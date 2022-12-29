Chinese-backed company instructs US law firm after UK blocked microchip factory takeover

Newport Wafer Fab - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

A Chinese-backed company blocked from taking over Britain's biggest microchip factory has instructed a leading US law firm to challenge the Government's decision.

Nexperia has been working with Akin Gump, a major international law firm which has defended high-profile US politicians, to bring a judicial review against the Business Department.



The Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Nexperia had filed a judicial review with the High Court to challenge the Government’s decision to force it to unwind its takeover of Newport Wafer Fab on national security grounds.

Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, issued a final order forcing Nexperia to unwind its £63m takeover of the Welsh plant, which was originally announced in 2021.

The decision followed a months-long investigation under the Government’s flagship National Security and Investment Act, which found Nexperia’s takeover could “undermine UK capabilities” in advanced semiconductors.

Critics of the deal have flagged that Nexperia’s owner, Wingtech, is partly owned by Chinese state funds, raising the spectre of a transfer of sensitive technology.

Nexperia has denied posing a security risk and warned unwinding the takeover could put 600 jobs in South Wales at risk.

The deal was originally announced in 2021, when Nexperia took over the struggling plant, which was in financial difficulties.

An initial security review by the Government waived through the deal, before it was called in by former business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in May this year.

A ruling on the takeover was repeatedly delayed, taking six months and spanning three business secretaries, before Mr Shapps finally declared it would be blocked.

Toni Versluijs, the company’s UK head, called the decision to force it to divest 86pc of its stake in Newport Wafer Fab “legally wrong - being disproportionate to the remedies given”.

The Dutch company says ministers “failed to enter meaningful dialogue” over the sale and had not responded to its attempts to offer remedies, such as appointing a government executive to the company’s board.

The judicial review against the Government’s decision represents the first major challenge to its flagship takeover laws. The National Security and Investment Act gives it greater powers to call in and block deals.

However, critics have argued the broad powers could chill investment in the UK.

Nexperia’s law firm, Akin Gump, is an international law firm with offices in London as well as Washington, where it is known as one of the major lobbying firms. At one stage, the firm represented Paul Manafort, the former chair of Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign. Manafort was later jailed after lying to prosecutors investigating Russian interference in the US election, but later pardoned.

As well as the US law firm, it is working with Lord Pannick KC, who has previously acted for anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller and former prime minister Boris Johnson.