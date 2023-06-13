Chinese airline to put flight attendants on 'weight reduction plan' if they exceed weight requirements

A Chinese airline is facing widespread criticism for imposing weight requirements on its flight attendants.

Controversial policy: Hainan Airlines, one of the largest carriers in China, implemented a policy earlier this month that would prevent attendants from flying if their weight exceeds a specified limit, as determined by their height.

The standard weight of the airline's female flight attendants in kilograms is to be calculated by taking their height in centimeters and subtracting 110. For example, based on the imposed guidelines, a flight attendant with a height of 5 feet and 2 inches (158 centimeters) would be required to maintain a maximum weight of 105 pounds (48 kilograms).

Exceeding the limit: Female flight attendants will be weighed on-site as part of the airline's weight monitoring system.

Those who are 10% or more over the standard weight will be immediately suspended and enrolled in the company’s "weight reduction plan." Meanwhile, those who are found to be less than 5% over the standard weight will have their weight tracked on a monthly basis and undergo a review.

Mounting backlash: On Chinese social media, commenters blasted the policy as sexist, with many accusing the company of not prioritizing more important attributes, such as strength and stamina.

“I just need the flight attendant to be fully qualified in professional knowledge, well-practiced in safety procedures, and wear the most suitable shoes and clothes for emergencies,” a popular comment read. “Her weight is none of my business.”

The sentiment is echoed by an employee surnamed Huang, who has worked in flight attendant management.

"If airlines deprive overweight flight attendants of the right to work normally purely because of visual aesthetic considerations, this is definitely employment discrimination," said Huang. "The introduction and implementation of such regulations have no respect for flight attendants."

Responding to critics: In a statement to CNN, Hainan Airlines said that the weight requirements apply to all flight attendants, regardless of gender. The carrier emphasized that the policy is not intended to be a simple criterion for suspending attendants, but rather a means to evaluate and manage their health, physical shape, and posture.

"This is intended to advocate healthy living habits and maintain a good professional image and healthy physique by anchoring the reference target, rather than passively waiting for individual crew members’ physique to change significantly and then affect safety service work," said the carrier.

