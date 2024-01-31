Chinese New Year
Joel Embiid missed the last two games for Philadelphia with a knee injury, and returned to the court on Tuesday night.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Just 4% of CEOs surveyed ranked return to office at the top. Recruiting and retention are higher priorities.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.
D'Angelo Russell and the Lakers survived a wild double overtime thriller with the Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco.
X head of business operations Joe Benarroch said the company plans to open a new office in Austin, Texas dedicated to content moderation, according to Bloomberg. The team will focus on stopping the spread of child sexual exploitation materials.
Childcare expenses are putting increasing strain on American households, forcing families to raid their savings and slow their spending.
A lawsuit accuses 23andMe of failing to notify customers that they were specifically targeted for having Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.
Republicans Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy based their presidential campaigns on opposition to liberal cultural issues. It flopped.
As the football offseason arrives, college sports stands at the most significant inflection point in its more than 100 years of existence.
The autonomous mobile robot brought blueprints into the real world by drawing chalk outlines on the site’s floors, thus eliminating much of the guess work in a job you really don't want to guess at. As was the case with its predecessor, FieldPrinter 2 sports a big pair of friendly eyes -- personification is a surprisingly effective way to integrate automation into the workplace. Today’s news also marks the arrival of FieldPrint Platform, which is centered around BIM-to-field -- that’s effectively bringing digital information into real-world construction sites.
On a night when Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62, and Kevin Durant had 43 and a killer game-winner, it was the 76ers' center who stole the show.
When the credit was expanded in 2021, the nation's child poverty rate fell by half. When it expired, child poverty doubled.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
Images leaked out of a Chinese patent office have prematurely revealed the second-generation Cadillac XT5, which features a sharper-looking design.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones are here and they're packed with AI-powered features.
Fortunately, NASA (as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.