Chinese brothers use hand cart to pull their sick mother from the hospital 22 miles to their home

Two Chinese brothers showcased their unconditional love for their mother by traveling 36 kilometers (22.37 miles) with a hand-pull cart to bring her home from the hospital.



Xu Guizhi, 86, was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery for an unknown illness in April. Since she suffers from severe motion sickness, her sons Liu Bo and Liu Guang needed to think of the best way to transport her to their home in Shandong Province, China, reported South China Morning Post.



“My mother will vomit after less than 30 minutes in a car or even an electric tricycle,” Guang told the Morning Post. “She can only ride a rickshaw without feeling sick, but it does not have enough room for her to lie down.”



The elder brother also noted that their mother vomited blood when they brought her to the hospital. He and Bo decided to use a hand-pull cart to bring their mother home, but they told Chinese media that they could not find a suitable cart from their local steel market.



Guang considered buying wheels to make a cart, but the brothers eventually found the perfect one in their uncle’s yard. They padded the steel cart's surface with sponge so their mother would not slip. They also added a rain cloth and a curtain to protect her from precipitation and sunlight.



The trip was initially expected to last for 10 hours, but thanks to the help of family members and friends, the brothers’ journey lasted just over seven hours.



“We divided people into pairs, and each pair pulled two to three kilometers at a time,” Guang said.



During their trip, the elder brother would ask their mother if she was feeling fine, and she would often reply by urging them to take a break.



“It’s the right thing to do to look after our parents when they’re old because that is how they raised us,” Guang was quoted as saying.



“I love that they still respond when I call ‘mum’ or ‘dad.’ I can still wash my mother’s feet and my father’s head when they need me,” he added. “Something as simple as sitting next to them makes me happy.”







Featured Image via Weibo via South China Morning Post

