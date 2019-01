Chinese automaker GAC Motor, which originally planned to start selling vehicles in the U.S. by late 2019, says it now plans to begin sales in first half of 2020.

GAC would be the first Chinese brand vehicle sold in the U.S.

Volvo, which is owned China based Geely Automotive (175-HK), is the only automaker selling in the U.S. owned by a Chinese company.

