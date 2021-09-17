Chinese astronauts return after 90-day mission to space station

FILE PHOTO: A giant screen shows Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-12 mission saluting inside the Tianhe core module of China's space station, at a shopping mall in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Friday after a 90-day visit to an unfinished space station in the country's first crewed mission since 2016.

In a small return capsule, the three men - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo - landed safely in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of China at 1:34 p.m. (0534 GMT), state media reported.

The Shenzhou-12 mission was the first of four crewed missions planned for 2021-2022 as China assembles its first permanent space station. The process requires 11 missions, including the launches of the station's three modules.

Construction kicked off in April with the launch of the Tianhe module, the future living quarters of the space station. Slightly larger than a city bus, Tianhe was where Nie, Liu and Tang have stayed since mid-June, marking China's longest spaceflight mission.

While in orbit, the astronauts conducted spacewalks, validated Tianhe's life-support system, tested the module's robotic arm, and sorted supplies for upcoming crewed missions.

The second crewed mission is planned for October, with the next batch of astronauts expected to stay on Tianhe for six months.

Ahead of that Shenzhou-13 mission, China will send an automated cargo spacecraft - Tianzhou-3 - to Tianhe carrying supplies needed by the next crew.

Tianzhou-3 will be launched in the near future, state media said recently.

Blocked by U.S. law from working with NASA and by extension on the U.S.-led International Space Station (ISS), China has spent the past decade developing technologies to construct its own space station.

China's space station, expected to be completed by the end of 2022, will be the sole alternative to the 20-year-old ISS, which may be retired in 2024.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 crew leave China's space station for Earth after 90 days

    Three astronauts who lived for 90 days on China's space station departed Thursday in preparation for returning to Earth. The national space agency said Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo boarded the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and undocked from the space station at 8:56 a.m. Thursday (0056 GMT). State broadcaster CCTV aired footage of the astronauts securing packages inside their spacecraft, which is due to parachute to a location in the Gobi Desert near the Jiuquan launch center on Friday.

  • The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

    Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit.

  • India tells China border troop pullback needed for better ties

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has told China that their bilateral relations will only develop when both countries pull their troops back from a confrontation on their disputed Himalayan border, the Indian foreign minister said. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the possibility of both sides when he met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a regional conference in Dushanbe on Thursday.

  • Messi gets first PSG start against Club Brugge in Champions League

    Lionel Messi has been handed his first start for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener away to Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday.

  • Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

    The reaction in France to the all-star Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League bow against Club Brugge in midweek has been unforgiving.

  • Emma Raducanu arrives back in the UK after winning the US Open

    Raducanu was pictured outside her house after travelling back from New York.

  • China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

    China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country’s standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

  • Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

    President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end.

  • Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test for entry to bars, restaurants, museums, theatres and other cultural events from Sept. 25, as almost all social distancing measures are dropped. A narrow majority of Dutch parliament late on Thursday rejected a motion calling on the government to change its mind about the 'corona' pass, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was needed to prevent a new wave of infections. Opponents from across the political spectrum questioned the need for the corona pass, which many said was a ploy to stimulate vaccinations, despite repeated promises by the government that injections would never be mandatory.

  • Earth Holds Some Strange Secrets, and We’re Reminding You About 20 of Them

    Since 1970, Earth Day has been here to showcase the beautiful planet, third from the sun, that we call home. More specifically, Earth Day has been used to highlight the various environmental problems (such as climate change) that our planet has faced due to industrial and technological advances. "Within uncertainty, the temperature at the center of the Earth is the same as the temperature at the surface of the sun (5800 K)," Caltech geochemist Paul Asimow tells Popular Mechanics.

  • Chances of alien life in our galaxy are ‘much more likely than first thought’

    Chances of alien life in our galaxy are much more likely that first thought after scientists found “significant amounts” of large organic molecules surrounding young stars.

  • Scientists Discovered a New "Fountain of Youth" Substance That Can Help Strengthen Aging Bones

    The acetate solution can help those living with osteoporosis.

  • Eternal motherly love? Extinct spiders found protecting offspring in 99-million-year-old fossils

    A mother's love is eternal. Or at least encapsulated in a fossilized tree resin that's 99 million years old.

  • This Full-Moon Limpieza For Sept. 20 Will Clear the Space For Good News

    Like the dreaminess of fish swimming under the moonlight, the full moon in Pisces will bring the energy to optimistically go with the flow. On Sept.

  • CRISPR goes Mammoth

    The gene-editing tool CRISPR is moving toward the market, promising better tests, disease cures — and maybe even a woolly mammoth. The big picture: CRISPR is already a historic scientific achievement, but we're just now entering the moment when it will begin to impact patients and possibly the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The San Francisco-based CRISPR startup Mammoth Biosciences — whose co-founder Je

  • NASA video shows the cramped quarters where SpaceX's 4 civilian passengers will live for 3 days

    SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew gets to orbit Earth for three days. But inside the Crew Dragon capsule, they won't have much space.

  • 10 Productivity Tips From Elon Musk That Can Put You on the Road to Success

    No one individual is more directly responsible for the EV revolution than Elon Musk, the man who took Tesla from an unknown startup to a global disruptor that forced the auto industry to evolve or...

  • SpaceX's first all-civilian crew say they're taking a ukulele, poetry, and a copy of TIME magazine to space

    SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew is set to take various items into space and then auction them off to raise money for a children's hospital.

  • Not sleeping well? It may be the moon’s fault — especially for men, study finds

    There could be several factors to blame for the gender disparity.

  • Watch SpaceX launch 4 space tourists into Earth's orbit

    The Inspiration4 crew members have never been to space. They've only trained for five months. Their spaceship has a new glass dome for the views.