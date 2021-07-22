China's Zhengzhou begins cleanup after deadly storms

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents clean up the aftermath of a flood in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, in central China's Henan province on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. China's military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to more than two dozens. (Han Chaoyang/Xinhua via AP)
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of the storm-ravaged central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Thursday were shoveling mud from their homes and hauling away wrecked cars and piles of destroyed belongings following floods that killed at least 33 people in the city and surrounding areas.

Rains continued to pound parts of Henan province of which Zhengzhou is the capital city.

Streets have been turned into rivers and people were stranded in apartments, offices, hotels and rural homes in dozens of cities and towns.

In the worst incident in Zhengzhou, 12 people died Tuesday night in the subway system when it was inundated with flood waters.

Another eight people remain missing in the floods, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The storm front is now shifting to northeastern Henan, affecting cities including Hebi, Anyang and Xinxiang, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xinxiang saw its heaviest rainfall in recorded history, with more than 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) in the 19 hours between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, according to the city's weather agency. The local government has urged people not to leave home unless it’s necessary.

Residents took to social media to seek assistance as lakes and rivers overflowed and water and electricity were cut. Outside help was not arriving and residents were relying on themselves, those postings said.

Public transport in Anyang has been suspended and people were asked to work from home on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people, saw dryer conditions on Thursday, although large parts of the city remained underwater. Along with flooding subway stations and stranding trains, the rains collapsed roads and disrupted rail and air transport.

Water, electricity and gas supplies were also cut and more than 40 temporary sites were set up in the city to provide clean water.

Zhengzhou is a major hub for China’s railway network and some trains were stuck on the tracks for as long as 40 hours, prompting rescuers to send passengers food and water. Some were able to return to their point of departure, while other passengers had to be rescued at the point where they had been stranded, according to local newspaper Henan Daily.

More than 3million people in Henan have been affected by the flooding, and direct economic losses are estimated to be 1.2 billion yuan (189 million US dollars), CCTV said on its news app. Tens of thousands have been moved to emergency shelters.

The rains in Henan will start to weaken on Thursday night, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Just as the rainstorms are winding down, Typhoon In-Fa is approaching Taiwan and the costal provinces in southeastern mainland China.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau issued a warning and said heavy rain or extremely heavy rain will affect Taipei City and other northern parts of the island through Thursday night.

The storm is then expected to move on to the Chinese mainland, battering the financial hub of Shanghai and nearby provinces of Zhejiang, Fujian and Jiangsu with rainstorms and gales, the China Meteorological Administration said.

  • From China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability

    (Reuters) -Deadly floods that have upended life in both China and Germany have sent a stark reminder that climate change is making weather more extreme across the globe. At least 25 people in the central Chinese province of Henan died on Tuesday, including a dozen trapped in a city subway as waters tore through the regional capital of Zhengzhou after days of torrential rain. Coming after floods killed at least 160 people in Germany and another 31 in Belgium last week, the disaster has reinforced the message that significant changes will have to be made to prepare for similar events in future.

  • China's Henan hit by worst rainfall in 1,000 years

    Large swathes of China's central Henan province were under water on Wednesday following days of torrential rain.In the capital Zhengzhou, at least 12 people were killed when a subway line was flooded.Video showed commuters chest-deep in murky floodwaters and an underground station turned into a large, churning pool.More than 500 people were pulled to safety.This man was one of them:"The flood was so strong and many people were carried away by that. The remaining few of us including a kid were so tired, and we nearly gave up. We kept holding on tight to the railing, that's why you can see many bruises on my arms. These are all the bruises, this is one too, this included too. If you don't hold on tight to that railing, it's very easy to be washed away."The flooding has inundated much of the city and the surrounding area.Henan is a major logistics hub in central China and has a population of around 100 million.Millions of their lives have been upended as trains have been suspended, highways closed, and flights delayed or cancelled.Residents caught in the flood have taken shelter in libraries, cinemas, and museums.Schools and hospitals have also been cut off by waterlogging.One hospital in the provincial capital has lost all power and is racing to find transport to relocate about 600 critically ill patients.The unusually active rainy season has led to the rapid rise of a number of rivers in the vast Yellow River basin.Dozens of reservoirs and dams have breached warning levels prompting about 100,000 people to be evacuated to safe zones.Weather watchers say it's the heaviest rain the province has seen in 1,000 years.

  • At least 33 dead, 8 missing from central China flooding

    Flooding from torrential rain in China's Henan province has killed at least 33 people this week and eight more remain missing, according to CNN.The big picture: Flooding has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to at least 1.22 billion yuan (around $190 million) in damage across the province, which is home to more than 99 million people. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flooding was particularly damaging in Zhengzhou, Henan's capital, where

  • 12 dead in flooded subway car as China experiences record rainfall

    China is battling severe flooding in Central Henan province that has resulted in 25 deaths. CBS correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports 12 of those people died on flooded subway cars.

  • At least 25 dead after flash flooding in China causes year's worth of rain in 3 days

    Rescue efforts are underway as flash floods in China's central city of Zhengzhou killed at least 25 people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others. Local forecasters say it is the heaviest downpour they have seen in decades, with nearly a year's worth of rain coming down in just three days in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, located on the banks of the Yellow River. The city is home to more than 10 million people and is one of China's major transportation and logistical hubs, connecting the countryside to the rest of the nation.

  • Deadly flooding in China forces hundreds of thousands to flee

    Floodwaters in China’s central city of Zhengzhou left hundreds stranded in a subway as people tried to evacuate, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts.

  • Floods kill at least 25 in China's Henan province

    At least 25 people have died in China's Henan province after three days of rain matched what one weather bureau said was a level seen only "once in a thousand years."State media reported several people drowned inside a flooded subway tunnel in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, where more than 500 were pulled to safety.Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed commuters deep in murky floodwaters, and an underground station flooded close to the ceiling.This man said he had to fight for his life to stay alive.(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) ZHANG, PASSENGER AFFECTED BY FLOODED SUBWAY, SAYING:"The flood was so strong and many people were carried away by that. The remaining few of us including a kid were so tired, and we nearly gave up. We kept holding on tight to the railing, that's why you can see many bruises on my arms. These are all the bruises, this is one too, this included too. If you don't hold on tight to that railing, it's very easy to be washed away."About 100,000 people have been evacuated from the city of 12 million.Dams and reservoirs have swelled to warning levels and more rain is forecast across Henan for the next three days.The People's Liberation Army has sent more than 5,700 soldiers and personnel to help with search and rescue.Scientists told Reuters the rainfall in China, like extreme flooding recently seen in western Europe and heatwaves in the U.S. was almost certainly linked to global warming.

  • Video shows people huddling together to avoid getting swept away by devastating flood waters in China

    The Chinese city of Zhengzhou was been hit by catastrophic flooding, turning roads into rivers and trapping people in trains and homes.

  • Myanmar military accused of arresting doctors while COVID-19 infections rise

    Since the military overthrew the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February, the ensuing turmoil and protests have thrown Myanmar's COVID-19 response into chaos, as activists say scores of doctors have been arrested for their prominent role in a civil disobedience movement. Myanmar registered on Thursday over 6,000 new COVID-19 infections after reporting 286 deaths a day earlier, both record highs. But according to doctors and media reports in the past few weeks nine volunteer doctors offering tele-medicine and other services have been detained by the military in Myanmar's two largest cities - Yangon and Mandalay.

  • Tens of thousands evacuated from floods in China

    From the air, the devastation in Zhengzhou (JUNG-JO) is seen at its worst. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the industrial hub in China's central Henan province.And dams and reservoirs have swelled to warning levels as rainfall levels shattered records.Dozens have died in the province over the last few days, a number of them in a flooded subway, where the waters reached shoulder level, as seen in this eyewitness video from Tuesday (July 20). Yang Yanling is the mother of two daughters. Clutching her little girl's hand, she said she's been trapped in her home for three days."Because we are scared and worried there will be no food or drinks anymore. As we had no contact with the outside world. The family and relatives cannot contact us, they must be very worried, and we are also very anxious. And we are also worried and afraid that there will be more serious floods. Both the first and second floors of the basement were flooded with water so that we are worried about our life safety."Bulldozers were used to pull people to safety, with some desperately clinging to the machines for a chance to escape.More rain is forecast across Henan for the next three days.And the People's Liberation Army has sent more than 5 and a half thousand soldiers and personnel to help with search and rescue.

  • Olympics-Soccer-Sweden women end U.S. unbeaten run, Dutch put 10 past Zambia

    World champions the United States were dealt a 3-0 drubbing by Sweden to end a 30-month unbeaten run, and the Netherlands put 10 goals past a hapless Zambia on a day of drama as the Olympics women's soccer tournament kicked off. Several teams including the U.S., Britain, Chile, Sweden and New Zealand took the knee before Wednesday's kickoffs in support of racial equality, while two Brazil veterans set Games records. In an empty Tokyo Stadium, Sweden sent the four-times Olympic gold medallists to their first defeat in 45 international matches, with forward Stina Blackstenius punishing sloppy U.S. play with a double in their Group G clash.

  • China evacuates tens of thousands as storms spread north

    Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated from flood-hit regions of central China on Thursday as officials raised the death toll from heavy rain that has deluged Henan province for almost a week to 33 people. More cities were inundated and crops destroyed as the severe weather spread northwards, with the official Xinhua news agency reporting direct economic losses of 1.22 billion yuan ($189 million). The provincial weather bureau raised the storm alert on Thursday for four cities in the north of Henan - Xinxiang, Anyang, Hebi and Jiaozuo - to red, the highest tier of a four-step colour-coded weather warning system.

  • China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25

    China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of the country's most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll from the widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, trapping residents in the subway system and stranding them at schools, apartments and offices. A video posted on Twitter by news site The Paper showed subway passengers standing in chest-high muddy brown water as torrents raged in the tunnel outside.

  • Drone footage shows China's Henan flooding

    Similarly, drone footage over Anyang city showed buses and other vehicles submerged in waters, as well as queues of local residents lining up to make insurance claims at makeshift booths.At least 25 people have died in China's central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital Zhengzhou, and more rains are forecast for the region.More rain is forecast across Henan for the next three days, and the People's Liberation Army has sent more than 5,700 soldiers and personnel to help with search and rescue.