China's Zhurong Mars rover sends back first images

Tim Fitzsimons
·1 min read

Less than a week after China became just the second nation to successfully land a rover on the surface of Mars, its Zhurong rover beamed back its first images of the Red Planet on Wednesday.

Image: An image taken by the front obstacle avoidance camera of China's Zhurong rover, facing the rover's direction of movement and showing the deployment of the ramp mechanism, on the surface of Mars, after it landed on Mars on May 15, 2021. (China National Space Administration / via AFP - Getty Images)

The two pictures, one a monochrome image from a fisheye lens and another in color showing a zoomed-in view of Zhurong's array of solar panels, represent the first pictures of Mars from China's Tianwen-1 mission.

Image: An image taken by the navigation camera of China's Zhurong rover on the surface of Mars, showing the rover's solar panels and antenna, after it landed on Mars on May 15, 2021. (China National Space Administration / via AFP - Getty Images)

"Congratulations to CNSA on the first images from the Zhurong Mars rover!" tweeted NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, a former U.S. senator.

"As the international scientific community of robotic explorers on Mars grows, the US and the world looks forward to the discoveries Zhurong will make to advance humanity’s knowledge of the Red Planet," Nelson said.

The Tianwen-1 mission launched in July 2020 and arrived at Mars in February. It orbited the planet for months before sending its lander down last week.

Planitia Utopia, Zhurong's landing site on Mars, is a vast, icy plain that was also the destination of America's Viking 2 lander in 1976, which was stationary.

Zhurong is about midway between Viking 2 and Perseverance, according to a map published by Nature.

In early March, NASA drove Perseverance, its newest Mars rover, off its landing craft and onto the Martian surface.

Since then Perseverance has sent up its Ingenuity craft, a tiny experimental helicopter, in several controlled flights, according to a NASA Twitter page.

