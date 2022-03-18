Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait ahead of Biden, Xi call

·1 min read
In this article:
  Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China


A Chinese aircraft carrier on Thursday made a trip through the Taiwan Strait just hours ahead of President Biden's slated call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

"Around 10:30 a.m. the CV-17 appeared around 30 nautical miles to the southwest of Kinmen, and was photographed by a passenger on a civilian flight," a source familiar with the issue told Reuters.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry also confirmed the incident, giving no details but saying they know the "full grasp" of China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.

The source added that Taiwan sent warships out and the USS Ralph Johnson, and the destroyer, USS Arleigh Burke, followed the Chinese ship for part of its trip.

The U.S. vessel "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit March 17 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law," U.S. Navy spokesperson Lt. Mark Langford said, according to Reuters.

China's Defense Ministry told Reuters it was a "routine training schedule" although Reuter's source called the move "provocative" as it was so close to Biden's call with Xi.

Biden and Xi are expected to talk about multiple issues on the call, including the war between Ukraine and Russia and China's tensions with Taiwan.

"We should not associate this with the communication between the heads of state of China and the United States. You may think it is too sensitive. What is sensitive is you, not the Taiwan Strait," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

China claims democratically-run Taiwan as part of its own country while Taiwan's officials have said they are an independent country.

The Hill has reached out to the Navy for comment.

