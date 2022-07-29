Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group after pressure from Beijing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Field
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Ma
    Jack Ma
    Chinese businessman
Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba site - Blondet Eliot/ABACA
Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba site - Blondet Eliot/ABACA

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is on the brink of giving up control of payments company Ant Group, succumbing to years of intense pressure from Beijing.

Mr Ma’s decision to step back comes after a concerted effort by Xi Jinping’s administration to rein in his power. Mr Ma, 57, founded online retailer Alibaba and payments giant Ant, rising to prominence as one of China’s most successful entrepreneurs with an estimated fortune of $24bn (£19.8bn).

In recent years he became one of the highest-profile figures in a crackdown by Beijing on the country’s technology sector.

Ant Group was forced to pull out of a $200bn float in Hong Kong and Shanghai in November 2020 amid scrutiny from Chinese authorities.

A month earlier, Mr Ma had criticised the country’s financial regulation, attacking “outdated regulation”, a “pawn-shop mentality” and warning that “economic growth and innovation are threatened” by Beijing authorities.

The flamboyant billionaire, who was known to perform on stage at company parties dressed as Michael Jackson, was not seen in public for three months after the failed float, only reemerging at a low-key ceremony honouring China’s teachers.

Mr Ma has since kept a low profile amid Ant’s negotiations with state authorities over a “rectification” of the payment company's operations.

Ant, whose Western investors include Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic and Silver Lake, has been forced into a drastic restructuring by state banks, selling stakes in the company’s divisions to Chinese government funds.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Mr Ma would give up control of Ant. Shares in Alibaba, which has a major stake in Ant, fell 6pc on Friday.

Ant had been reviving plans for its blockbuster listing, but Mr Ma’s decision to hand over control of the company is expected to further delay its public debut. Chinese listing rules require at least a three year wait between a company changing its controlling shareholder and its listing on public markets, the Financial Times reported. In Hong Kong, the delay is a one-year wait.

In recent weeks, Mr Ma has been spotted touring Europe, visiting a restaurant in Austria, a university in the Netherlands and docking his yacht off the Spanish island of Mallorca, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba, China’s answer to Amazon, was founded by Mr Ma in 1999. Its financial operations were spun out in 2011, which grew into Ant Group.

Ant is arguably China’s most successful financial technology company, with over one billion users of its all-in-one payments app. Its app allows customers to send payments, pay bills and invest in their savings, although it has faced pressure from China’s authorities to break up its products.

Chinese technology stocks have fallen amid a wider tech downturn and fears of overreach from Beijing. Shares in Alibaba are down around 20pc this year, while shares in gaming giant Tencent have fallen 29pc.

Beijing’s tech crackdown has included limits on the amount of time children can spend gaming and demands that ride-hailing company Didi pull out of its US listing.

Alibaba has faced billions of pounds in fines from Chinese authorities in a crackdown on allegedly monopolistic practices.

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Tremendous growth at The North Face offsets China, Vans issues for VF Corp.

    A remarkable boost in sales from outdoor brand The North Face offset VF Corp’s struggles in China and continuing disappointing results from top brand Vans and pushed the Denver-based apparel giant to a 7% revenue boost to $2.3 billion in its most recent quarter. VF (NYSE: VFC) officials reported “healthy top-line performance” for the company Thursday, aided by big growth also in Europe and in some of its smaller brands, including Denver-based running-shoe manufacturer Altra. The company reduced its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year due to the negative impacts of the rising value of the dollar on overseas sales, which sent stock prices down about 1% in after-hours trading following the release of its earnings report, but said it expects no dip in overall revenue.

  • Accidental nuclear war with China a ‘growing risk’

    The West and China could “miscalculate our way into nuclear war”, the UK’s national security adviser warned on Wednesday night.

  • DexCom (DXCM) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

    DexCom (DXCM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mitek Systems (MITK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Mitek Systems (MITK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.52% and 8.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • China to use effective investment, not flood-like stimulus, to boost economy: state media

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will use effective investment to help the economy recover and will not resort to flood-like stimulus, state media said on Friday, following a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. Analysts said Beijing's full-year growth target of around 5.5% had been looking increasingly unattainable under Beijing's strict zero-COVID policy. To spur demand, China urged local governments to speed up the use of special bonds for infrastructure that are mature and profitable, but such bonds should not be used for land reserves or to make up the gap between local fiscal revenue and expenditure, state media said.

  • Billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of China's Ant Group - WSJ

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, after a regulatory crackdown that scuppered its $37 billion IPO in 2020 and led to a forced restructuring of the financial technology behemoth. While Ma only owns a 10% stake in Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, he exercises control over the company through related entities, according to Ant's IPO prospectus filed with the exchanges in 2020. Hangzhou Yunbo, an investment vehicle for Ma, has control over two other entities that own a combined 50.5% stake of Ant, the prospectus showed.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Slumped This Week. Here’s Why.

    Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant have slumped since Tuesday, after the company said it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

  • CanSinoBIO's inhaled COVID booster stronger against BA.1 Omicron subvariant than Sinovac shot

    Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic's inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant than Sinovac's shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed. The result came as top political leaders in China called for proper tracking of virus mutation and developing of new vaccines and treatments in the country's effort to refine its COVID control strategy. China has given about 56% of its 1.41 billion population a booster dose using domestic shots, and most people were boosted with the same product as their primary series, despite growing evidence that some mix-and-max strategies would likely achieve higher antibody levels.

  • China Won’t Roll Out Big Stimulus to Boost Economy. Zero-Covid Policy Remains a Focus.

    China's leadership on Thursday reaffirmed the emphasis on infrastructure, property, and zero-Covid over consumption.

  • China Probes Government, Bosses as Chip Race With US Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a $550 billion industry.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collap

  • Ukrainian PoW 'castrated by Russian troops' in horrifying footage

    Horrifying footage appearing to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors has emerged on pro-Kremlin social media channels.

  • Palestinians say Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank rally

    Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank on Friday, killing a 16-year old and wounding five people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. According to the ministry, Amjad Abu Alia was shot in the chest by a live bullet and pronounced dead after he was brought to the hospital. There was no immediate statement from the Israeli military.

  • Pelosi leading delegation to Asia on Friday with Taiwan visit still undecided

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading an official congressional delegation to Asia on Friday, two sources said, though it’s unclear if the trip will include a stop in Taiwan.

  • Wall Street watchdog 'not willing' to send auditors to China, Hong Kong before complete audit deal

    The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday that he will not send public accounting inspectors to China or Hong Kong unless Washington and Beijing can agree on complete audit access. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in an address before an accounting industry audience, said the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would need to be able to bring "specificity and accountability" in audits of foreign companies listed on Wall Street. "We are not willing to have PCAOB inspectors sent to China and Hong Kong unless there is an agreement on a framework allowing the PCAOB to inspect and investigate audit firms completely," Gensler said.

  • A key US inflation gauge reaches 6.8% as prices keep surging

    An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.8% in June from a year ago, the biggest increase in four decades, and leaving Americans with no relief from surging costs. Friday's government figures underscored the persistence of the inflation that is eroding Americans' purchasing power, dimming their confidence in the economy and threatening Democrats in Congress in the run-up to the November midterm elections. A separate government report Friday reinforced the fact that the economy remains gripped by inflation pressures.

  • Pentagon official warns China's 'aggressive' behavior in the South China Sea could lead to a 'major incident or accident'

    A top Pentagon official said the number of "unsafe" Chinese fighter jet intercepts has "increased dramatically" in recent years.

  • Alibaba Slumps as Traders Assess Earnings Risk, Ant Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell for a third straight day as investors assessed the impact of Jack Ma reportedly ceding control of his fintech arm, and as worries over its earnings dragged. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex

  • Alibaba is at the center of a huge Hong Kong-Wall Street realignment

    China's most storied Big Tech firm is pursuing a primary listing in Hong Kong. It could catalyze other U.S.-listed Chinese large-caps to do the same.

  • This $45 Million San Diego-Area Mansion Has Direct Access to a Killer Surfing Beach

    The ultra-private oceanfront property has its own stairway leading down to Windansea Beach.