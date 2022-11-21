Chinese Banks Maintain Lending Rates as PBOC Signals Caution

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks maintained their benchmark lending rates for a third month after the central bank kept its key rates unchanged last week and signaled more concern about the inflation outlook.

The one-year loan prime rate was left at 3.65%, according to a statement by the People’s Bank of China Monday. All but one of the 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected the rate to remain unchanged.

The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was also maintained at 4.3%, in line with most of the forecasts in the survey.

The LPRs are based on the interest rates that 18 banks offer their best customers and are published by the People’s Bank of China monthly. They are quoted as a spread over the central bank’s rate on its one-year policy loans, known as the medium-term lending facility, which has been kept unchanged since a surprise reduction in August.

The PBOC warned last week that inflation may accelerate as overall demand in the economy picks up, suggesting the scope for further monetary policy easing may be limited.

The government’s recent relaxation of some Covid controls has fueled speculation the country may reopen next year, providing a boost to consumer spending and inflation. However, surging Covid cases across the country mean several cities are still tightening controls to curb infections, clouding the growth outlook.

The government also took steps to address the property crisis this month, introducing a package of rescue measures including relaxing down-payment requirements for homebuyers. The government also earlier offered a rare tax incentive for home purchases and allowed cities to lower minimum mortgage rates. The average interest rate of new mortgages granted in October was 4.3%, down 133 basis points from the end of 2021, according to PBOC data.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

