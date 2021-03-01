Chinese blockchain firm SOS denies allegations by short-sellers

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chinese blockchain firm SOS Ltd on Monday called the allegations made by two short-sellers as "distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated" and claimed that social media accounts of some board members may have been briefly disabled or impersonated.

Hindenburg Research and Culper Research, in two separate reports, had last week raised concerns ranging from regulatory risk to alleged false claims by the company about its business.

"These attacks were purposefully designed to manipulate the price of the company's shares, with the aim of causing a stock price decline in order to economically benefit the short sellers," SOS said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which fell 23% on Friday after the reports, were up about 22% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel Says Iran Attacked Ship

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel accused Iran of attacking one of its cargo ships in the Gulf of Oman last week, as tensions mount over the U.S.’s desire to rejoin a nuclear deal with Tehran.“It was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday in an interview with Kan radio, a local station. Iran “is Israel’s greatest enemy and we are striking it across the region.”Israeli media reported that the country launched missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria over the weekend in response to the assault on the ship. Israel’s military did not comment.The Israeli-owned car carrier, the Helios Ray, was struck by an explosion while sailing 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast of Oman either on Feb. 25 or the early hours of Feb. 26. None of its crew was hurt and the vessel is now docked in Dubai for repairs.A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said “we categorically reject” Israel’s allegation that Tehran was to blame.Friction between the countries has been high as U.S. President Joe Biden explores rejoining a 2015 accord designed to reduce Tehran’s nuclear activities. Netanyahu opposes Washington returning to the pact, saying it would pave the way for Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and tightened sanctions on Tehran.Iran has accused Israel of several attacks in the past year. It said Israel sabotaged one of its nuclear facilities in July and assassinated a top Iranian nuclear scientist in November.Israeli Education Minister Yoav Galant, a retired general, told the Ynet news website the damage was caused by a mine “apparently attached to the exterior by a commando force in a nighttime naval operation.”The attackers would have known from open-source material it was an Israeli vessel, Galant said.The Helios Ray, owned by Tel Aviv-based Ray Shipping Ltd., was traveling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Singapore. It had traversed the Strait of Hormuz when the explosion occurred, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg and information from U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, which serves as a link between the Royal Navy and commercial vessels in high-risk areas. The ship turned around on Feb. 26.The Associated Press, citing unidentified American officials, said the explosion created two holes on each side of the ship, just above the waterline.Several merchant vessels have been attacked or detained in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman over the last two years, rattling oil and shipping markets. Iran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in January and its forces boarded another ship in the Gulf of Oman in August 2020. It also detained the U.K.-flagged Stena Impero for several months in 2019.Four oil vessels were attacked with explosives in May 2019 while at anchorage off Fujairah, a United Arab Emirates port on the Gulf of Oman coast. Two more were sabotaged in the Gulf of Oman in June. Iran was blamed for the incidents but denied involvement.(Updates with Israeli minister’s comments in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX

    China's aviation regulator said on Monday its major safety concerns with the Boeing Co 737 MAX had to be "properly addressed" before conducting flight tests but it was studying a plan with U.S. planemaker for clearing aircraft to fly. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) conducted comprehensive and in-depth technical scrutiny of the Boeing 737 MAX, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said, giving the regulator's stance on the plane which China grounded in early 2019.

  • Gold rebounds on U.S. stimulus, softer yields

    Gold jumped over 1% on Monday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields pushed investors to bullion again as a refuge from inflation following the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package. Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,742.30 per ounce at 1151 GMT, after rising as much as 1.5% to $1,759.53 earlier in the session. "In today's trade, investors are simply scared of a rising inflation due to the stimulus, which will put an awful amount of liquidity in the market," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Huawei CFO back in court fighting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court Monday for the final phase of the arguments in her U.S. extradition case, which would focus on whether her arrest was politically motivated and if abuses of process occurred during her detainment. Meng, 49, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about her company’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She was arrested at Vancouver's airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant and has been living under house arrest in one of the city's wealthiest neighbourhoods while her case makes its way through Canada's courts.

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala prepared for task of reviving WTO

    The World Trade Organization's (WTO) first female and first African director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala started work on Monday, ending a six-month leadership void as she aims to revive the global trade watchdog ahead of a major year-end meeting. The first day with the former finance and foreign minister at the helm of the WTO coincides with a closed meeting of its top decision-making body, the General Council. The WTO later confirmed the date.

  • AstraZeneca sold out of vaccine maker Moderna last year

    London-listed AstraZeneca did not specify how much it sold the stake for, but said that "a large proportion" of the $1.38 billion it recorded in equity portfolio sales last year came from the Moderna disposal. Moderna, whose coronavirus vaccine was cleared for U.S. emergency use in December, last week said it was expecting $18.4 billion in sales from the vaccine this year, putting it on track for its first profit since its founding in 2010. AstraZeneca initially invested in Moderna in 2013, paying it $240 million upfront and later building up its stake as it bet on newer technologies to offset losses from patent expiries.

  • Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: report

    State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) plans to order 70 airliners from Airbus and Boeing, Saudi news outlet Maaal reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. Saudia is in talks with local banks to raise 11.5 billion riyals ($3.07 billion) to partly finance an order for Airbus A321 narrow-bodied jets and Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner wide-bodies, Maaal said. The report did not breakdown how many aircraft of each type Saudia was planning to purchase.

  • ‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As interest-rate jitters supercharged a meltdown in the world’s biggest bond market, Sam Sicilia barely blinked.“The markets are wrong” about inflation expectations, said Sicilia, chief investment officer of the A$56 billion ($43 billion) Host-Plus Pty pension fund in Melbourne. “Deflationary forces are bigger. Interest rates are going to stay at effectively zero.”With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, pension fund managers who are trying to discern the long-term effects are posing the question: Will inflation make a comeback? If it does, more than $46 trillion of global pension assets would be affected as central banks pivoted toward sustained higher interest rates.Interviews with five pension funds that help oversee parts of Australia’s A$2.9 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in retirement assets reveal a rank of investors largely unconcerned about the risk of rising prices.Last week, bond trades triggered speculation that inflation may accelerate to multi-year highs as the inevitable conclusion to the world’s $19.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday, convulsing markets from stocks to credit as traders bet on more aggressive tightening -- with a U.S. interest rate hike briefly priced in for late 2022, at least a year earlier than the Federal Reserve had signaled.Debt markets calmed on Monday, as investors bet central banks would ramp up asset purchases to prevent yields rising too quickly.“I don’t think they would want to risk any recovery” by allowing markets to tighten too quickly, said Michael Clavin head of fixed-income at the A$140 billion Aware Super, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund by assets. There may be a “burst of inflationary data, but we’re not really sure it’s sustainable.”Wind VaneLike Sicilia, Clavin points to technology advancements as the biggest damper on long-term price growth.Economists have struggled for years to quantify technology’s deflationary impact on everything from supply chains to wage growth -- Clavin’s wind vane for price pressures -- but the overall effect has been to stifle price increases. And that’s not including the increased unemployment from the pandemic.Read More: Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls“There’s still quite a big hurdle to get the jobs back that were lost,” Clavin said. “I don’t see how you’re going to overcome those deflationary forces without some sort of wage growth.”Aware is sticking to a strategy that includes being overweight in global equities and cash in its default option to ride out the market volatility. It also invests about 15.6% of its default fund in fixed-income assets.Sicilia continues to shun “outrageously expensive” bonds and is investing in stocks and private equity on bets that risk-assets will continue to outperform as central banks keep rates near record lows.“In five to 10 years’ time, you’ll have people saying ‘we should have bought equities at 20 times earnings,’” he said. “If technology is the root cause of no inflation, that means you’re not going to be able to generate inflation anytime soon.”While bond markets suggest there may be “inflation in the pipeline”, it might be short-lived, said John Pearce, Sydney-based investment chief at the A$90 billion UniSuper Management Pty.The 30-year market veteran points to Japan as an example where inflation remains elusive despite years of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets today are a far cry from the 1970s when a massive oil shock and collapse of the Bretton Woods system turbocharged price hikes, he said.“You look at the marginal cost of everything just plummeting because of the improvements in technology -- I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” said Pearce. “We’re not a believer that we’re going to see persistently high inflation.”It may be “worth having a look at” 10-year Treasuries if yields climb to 2.5%, he said.Contrarion BetsThat’s not to say that the recent volatility hasn’t produced some buying opportunities.When bond yields plunged to historic lows last year, IOOF Holdings Ltd. pivoted some of its funds from government debt to credit and senior loans. By December, one of the Melbourne-based pension’s underlying asset managers had switched from a long duration position -- or holding securities with higher interest-rate risk -- to a short on signs inflation pressures were building.The wagers paid off. During the worst month for Australian bond returns on record, the fund’s fixed-income strategy rose 0.6%.“Because we’re starting from such a low base on inflation, you’re probably likely to see over the next three-to-six months” economic data showing some price rises, said Osvaldo Acosta, head of fixed-interest assets who studies bonds and stock returns to look for an inflection point for inflation. “The greatest risk that we saw for the last 12 months was the amount of stimulus both monetary and also fiscal that was coming through -- it is just tremendous.”Now, with U.S. yields pulling global rates higher, Acosta is weighing his fund’s position. “Bonds are starting to look attractive,” he said.Even so, most of those managing Australia’s giant pension funds don’t see a return to the high levels of inflation that characterized U.S. economics in the 1970s.Con Michalakis, chief investment officer of Statewide Superannuation Pty, compares the S&P 500 Index dividend yield against the U.S. 10-year benchmark as a bond valuation barometer and he’s now looking at opportunities in government debt after the selloff.“We’re going to hit an inflection point -- bonds near 2% offer some insurance value that they didn’t offer when they were 80 basis points,” said Adelaide-based Michalakis. “We are in an era of slightly higher structural long-term inflation, but nothing disastrous.”(Adds tout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • AstraZeneca sold out of vaccine maker Moderna last year

    London-listed AstraZeneca did not specify how much it sold the stake for, but said that "a large proportion" of the $1.38 billion it recorded in equity portfolio sales last year came from the Moderna disposal. Moderna, whose coronavirus vaccine was cleared for U.S. emergency use in December, last week said it was expecting $18.4 billion in sales from the vaccine this year, putting it on track for its first profit since its founding in 2010. AstraZeneca initially invested in Moderna in 2013, paying it $240 million upfront and later building up its stake as it bet on newer technologies to offset losses from patent expiries.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • How you can still get a low 15-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    As mortgage rates rise, the shorter-term mortgages are looking attractive.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • China not ready to allow the Boeing 737 Max back in the air

    Beijing isn’t ready to follow the United States in allowing Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air after a pair of fatal crashes two years ago. China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. American regulators approved the plane in November to resume commercial flights after Boeing made technical changes and a new training regime was put into place for pilots.

  • Wall Street Is Set to Learn How Tough Biden’s Watchdogs Will Be

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plans for a new era of tough Wall Street oversight will take center stage this week when two of his top regulator picks face questions from Senate Banking Committee members at a Tuesday hearing.Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say. Yet their strong support from progressive Democrats means they’re certain to get pointed questions from Republican senators about their plans to crack down on businesses.The wild rally in GameStop Corp., the explosion of blank-check companies and apps -- like Robinhood Markets’ platform -- that have prompted millions of novice investors to start trading are sure to be focuses. The biggest banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are also likely to be spotlighted, particularly after four years of rule cutting under former President Donald Trump.Gensler, 63, is well known on Wall Street after leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration and making a fortune decades earlier at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chopra, a 39-year-old Federal Trade Commission member who helped Senator Elizabeth Warren set up the CFPB, would run an agency that Democrats want reinvigorated to protect consumers from abuses involving credit cards, mortgages and high-interest loans. Republicans would prefer it remain in the slumber that defined the bureau in the Trump era.“There remains a sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats on the role of the CFPB in financial regulation,” said Andrew Olmem, National Economic Council deputy director in the Trump administration who is now a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm. “This is a very important nomination because a new director can significantly shift the direction of the CFPB.”What follows is a breakdown of policy topics that Gensler and Chopra will confront at the hearing -- and, if confirmed, in their jobs:Retail InvestorsThe popularity of commission-free trading -- spearheaded by Robinhood -- has forced regulators to grapple with new questions. Top among them is “gamification” and the proliferation of apps that make investing fun but that critics claim inappropriately hook consumers with nudges and prompts to keep them trading. Determining whether and how to respond is something Gensler will have to grapple with. The issue could also fall under the purview of Chopra and the CFPB.The GameStop frenzy has prompted additional regulatory concerns, including whether unsophisticated investors should be able to so freely engage in risky trading involving options. Bubbles, too, will be on senators’ minds. A number think the SEC should do something about the eye-popping rise of unregulated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Another potential target is special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, which are essentially corporate shells that issue shares before investors even know what their money is being used for.Market StructureThe GameStop saga has made lawmakers wake up to the inner-workings of the stock market. Practices like off-exchange trading and Robinhood and other brokers selling their customers’ orders to so-called market makers like Citadel Securities are getting unprecedented attention on Capitol Hill.Short-selling has also come under fire after it emerged that hedge funds making bearish bets had borrowed more than 100% of GameStop’s outstanding shares. In the face of all that complexity, lawmakers will want to know how Gensler plans to ensure that markets are fair for average Americans.Private EquityAmong the Banking Committee Democrats who have most relished going after private equity are Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Warren of Massachusetts.Warren introduced the “Stop Wall Street Looting Act” in 2019 calling for new rules for buyout firms, and she made the industry’s treatment of workers a centerpiece of her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. She and Brown have said they will continue to press the issue and have ideas for how Gensler can use the SEC to add new oversight. Giving impetus to their plans is a successful push by private-equity firms during the Trump administration to be included as an investment option in corporate retirement saving plans.EnforcementWall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis. Beyond big banks, the agency under Chopra may also focus on payday lenders, student loan providers and on issues tied to the retail trading boom.At the SEC, wielding the agency’s powers to probe and sanction companies is where Gensler can make his biggest impact. A high-profile case against a major bank or hedge fund can ripple through the finance industry, deterring other firms from engaging in similar conduct. During the Trump era, busting Wall Street titans was rarely a priority, something progressives expect Gensler to change quickly.CryptoBitcoin has skyrocketed more than 400% in the past year and Coinbase, a trading platform used by millions American, is on the cusp of one of the biggest initial public offerings in years. Yet, despite all the buzz, cryptocurrencies are still a big question mark for Wall Street. Industry backers say that an impediment to broad adoption is a clear legal framework and a lack of regulatory clarity from the SEC.It’ll probably fall largely on Gensler, who has been teaching about digital tokens at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to determine how to regulate the industry. Thorny topics he will likely have to deal with include whether to approve a crypto based exchange-traded fund, and how aggressively to pursue a high-profile lawsuit the SEC filed last year against Ripple Labs Inc. for allegedly misleading investors by selling more than $1 billion of virtual tokens without registering them with the regulator.Climate ChangeProgressives want Biden’s financial regulators to play a crucial role in addressing climate change, including by pressing companies to reveal more about how global warming affects their bottom lines. Democrats also want industry watchdogs to combat inequality by implementing policies that narrow social and economic gaps.At Tuesday’s hearing, such objectives are expected to get lots of attention from Republicans, who argue that securities laws and corporate disclosures should not be used to push what they consider to be political agendas.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dubai Suffered Steepest Population Drop in Gulf Region, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s population dropped by 8.4% last year, the steepest decline in the Gulf region, as expatriate workers were forced to leave amid the economic upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said.The drop in Dubai -- the Middle East’s hub for business and tourism -- compares with a 4% decline for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, according to S&P estimates. Job losses accelerated in the region last year as the pandemic spread.Expatriates make up the majority of the population in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part. Residency permits in the country are usually tied to employment and many expatriates have to leave if they lose their jobs.S&P Tallies Up Gulf’s Population Exodus and Warns on Risks AheadThe launch of the World Expo 2020 exhibition, delayed for a year, is set to “provide a platform for a recovery in activity,” analysts including Sapna Jagtiani wrote. Still, the ratings agency expects Dubai’s gross domestic product in dollar terms to return to 2019 levels only in 2023.Key sectors in Dubai, particularly real estate, tourism, hospitality, and retail, will likely remain under pressure for the next 12-24 months, S&P said.To combat the effects of the pandemic and lower oil prices, the UAE took unprecedented measures last year. The country started allowing full foreign ownership in firms, eased rules for obtaining citizenship and tried to lure in foreigners with retirement programs.Oxford Economics had predicted a 10% drop in the UAE’s population in May. In an updated report issued in December, its economists said the country’s expatriate population will likely decline in line with their previous estimate, given significant cuts in key sectors.More from S&P:Real estate companies’ profitability set to “remain under pressure and leverage to be high.”Property firms are seen focusing on cost optimization, managing liquidity and preserving cash flow if there is no substantial recovery in their revenues.“Rated Dubai-based real estate companies still have good liquidity and access to funding, however, despite currently trying times.”The normalization of relations with Israel restoration of ties between Qatar and the four Arab countries seen supporting tourism and real estate investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.