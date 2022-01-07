Chinese anti-virus lockdowns add to concerns over economy

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected.

That has added to unease about the omicron variant's global economic impact. Analysts warn Vietnam, Thailand and other countries important to manufacturing chains might impose anti-disease measures that would delay deliveries.

“Lockdowns in China are already causing disruptions,” economists at Nomura said in a report Friday.

The Chinese economy already was cooling under pressure from unrelated official efforts to force real estate developers and other companies to reduce surging debt that has fueled China's boom over the past two decades.

The biggest city in China’s latest lockdowns is Xi’an, a metropolis of 13 million people in the west. It is less significant as a manufacturer than Wuhan, the central city that shut down in 2020 after the first coronavirus cases were spotted there. But Xi’an has factories that make processor chips for smartphones, auto parts and other goods for global and Chinese brands.

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technologies Ltd. say their factories in Xi’an are affected but they are trying to minimize disruptions by drawing on global production networks. Micron said some deliveries might be delayed.

Those factories make DRAM and NAND memory chips used in smartphones, personal computers and services. Those types weren’t affected by chip shortages last year that disrupted auto and other manufacturing. So the industry is likely to have stockpiles.

Authorities also have cut off access to parts of Ningbo, south of Shanghai, one of the world's busiest ports. That is slowing freight handling and has the potential to raise already high shipping costs.

Yuzhou, a city of 1.2 million in the central province of Henan, was locked down Thursday. Access to Yongji in neighboring Shanxi province was suspended and mass testing ordered after traces of the virus were found at a train station.

The ruling Communist Party's intensive controls on travel and business under a “zero-Covid strategy” that aims to keep the virus out of China have held numbers of new infections relatively low.

On Friday, the government reported 174 new cases nationwide, 57 of them in Xi'an and 56 in Henan province.

In contrast to the United States and other governments that have tried to minimize the economic impact of anti-virus controls, the zero-Covid strategy includes travel and business curbs that are imposing high costs.

Beijing took the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most the world’s second-largest economy last year to fight the virus. Economic growth rebounded after factories, shops and offices were allowed to reopen when the ruling party declared victory over the virus in March. But scattered cities, towns and some individual neighborhoods have faced more temporary lockdowns since then to stop outbreaks.

Economic growth already was slowing after Beijing tightened controls on use of borrowed money by real estate developers. That caused a slump in construction, one of the biggest contributors to economic growth.

Forecasters have cut their outlook for China’s economic growth in the final quarter of 2021 to as low as 3% over a year earlier, citing the construction slump. That is down from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and 7.9% in the three months ending last March.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tomb cluster dating back 3,000 years to Shang Dynasty discovered in China

    Officials from an archaeology institute found 24 tombs, horse and chariot pits

  • Military staff step in to help strained London hospitals

    British troops were deploying Friday to hospitals in London that are struggling to cope with “exceptional” staff shortages amid the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. The Ministry of Defense said that it was sending some 40 military medics and 160 general duty staff to plug staffing gaps caused by National Health Service personnel who are either ill or self-isolating amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week he hoped the country can “ride out” the pandemic without further restrictions, even as he warned that the country faces difficult days ahead caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

  • US, Japan hail stronger ties, including 2 new defense deals

    Seeking to deepen their defense cooperation, the United States and Japan will soon sign a new five-year agreement on sharing the cost of the American military presence in Japan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. Speaking at the outset of a virtual conference between the U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers, Blinken said Tokyo and Washington also will sign a deal on collaborating more closely in research and development of defense-related technologies, including ways to counter threats from hypersonic weapons. The agreement on a new formula for sharing the cost of the American military presence in Japan ends a Trump-era dispute that had been a significant irritant in U.S.-Japan relations.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Yields Rise Again; Alibaba Leads China Stocks Higher; Tesla Stock Does This

    The Dow Jones fell as the Nasdaq made a stand. Disney stock was a top blue chip. Alibaba was among China stocks rising. Tesla stock lagged.

  • China Urges Banks to Boost Property Lending on Default Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China called on banks to boost real estate lending in the first quarter and eased a key debt restriction for developers, a sign that authorities are becoming increasingly concerned about the industry’s liquidity crisis.In previously unreported window guidance issued last month, regulators told banks to step up lending to developers after at least two quarters of consecutive declines, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

  • Roblox pauses service in China as it takes 'important transitory actions'

    On December 8, Roblox's Chinese version LuoBuLeSi, published and operated by Tencent, abruptly closed down its server five months after it launched on iOS and Android. Many users, taken by surprise, took to Chinese social media to complain about the short notice. “Last year, we launched Roblox China also known as LuoBuLeSi with a vision to build an immersive virtual universe of 3D experiences in China that we have been testing and iterating on along the way," a Roblox spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

  • Biden Announces Insurance Companies Must Reimburse You For At-Home COVID Tests

    Amid a surge of Omicron cases throughout the country and the world, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that as of next week, insurance companies will reimburse the purchases of at-home...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • NFL Week 18 predictions: who will grab the last remaining playoff places?

    For the first time in modern NFL history, teams will play their 17th regular season games. Here are our predictions of who will win the weekend’s deciding matches Justin Herbert and the Chargers will be hoping to repeat their victory over the Raiders from earlier this season. Photograph: Jon SooHoo/UPI/REX/Shutterstock While there may not be as many playoff spots on the line at this stage as was promised when the league introduced the its new 17-game schedule, there’s still a lot at stake this w

  • I Was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, and I Won't Stop Telling My Story

    Reporter Haley Talbot on why none of us should forget that harrowing day.

  • A former GOP senate candidate — who filmed himself setting his MAGA hat on fire — says he'll donate $1 million to charity if Trump goes on a live debate with him in Arizona

    "I look forward to seeing you on January 15, although I know you won't do it because you're a little bitch," McCarthy said before torching a MAGA hat with a flamethrower.

  • Liz Cheney Torches Trump on Fox News

    It speaks volumes about the state of conservative politics in 2022 America that the sight of Liz Cheney on Fox News Thursday afternoon was genuinely surprising.The Republican congresswoman appeared from Capitol Hill with Bret Baier—the network’s last remaining anchor even capable of delivering “straight” news after Chris Wallace’s recent departure—and did not hesitate to tear into former President Donald Trump for his leadership role in inciting the insurrection one year earlier.After praising s

  • Mary Trump Spots The ‘PsyOp’ Against Donald Trump In Joe Biden’s Jan. 6 Speech

    The ex-president's niece agreed with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that it was designed to go "straight into Donald Trump’s heart."

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Cruz Begs Tucker to Forgive Him. Tucker Makes Cruz Beg Harder.

    Fox NewsA day after Tucker Carlson publicly scolded him for the unforgivable sin of calling the Jan. 6 insurrection a “violent terrorist attack,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) hightailed it to the Fox News star’s show on Thursday night to grovel for forgiveness.Yet, while Cruz repeatedly claimed he’d made a “mistake” due to “sloppy and frankly dumb” phrasing, Carlson wouldn’t let the Texas senator off the hook—prompting the one-time presidential contender to plead harder for Carlson’s approval.Cruz, one

  • Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

    The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.

  • John Dean Explains Why Donald Trump ‘Should Not Sleep Well' Over Jan. 6

    The Watergate figure interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's latest comments as a warning to the ex-president and his allies.

  • ‘We’re Ashamed of Nothing’: Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Cement the Republican Stance on Jan. 6

    A year after a violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election, the GOP is led by Trump and his merry band of conspiracy theorists

  • The crucial thing the House Jan. 6 committee knows about Trump that we don't

    The crucial thing the House Jan. 6 committee knows about Trump that we don't

  • Mike Pence’s Staff Is Giving Up the Goods to the Jan. 6 Committee: Report

    "You could see how much information they already had," former Pence Press Secretary Alyssa Farrah told Axios of how much the committee had already gleaned