Chinese academic accused of being an Australian spy slams 'outrageous slander' in Beijing-run tabloid

A Sydney-based Chinese academic has slammed Beijing-run media reports labelling him an Australian spy, three years after an espionage case against him was "closed" by authorities in China.

Feng Chongyi, who was detained for 10 days in China in 2017, told the South China Morning Post that allegations in the Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, were "outrageous slander", as the two countries locked horns again in a worsening geopolitical spat.

The diplomatic war of words between the Chinese and Australian governments has intensified again this week, with each accusing the other of espionage.

On Monday, Chinese state media resurrected a 25-year-old bugging scandal, when Australian agents were alleged to have slipped eavesdropping equipment into the floor slabs of the Chinese embassy in Canberra during its construction in the 1980s, as part of a US-led spying effort.

The Global Times published photos of the 1995 affair, and alleged that Australia had trained nationals in secret locations before sending them to China and Hong Kong to gather intelligence. One of those accused was Feng, an associate professor of China Studies at the University of Technology Sydney, who was stopped from leaving China after he completed a study on lawyers' rights in the country in 2017.

Feng refuted the allegation, saying he was released after Chinese authorities failed to find any wrongdoing. He said that he suspected the article was "contributed by agents of the Chinese Ministry of State Security" and slammed the "propaganda machine of the Chinese Communist Party" for bringing the case up again.

"I was detained by them for intensive interrogations in 2017," Feng said.

The tabloid splash came after Australian police raided the home and office of Shaoquett Moselmane, a member of the Legislative Council of New South Wales, the upper house of the Australian state's parliament, last Friday in an investigation into allegations that his office was infiltrated by Chinese government agents.

A federal officer enters the home of New South Wales Labour MP Shaoquett Moselmane in connection to alleged links to China and allegations of Chinese government influence, in Sydney. Photo: Reuters alt=A federal officer enters the home of New South Wales Labour MP Shaoquett Moselmane in connection to alleged links to China and allegations of Chinese government influence, in Sydney. Photo: Reuters

Moselemane, a vocal supporter of the Chinese government, was suspended by the Australian Labour Party but denied that he had committed any wrongdoing.

"The investigation is linked to other people allegedly advancing the goals of a foreign government, namely the People's Republic of China," Moselmane said in a statement, adding that he was the victim of a "political witch-hunt".

"I am not sure what those goals are. Let me tell you at the outset, according to what I have been told, this is a federal police investigation," he said.

Australia has since committed to spending A$1.35 billion (US$934.7 million) to create more than 500 new jobs in its cyber intelligence agency to combat cybercrime, after a hacking incident two weeks ago by a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor", which local media reports have linked to China.