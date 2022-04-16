Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on Oct. 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Tian Dingyu/Xinhua via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Wang Yaping
    Chinese military pilot and astronaut
  • Zhai Zhigang
    Chinese astronaut

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program.

The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

On Saturday, state TV showed images from inside the capsule as it traveled at 200 meters per second over Africa before entering the atmosphere.

The trio were the second crew aboard Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace. Its core module, Tianhe, was launched in April 2021. Plans call for completing construction this year by adding two more modules.

Authorities have yet to announce a date for launching the next Tiangong crew.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to U.S. unease that its space program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

China was the third nation to launch an astronaut into space on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

Tiangong is China’s third space station following predecessors launched in 2011 and 2016.

The government announced in 2020 that China's first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight but no photos or details of the vehicle have been released.

On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping visited the launch site in Wenchang on the southern island of Hainan from which the Tianhe module was fired into orbit.

“Persist in pursuing the frontiers of world aerospace development and the major strategic needs of national aerospace,” Xi told staff at the site, all of them in military uniform.

Recommended Stories

  • Storm Megi death toll surpasses 130 as hope for survivors dwindles in the Philippines

    The death toll from landslides and floods rose to at least 133 in the Philippines on Thursday, where rescuers working in mud-covered villages are losing hope of finding survivors.

  • Uniqlo owner sees big profit drop in China, sounds alarm on yen

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The owner of Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo on Thursday flagged a big profit drop in China due to COVID-19 restrictions, while its chief executive sounded alarm about the weakening yen's potential to drive up costs. Fast Retailing is a rare bellwether for both global retailers in China, its biggest foreign market, and consumer demand in Japan, where it has carved out a dominant position by offering casual clothing to famously price-conscious shoppers. It and other multi-national retailers are now being forced to deal with lockdown measures in China.

  • NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

    One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation. One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

  • Covid China: Elderly deaths contradict Shanghai figures

    Official figures claim there have been no Covid deaths in the current outbreak.

  • Search is on for 103 missing after Philippine storm kills at least 138

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine military and aid workers pledged on Thursday to keep searching for 103 people missing after tropical storm Megi ripped through central areas this week, burying many under landslides and killing at least 138. Megi was the first cyclone this year to hit the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands that sees an average of 20 tropical storms a year. "We are doing retrieval operations and still looking for the missing," Senator Richard Gordon, chairperson of the Philippine Red Cross, told Reuters.

  • Mercedes Pulls Off a Feat That Should Worry Tesla

    The German vehicle manufacturer has just achieved a performance that will be talked about in the automotive world.

  • Strains in German coalition as junior partners turn on Scholz over Ukraine

    (Reuters) -Frustration is growing among German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's junior coalition partners over what they say are shortcomings in his leadership on Ukraine, an internal rift that risks undermining Western unity against Russia. After a dramatic policy pivot at the start of the crisis, when Scholz halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia days before its invasion of Ukraine, and then vowed a big jump in defence spending, his partners accuse him of dithering. "I have the impression that Mr Scholz is not aware of the serious damage he is doing to Germany's reputation in Central Europe, in Eastern Europe, basically in the whole of Europe," Anton Hofreiter, Greens chairman of parliament's Europe committee, told Reuters.

  • China bans meat purchases from three Brazil exporters for a week

    China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) has suspended imports from three Brazilian beef exporters - JBS SA, Marfrig and Naturafrig - for one week, the newspaper Valor Economico reported, citing a statement sent to Brazil's embassy in Beijing. The decision affects four plants located in Mato Grosso and São Paulo and will take effect on Saturday. According to the statement, technicians identified the presence of nucleic acid from the new coronavirus on the external packaging of four batches of frozen products from these companies sent to China.

  • A decade of science and trillions of collisions show the W boson is more massive than expected – a physicist on the team explains what it means for the Standard Model

    Measuring the mass of W bosons took 10 years – and the result was not what physicists expected. PM Images/Digital Vision via Getty Images“You can do it quickly, you can do it cheaply, or you can do it right. We did it right.” These were some of the opening remarks from David Toback, leader of the Collider Detector at Fermilab, as he announced the results of a decadelong experiment to measure the mass of a particle called the W boson. I am a high energy particle physicist, and I am part of the te

  • The Solar System Started With an Initial Rotational Direction — and Has Maintained It for 4.6 Billion Years

    Put simply, they started out that way and kept going.

  • Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket

    NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted Thursday by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of vexing equipment trouble. The launch team had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket when the leak cropped up. This was NASA's third shot at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon.

  • At 3 p.m.: NASA officials to discuss technical issues with SLS rocket

    We’re waiting to see how some testing issues could impact the launch of NASA’s next moon mission.

  • The Full Moon In Libra Will Amp Up Your Intuition (So Pay Attention!)

    Full moons give big light and carry big reputations. For as long as we’ve been bathing in their rays, humans have had a story about the moon — what it means, who it affects, and how long we’re allowed to gaze at it before we succumb to its power. This week’s full moon in Libra comes from a long history of moons that pack a punch, a lineage of luminaries. But, she’s also distinct — outlined by the vastness of this particular moment in time and all its complexities. On the day the full moon perfec

  • Scientists To Open Mystery Sarcophagus Discovered After Notre Dame Fire

    Archeologists found the well-preserved lead sarcophagus beneath the famed Paris cathedral during work to repair damage from the 2019 fire.

  • Excitement palpable at Kennedy Space Center as NASA conducts last Artemis I moon rocket test

    NASA teams at Kennedy Space Center are targeting this afternoon for the wrap-up of a series of tests and rehearsals for the agency's SLS moon rocket.

  • What an archaeological site along the Nile reveals about Nubian civilization

    Even though ancient Kush rivaled and, at times, conquered Egypt, there’s been a relative lack of modern attention paid to this civilization.

  • Some of the Planets Will Move in a Cosmic Dance of Sorts as They Line Up Later This Month

    Get your telescopes ready to witness this rare cosmic event.

  • SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts discuss mission

    NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, answer questions about their time aboard the International Space Station. (April 15)

  • Fact check: Photo of decomposing dinosaur from German museum, not US forest

    A picture of a "mummified" dinosaur in a forest setting that has been circulating online is from a German museum.

  • What is that rash? Genetic fingerprints can help doctors diagnose and treat skin conditions more effectively

    Skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema can have rashes that are difficult to distinguish by eye. tylim/iStock via Getty Images PlusRashes can be thought of as a dysfunctional community of skin cells. Your skin harbors dozens of distinct cell types, including those that form blood vessels, nerves and the local immune system of the skin. For decades, clinicians have largely been diagnosing rashes by eye. While examining the physical appearance of a skin sample under a microscope may work for mo