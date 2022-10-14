China's zero-COVID policies save lives - but not livelihoods

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
5
Josh Arslan and Thomas Suen
·2 min read

By Josh Arslan and Thomas Suen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ultra-strict COVID-19 curbs are taking a toll on businesses and jobseekers as Beijing stresses again and again the need to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus, to save lives, if not livelihoods.

Since 2020, China has reported 5,226 COVID fatalities among its population of 1.4 billion. In contrast, over 1 million people have died of the disease in the United States.

Keeping a lid on China's COVID death toll has come at a cost to its economy.

Beijinger Cai Xu, 36, has shut four of his five bars in Beijing and Chengdu in three years. Business was disrupted at first by temporary closures to comply with COVID policies. Now, hardly a customer walks through the door.

"Since the epidemic I've become anxious, flustered and lost, and then the bars started to close down one by one," said Cai, who in 2016 gave up his job as an architect at a state-owned enterprise to open his first establishment.

To offset the drop in walk-in customers, Cai has started livestreaming music performances at his bar to people quarantined at home, in what has been a surprise hit. For now, that will do, while Cai finds other ways to keep his remaining bar in Beijing afloat.

In January-March, China's economy barely grew as authorities battled with the highly transmissible Omicron variant. In April, the urban jobless rate hit 6.1%, its highest since February 2020. In July, unemployment among those aged between 16 and 24 reached a record 19.9%.

Since July, Zheng Mili, 30, has sent hundreds of job applications and done dozens of interviews in Beijing. But the more promising positions are offering just half of what she used to earn.

"One company called me up for an interview, and before I went, told me they had received thousands of applications in one day," she told Reuters.

"In just one day, a job that offers you 10,000 yuan ($1,390) per month has got thousands of people applying," Zheng said in disbelief.

"The job market is so very tough now."

($1 = 7.1911 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Arslan and Thomas Suen; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Uniqlo owner set for record annual profit, but all eyes on China showing

    Japan's Fast Retailing Co, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, is expected to post a record annual profit on Thursday as the yen's slump has boosted the value of its overseas sales even as soaring living costs dampen prospects for retailers. The company, Japan's biggest retailer, has posted strong performances in North America and Europe in the first three quarters of the fiscal year that ended in August, but investors will look for signs of a recovery in China, its biggest foreign market with nearly 900 stores. Operating profit for the fiscal year is expected to rise nearly 17% to 291 billion yen ($1.99 billion), according to an average of 12 analyst estimates from Refinitiv.

  • U.S. FCC set to ban approvals of new Huawei, ZTE equipment -document

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is set to ban approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE in the United States on national security grounds, according to an agency document. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel last week circulated the proposed ban to the other three commissioners for final approval. "The FCC remains committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here," Rosenworcel said in a statement Thursday.

  • China Covid: Rare protest against President Xi before party congress

    The protest against President Xi came amid strict Covid measures that have also sparked anger online.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech releases first human results on updated booster, citing an increase in antibodies

    Pfizer released its first human data results on the bivalent omicron booster, which showed an increase in antibodies, but more data is needed to show how effective the shot is.

  • China Prepares for Presidential Election, and Much More, With National Congress

    The meeting will recast China's top leadership, and no doubt throw up new Communist catchphrases indicating the party's intentions for the next five years.

  • Individual investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after Calix Limited's (ASX:CXL) market cap dropped by AU$136m

    If you want to know who really controls Calix Limited ( ASX:CXL ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • China's Communist Party leadership reshuffle: what to look for

    China's ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Oct 16, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China's senior-most position. That break with precedent makes it even harder than usual to predict the makeup of Xi's next Politburo Standing Committee, including who replaces No.2 leader Li Keqiang as premier when he retires from the post in March. The makeup of the PSC - it now has seven members, but that number is not set in stone - matters because the party has traditionally practiced "collective leadership", requiring all decisions of the highest importance to be put to internal vote.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech find updated COVID booster protects against Omicron in trial

    (Reuters) -Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine booster, adapted for the BA.4 and the BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, generated a strong immune response and was well-tolerated in testing on humans. With the results, which the companies described as consistent with preclinical data, the partners are following up with human trial data that had previously been missing from their successful filings for regulatory approval. In a joint statement on Thursday, the companies said data from roughly 80 adult patients showed the booster dose led to a substantial increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the BA.4/BA.5 variants after one week.

  • Sony Honda Mobility will sell 'premium' EVs in 2025

    The two Japanese giants officially announced that Sony Honda Mobility will offer a premium and "high value-added" product that's not intended for huge sales volume.

  • Brazil court fines Apple, orders to sell iPhone with charger

    A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country. The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger. Apple said it will appeal the decision.

  • Nike Is Attacking Shoe Resellers While Foot Locker Profits From Them

    Nike announced new terms to try to even the playing field for all customers to buy its limited-edition shoes. Meanwhile, Foot Locker owns a stake in a prominent reseller.

  • UN chief: 20 leading economies must help developing nations

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 leading economies Thursday urging they change course and steer a global economic recovery that includes developing countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and escalating climate emergencies. The U.N. chief said in the letter ahead of the Group of 20 summit in the Indonesian resort of Bali next month that these world events along with the rising cost of living, tightening financial conditions, and unsustainable debt burdens “are wreaking havoc on economies across the globe.” “The impact of these compounding shocks on developing countries is further exacerbated by an unfair global financial system that relies on short-term cost-benefit analyses and privileges the rich over the poor,” he said.

  • Marlborough man receives 60 years in prison for sexually exploiting 13 children

    A Marlborough man is facing 60 years behind bars for filming sexual abuse of two children and attempting to produce child pornography with 11 others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Can Yankee Candle reviews predict COVID surges? Study puts theory to test — and experts weigh in.

    People are looking at reviews for the popular candle company to try to predict if there will be a rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • Solomon Island police officers head to China for training

    A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training to police in the Solomon Islands since the two countries signed a security pact in April, an agreement that alarmed the United States and its allies including Australia, which traditionally provided policing support. The 32 officers would visit different police stations in China during their month-long visit, the force said in the statement.

  • This house for sale comes with its own whales, and Zillow Gone Wild wants all of it

    “I was ready to move in the moment I saw the whales.”

  • Hurricane Ian: Removing damaged boats costly and could take several months

    It will be "over a month" before the boats in Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers are removed.

  • Fresh data supports updated boosters targeting omicron subvariants, raising hopes more Americans will get the shot

    A flurry of announcements Thursday on COVID vaccines and boosters offered further evidence and support for the new bivalent boosters that target the most dominant virus strains and experts are hoping they will persuade more Americans to get the updated shot.

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • More kids are getting sick, and a Broward hospital just opened overflow ICU beds

    Broward Health is putting out an urgent warning for South Florida as respiratory viruses are on the rise.