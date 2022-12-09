Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Stocks Shoot Up 32% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 32% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Notwithstanding the latest gain, the annual share price return of 4.7% isn't as impressive.

After such a large jump in price, Chindata Group Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Chindata Group Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Chindata Group Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Chindata Group Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 263% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.0% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Chindata Group Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Chindata Group Holdings' P/E?

Chindata Group Holdings' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Chindata Group Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Chindata Group Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

