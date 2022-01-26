Chinese air force incursion of Taiwan not conducive to peace, UK PM says

LONDON (Reuters) - An incursion of Taiwan's air defence zone by China's air force is not conducive to peace and stability in the region, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese military flights that have taken place near Taiwan in recent days ... are not conducive for peace and stability in the region," he told parliament. "And what we need is a peace treaty and constructive dialogues by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions by China's air force. It reported the largest incursion since October on Sunday.

