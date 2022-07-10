Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest

KEN MORITSUGU
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken away, in a case that has drawn attention because of earlier attempts to use a COVID-19 tracking app to prevent them from mobilizing.

Hundreds of people held up banners and chanted slogans on the wide steps of the entrance to a branch of China's central bank in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, about 620 kilometers (380 miles) southwest of Beijing. Video taken by a protester shows plainclothes security teams being pelted with water bottles and other objects as they charge the crowd.

Later videos posted on social media show individual protesters being shoved forward and down stairs by security teams dressed in plain white or black T-shirts. It's unclear how many were subjected to this treatment. Phone calls to Zhengzhou city and Henan province police rang unanswered Sunday.

The protesters are among thousands of customers who opened accounts at six rural banks in Henan and neighboring Anhui province that offered higher interest rates. They later found they could not withdraw their funds after media reports that the head of the banks' parent company was on the run and wanted for financial crimes.

“We came today and wanted to get our savings back, because I have elderly people and children at home, and the inability to withdraw savings has seriously affected my life,” said a woman from Shandong province, who only gave her last name, Zhang, out of fear of retribution.

What had been a local scandal became a national incident last month because of the misuse of the COVID tracking app. Many who set out for Zhengzhou to demand action from regulators found that their health status on the app had turned red, preventing them from traveling. Some reported being questioned by police after checking into their hotel about why they had come to the city. Five Zhengzhou officials were later punished.

The protesters assembled before dawn on Sunday in front of the People's Bank of China building in Zhengzhou. Police vehicles with flashing lights can be seen in videos taken in the early morning darkness. Police closed off the street and by 8 a.m. had started massing on the other side, protesters told The Associated Press.

Besides uniformed police, there were the teams of men in plain T-shirts. One banking regulator and one local government official arrived, but the protesters refused to talk to them. Zhang and one other protester told the AP they had met the officials before and don't believe what they say.

The police then announced to the protesters with a megaphone that they were an illegal assembly and would be detained and fined. About 10 a.m., the men in T-shirts rushed the crowd and dispersed them. Zhang said she saw women dragged down the stairs of the bank entrance.

Zhang said that when she was hit, she asked the officer, “Why did you hit me?” According to her, he responded: “What’s wrong with beating you?”

The protesters were bussed to various sties where Zhang said they were forced to sign a letter guaranteeing they would not gather anymore.

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa: Fifteen shot dead in Soweto township bar

    The victims are believed to be between 19 and 35 years old, with several more in a critical condition.

  • Boy aged 14 stabbed to death on New York subway station platform

    ‘We do not believe this is a random attack. It is believed that the individuals involved were known to each other,’ say police

  • Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners

    When Antonio McGowan left the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman after serving 17 years, he was free for the first time since he was 15. McGowan needed stable work, for a paycheck and to keep busy, but temporary gigs were all he could find. “Things weren’t in place,” McGowan said.

  • A year after protests, Cuba struggles to emerge from crisis

    A year after the largest protests in decades shook Cuba's single-party government, hundreds of people who participated are in prison and the economic and political factors that caused the demonstrations largely remain. Since then, a few things have changed: The Communist Party government has made its most expansive — if still limited — opening in six decades to private enterprise, authorizing small and medium sized companies. While U.S. President Joe Biden has eased some, such as allowing U.S. residents to send more money to Cuban relatives and processing some visas in Cuba, he has been slow to implement his campaign promises to turn back many of the other restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Chinese protesters demanding bank deposits tussle with security men

    Several people protesting in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou over the freezing of deposits by some rural-based banks said they were injured on Sunday when heavy-handed security personnel dispersed the crowd. The banks froze millions of dollars worth of deposits in April, telling customers they were upgrading their internal systems. The banks have not issued any communication on the matter since, depositors said.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis in Cape Coral to sign executive order for drug price transparency

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said with the rise in food and gas costs, addressing the price of pharmaceuticals is one area he could "make a difference."

  • 7 Ways To Save 50% Shopping at Target

    Even your favorite stores to shop at for their everyday low prices and great selection of items, like Target, have been affected by climbing inflation. Discover: 7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart Learn:...

  • Winfrey, York make preseason ‘All-Rookie Team’

    The Browns 2022 draft class may not have the hype but two of their fourth-rounders are expected to make a big impact as rookies:

  • Stranger Tips Cleburne, Texas Bartender Chelsea Lantrip Bell $4,000: 'I Didn't Believe It'

    A bartender in Cleburne, Texas was given a $4,000 tip by a stranger. Chelsea Lantrip Bell, a single mom, said she'll use the money to pay for her son's college tuition.

  • Body of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Toyko

    Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign speech.

  • Ukraine’s foreign ministry responds to US congresswoman’s letter to Biden about Yermak

    A call to U.S. President Biden to investigate Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak’s possible ties to Russia is “an undisguised narrative of Russian propaganda,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in Facebook post, on July 9.

  • Israeli PM calls for Saudi relations ahead of Biden visit

    Israel's prime minister expressed hope Sunday that his country will establish formal diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, days before President Joe Biden visits the two countries as part of a regional trip. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, but have shared clandestine security ties over a mutual enmity of regional arch-rival Iran. The kingdom is widely believed to be among a handful of Arab states weighing open ties with Israel.

  • Russian, Belarusian spies trying to recruit officials in Latvia’s border regions – State Security Service

    The Russian and Belarusian intelligence services are attempting to recruit officials in the border regions where NATO forces are deployed, the State Security Service of Latvia or VDD believes, Latvian news website Delfi reported on July 9.

  • Sri Lankan president to resign amid protests -official

    STORY: After a dramatic storming of his official residence by swarms of angry protesters, Sri Lanka’s president said he will step down on July 13, according to the country’s parliamentary speaker.The impending departure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes after video footage showed protesters swimming in his pool, jumping on a four-poster bed, even emptying a chest of drawers.And Sri Lankans frustrated by the country’s economic struggles didn’t stop there – protesters also set fire to the Prime Minister’s private home, his office said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also willing to resign, according to his office, to make way for an all-party government.The dramatic escalation of events came after months of largely peaceful protests over a dire economic crisis on the Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people….with many wishing the country’s leaders had left sooner.“Because had they gone earlier there wouldn't have been any destruction… and it's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. And also the air conditions are running in that presidential palace while people don't have electricity in their homes."Sri Lanka is buckling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.Soaring inflation reached a record 54.6% in June and is expected to hit 70% in the coming months.Sources told Reuters at least 39 people, including two police officers, were injured and hospitalized during the protests.There were no immediate reports of injuries in the blaze at the prime minister’s house.Neither the prime minister nor the president were in their residences when the buildings were attacked.The country’s parliamentary speaker said in a letter to President Rajapaksa that several decisions had been made at the meeting of party leaders - including the president and the prime minister resigning as soon as possible and parliament being called within seven days to select an acting president.

  • Historic protests rocked Cuba. What came next was a crackdown and more migration.

    A year after historic protests rocked Cuba, Cubans are migrating at historic levels amid continued tough economic conditions and a government crackdown.

  • Anger simmers for Dutch farmers who oppose pollution cuts

    Supermarket shelves stand empty because distribution centers are blocked by farmers. Dutch farmers are embroiled in a summer of discontent that shows no sign of abating. Government plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia that they say threatens to wreck their agricultural way of life and put them out of business.

  • PFF calls drafting of WR George Pickens the Steelers best offseason move

    The Steelers landed a future star in wide receiver George Pickens.

  • The Air Force Wants a Badass Bat-Winged Tanker Transport

    A blended wing body aircraft could refuel military aircraft, but also spill over into the commercial airline sector.

  • 2 suspects fatally shot by police in separate incidents in NYC

    Two suspects were fatally shot by police in separate incidents in Queens and Brooklyn on Saturday. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

  • 15-year-old boy found after being reported missing in Mississippi

    Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who went missing from his grandmother’s house in Tate County, Mississippi.