

  • Biden to sign memo to combat conflict-related sexual violence

    President Joe Biden is poised to sign a memorandum boosting the U.S. government's opposition to conflict-related sexual violence in an effort to further combat rape as a weapon of war. Biden is expected to sign the memo, which will clarify that an act of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) may constitute a serious human rights abuse, on Monday, according to the White House. The memo is intended to give CRSV an "equal consideration alongside other serious human rights abuses in developing designations under existing sanctions authorities," the White House said.

  • China Covid: BBC journalist detained by police during protests

    Ed Lawrence was beaten and arrested by Shanghai police while covering anti-government rallies.

  • Jessica Biel says she is 'constantly' being pulled in 'a million directions' as a mom: 'It's so hard'

    The mom of two shares the best parenting advice she has received.

  • World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

    Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes. As Qatar welcomes more than a million fans for the monthlong World Cup, even its camels are working overtime.

  • China tightens COVID restrictions as protests escalate

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani discusses the abrupt protests happening in China as COVID-19 continues to spread.

  • Rory McIlroy thinks he gave Tiger Woods COVID-19 at The British Open

    Rory McIlroy revealed that he couldn't taste anything all week at The British Open in July, and he thinks he passed that on to Tiger Woods.

  • Trans psychologist files brief against Md. school district hiding transitions from parents: 'Terrible idea'

    Dr. Erica Anderson, a transgender psychologist, filed a court brief against the Montgomery County Board of Education for allowing teachers to hide students' gender identity from parents.

  • Qatar World Cup: How much prize money is at stake?

    From the teams that exit at the group stage to the one that wins it all, this is how FIFA allocates the World Cup prize money.

  • China’s zero-COVID policy is ‘so closely identified’ with President Xi’s leadership: Expert

    Neil Thomas, Eurasia Group Senior Analyst for China & Northeast Asia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the economic impacts of China's COVID lockdowns, recent protests over heightened zero-COVID policy measures, and how it reflects in President Xi Jinping's leadership.

  • ‘Sportswashing’: Is the World Cup providing cover for Qatar?

    The tiny Middle Eastern nation is facing accusations of human rights abuses and corruption, but its defenders say Western critics are overlooking their own countries' offenses.

  • Stanford football at crossroads after Shaw steps down

    David Shaw helped build Stanford into a physical powerhouse that was one of the top college football programs in the nation last decade. Shaw now believes a new coach will be best positioned to return the Cardinal to that level, leading to his decision to step down after a 16-year run on The Farm, including the last 12 as the head coach who won the most games in school history.

  • Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban

    Kentucky's attorney general stood firmly behind the state's near-total abortion ban Monday, saying he promotes Kentucky values “without fear or favor" though the Republican gubernatorial candidate stopped short of saying whether he supports adding more exceptions to the ban. At a news conference, Daniel Cameron refrained from commenting on calls for the state to include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, avoiding a subject that has divided Republicans nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court gave states the authority to determine abortion law themselves. Cameron, one of many Republicans gearing up to compete for the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in his bid for a second term, also proceeded with caution when asked about former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist.

  • Apple stock slides ahead of holidays amid protests in China and supply chain crunch

    Apple is facing one of its biggest operational challenges in years, as protests in China roil the tech giant’s supply chain during the holiday shopping season.