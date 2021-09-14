Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not “appropriate” for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.

Zheng was due to attend a reception in the House of Commons organized by a cross-party parliamentary group on China.

John McFall, Hoyle’s counterpart in the upper chamber, the House of Lords, agreed that the scheduled meeting “should take place elsewhere, considering the current sanctions against members.”

China imposed sanctions on seven British politicians in March, including senior Conservative lawmakers Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, who have spoken out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-west Xinjiang region.

The move came shortly after Britain, the U.S., Canada and the European Union sanctioned Chinese officials over Xinjiang.

The sanctioned parliamentarians welcomed the ban, saying allowing Zheng in the Parliament building would have been “an insult.”

The Chinese embassy in the U.K. condemned the move and said it will harm the interests of both countries.

“The despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the U.K. Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and co-operation between China and the U.K. for personal political gains is against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Clashes over taxes, debt limit challenge rally in U.S. stocks

    Investors are ramping up their focus on Washington, as the twin prospects of a tax hike and a potentially prolonged fight over raising the debt ceiling loom over a rally in U.S. stocks. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday proposed raising the top tax rate on corporations to 26.5% from the current 21%, and increasing income and capital gains taxes on individuals making above $400,000 as part of a plan to rollback former President Donald Trump's signature tax bill passed in 2017. "This will have to come out of stock market valuations, there's no two ways about it," she said.

  • Illinois Subway employee in disbelief over suspension after disarming a would-be robber

    Araceli Sotelo, the Illinois Subway employee who disarmed and pistol-whipped a would-be robber with his own gun, has been suspended from her job.

  • Mexico to give away 'El Chapo' safehouse in lottery

    The house former drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán fled in 2014 when Mexican marines had him surrounded underwent some changes recently as the Mexican government prepared to give it away in a national lottery. The Associated Press was given access to the property in a quiet Culiacan neighborhood ahead of the lottery. In recent weeks, Mexico’s Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, known by its initials as INDEP, gave it a fresh coat of white paint inside and out and tiled over the spot in the bathroom where the tub and tunnel entry point had been.

  • Children a big part of migration through perilous Darien Gap

    Every day, at least 500 migrants from around the world sail out of Necocli, a small town on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, across the Gulf of Uraba to the village of Acandi, to start a week-long trek through the jungle that takes them into Panama — the next stop on the long road to the United States. About one quarter of them are children, according to Panamanian officials, and often still in arms. While trekking through the lawless jungle known as the Darien Gap, migrants face the risks of being swept away by rivers, assaulted by armed groups or getting lost in the rainforest.

  • Former police plead not guilty to federal charges in George Floyd death

    Former officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired after Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020. Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ex-policeman-derek-chauvin-be-sentenced-george-floyds-murder-2021-06-25 in state court in June to 22-1/2 years in prison following a jury verdict of guilty in the murder of Floyd, after a bystander's cellphone video showed the Black man was held face-down and not resisting in a restraint.

  • Study: State worker pension systems in best shape since 2008

    Pension systems for state government workers across the U.S. are in their best shape since the Great Recession began more than a dozen years ago, according to a study released Tuesday. The Pew Charitable Trust report credits a booming stock market over the past year as well as states' longer-term steps, which include boosting taxpayer contributions to public pension funds and reducing promised retirement benefits, particularly to newly hired workers. “The better decisions, the fiscal discipline, is something that states can keep doing next year and the year after,” said Pew's David Draine, one of the report's authors.

  • Vermont sues 4 oil companies, alleges false info on climate

    Vermont on Tuesday became the latest state to sue some of the country's top fossil fuel companies by alleging they misled the public about the impact their products have on climate change. The state wants the companies to tell consumers that the use of fossil fuel products harms the environment, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said after the lawsuit was filed in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. The warnings could be similar to those noting the danger of tobacco products or food products that include nutritional and calorie information, he said.

  • Charred trees, destroyed homes — Biden tours wildfire danger during California trip

    President Biden visited a firefighting headquarters in Idaho before he's expected to tour wildfire damage near Sacramento.

  • 70-year-old jumps to his death to escape fire set by three teens, Maine officials say

    Officials say the man was trapped on the sixth floor of the apartment building.

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin

  • Renovations at The Ambassador unveiled

    Renovations at The Ambassador unveiled

  • Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products. Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives. "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

  • Man Rips Bag and Bible From Elderly Woman in Queens

    Police in New York City released video on September 13 that they said shows an unknown individual assault a woman and steal her purse and Bible in Queens.The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said the incident happened on 36th Avenue in Queens at midday on September 12 and that the victim was 77 years old.Footage released by the NYPD shows the incident. A woman can be seen struggling to hold onto her bag while a man attempts to rip it from her.Local media said the suspect was still at large as of late Monday. Police were offering a reward up to $3,500 for information on the suspect. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • Apple Unveils iPhone 13: Up to 1 Terabyte of Storage, ‘Cinematic Mode’ and Enhanced Camera System

    Apple is hoping to trigger a big new iPhone upgrade cycle with the iPhone 13 — tricked out with an option for up to 1 terabyte of on-board storage on the high end of the line, and multiple enhanced camera features. The tech giant officially took the wraps off the iPhone 13, about which rumors […]

  • North Texas women, company ordered to stop alleged fraudulent real estate dealings

    Texas State Securities Board cites transparency issues against Barbara George, which include her failing to disclose to investors that she’s a registered sex offender.

  • 'Not just yet': Stosur, Zhang deny Gauff, McNally in doubles

    As a teary Coco Gauff congratulated her opponents on their women’s doubles title at the U.S. Open, she demonstrated the age gap that had been on the court. Sam Stosur, she revealed, was the first pro tennis player to give her an autograph. “Little bit of a scary thought,” the 37-year-old Stosur said.

  • U.S. top general secretly called China over fears Trump could spark war -report

    The U.S. top general secretly called his Chinese counterpart twice last year over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China as his potential election loss loomed and in its aftermath, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 - four days before the presidential election - and again on Jan. 8, two days after Trump supporters led a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, the paper reported. In the calls, Milley sought to assure Li the United States was stable and not going to attack and, if there were to be an attack, he would alert his counterpart ahead of time, the report said.

  • Remote Workers Are on the Move. What It Means for the Housing Market.

    BOISE, Idaho—For Jon and Katie Herstein, living in this scenic city was a shared dream. Jon, 53, and Katie, 51, hoped to someday live among the rolling mountains and lush parks that have long beckoned nature lovers and outdoor-sports enthusiasts. In Idaho’s idyllic Treasure Valley, their children, ages 12 and 14, could ride their bikes to school.

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."