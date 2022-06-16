Chinese Battery Maker CATL Prices Jumbo Stock Offering

Pei Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars, has priced its jumbo stock offering at 410 yuan per share, people familiar with the matter said.

The Chinese company, better known as CATL, was seeking about 45 billion yuan ($6.7 billion) from the A-share private placement. An offering of that size would be the second biggest share sale globally this year, after rival battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. raised $10.7 billion in January in South Korea’s biggest ever initial public offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The final price represents a 12% discount to the company’s Wednesday closing price in Shenzhen and is around a 21% premium to the offering’s floor price of 339.67 yuan.

The offering shows CATL’s confidence in its business prospects for the near to medium term even after its share price slumped in recent months, Bloomberg Intelligence auto analyst Steve Man said. Shares in the battery maker have dropped about 21% this year, giving it a market value of about $162 billion.

Companies benefiting from the electric vehicle boom have tapped the markets to sell billions worth of share sales in recent months. BYD Co., which makes both EVs and batteries, raised $1.8 billion in a Hong Kong share offering in October. The Warren Buffett-backed company is preparing to sell its batteries to Tesla Inc., an executive told Chinese media last week.

CATL, based in Ningde in eastern China’s Fujian province, kicked off the share sale on Monday after flagging its intention to raise funds last year. In November, it said it was cutting the size to 45 billion yuan from 58.2 billion yuan. Proceeds will be used for the production and upgrade of lithium-ion battery manufacturing in four Chinese cities, as well as research and development.

A representative for CATL didn’t reply to requests for comment.

(Updates with size comparison in second paragraph and analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)

