Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation

FILE PHOTO: Fan Bao, founder and CEO of China Renaissance, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China Renaissance Holdings said in an exchange filing on Sunday that its missing chairman and star dealmaker Bao Fan was currently cooperating with relevant Chinese authorities conducting an investigation.

This is the first time the mainland China-based boutique bank has given a reason for the disappearance of its founder, though no details about the investigation were shared.

"The Board would like to reiterate that the business and operations of the Group are continuing normally," the bank said in the exchange filing.

Reuters previously reported, citing sources, that authorities took Bao away earlier this month to assist in an investigation into a former colleague, Cong Lin, the company's former president.

Shares of the company slumped last week after it said in an exchange filing the company had been unable to contact Bao.

The dealmaker's disappearance is the latest in a series of cases of high-profile Chinese executives going missing with little explanation during a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Raissa Kasolowsky)

