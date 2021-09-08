Chinese businessman gets 2 years in prison for exporting U.S. marine tech to China

Chinese businessman Shuren Qin sentenced in Boston
Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Chinese businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison after admitting that he illegally exported marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the United States for the benefit of a Chinese military university.

Shuren Qin, who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater.

Prosecutors had sought 7-1/2 years in prison for Qin, who must also pay a $20,000 fine. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper to not suppress the evidence against him.

The marine biologist was charged in 2018 amid rising U.S. concerns about China's national security threat, a continued focus of the Biden administration. Qin, 45, had already served three months in jail after his arrest.

Defense lawyers said he founded LinkOcean Technologies Ltd in China in 2005 to provide oceanographic instruments to scientists, and immigrated to the United States with his family in 2014 as a permanent resident.

Prosecutors said Qin from 2015 to 2016 exported hydrophones to Northwestern Polytechnical University, a Chinese military research institute involved in underwater drone projects, by deceiving a U.S. supplier and without obtaining export licenses.

His lawyers say Qin was unaware of the university's intended purposes for the products, which also had civilian, scientific uses.

"These are not top-secret technologies," said Qin's lawyer, Sara Silva.

Qin, who lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in the Boston area pleaded guilty https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinese-businessman-admits-smuggling-us-marine-tech-china-2021-04-28 in April to 10 counts, including conspiring to commit export violations, visa fraud, money laundering and smuggling.

Prosecutors originally also accused Qin of exporting unmanned surface vehicles and robotic boats, and alleged he supplied $8 million in goods to Chinese government-controlled entities.

He instead only admitted to charges concerning 60 hydrophones worth $100,000.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden picks Wolosky to help coordinate resettlement of Afghan refugees

    U.S. President Joe Biden has picked veteran diplomat Lee Wolosky to help coordinate the resettlement of refugees from the war in Afghanistan, an administration official said on Wednesday. Wolosky will serve in the White House Counsel's Office and will work with officials with the National Security Council and other top administration aides to provide legal expertise on resettlement issues, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The United States has evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans from their home country during Biden's withdrawal from that country after 20 years of war, a hasty pullout that has drawn sharp criticism.

  • Who Could Testify at the Theranos Trial? Murdoch, Mad Dog Mattis, and More

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastBillionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Former Secretary of Defense and Marine General Jim Mattis. Superstar lawyer David Boies. All three could soon be called to testify against Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, whose trial begins Wednesday with opening statements in San Jose federal court.For years, the fallen Silicon Valley prodigy peddled a blood-testing technology she claimed could run hundreds of tests with just a prick of a finger. In reality

  • Pro and anti-Bolsonaro Independence Day protests

    Supporters in Brazil's capital cheered as President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on Tuesday to mark the country's Independence Day.He mostly criticized the country's Supreme Court.It's authorized investigations into Bolsonaro and his allies, and has resisted his attempt to introduce new voting laws in next year's election, which he says is vulnerable to fraud.But Bolsonaro's critics contend he's sowing doubts in the country's democracy and opinion polls now show him losing dramatically to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has yet to confirm his candidacy.Crowds for and against Bolsonaro hit the streets across Brazil on Tuesday in cities like Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.Security forces were deployed to control the crowds of supporters in Brasilia.Some of which have vowed to occupy the Supreme Court in a protest modelled after the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.In Sao Paulo, anti-Bolsonaro protesters called for the end of his presidency."I think we have to be here to fight for Bolsonaro's impeachment now, we can't wait until 2022."They also voiced concerns over Bolsonaro's handling of the global health crisis, holding signs calling him "genocidal."Meanwhile, in the same city, his supporters marched to remove Supreme Court justices."People are tired, I think we are here to get rid of the corrupt people who have only caused damage to us. I support Bolsonaro."Bolsonaro's longstanding support among the police and military has fueled concerns that uniformed officers could take part in demonstrations or fail to contain potential attacks on government buildings.

  • Panama Touts Bitcoin and Ethereum in New Crypto Law

    The Central American country is next in line for bitcoin adoption in the region.

  • New challenge looms for Minneapolis ballot measure on police

    Lawyers for a former Minneapolis City Council member objected Wednesday to new language for a ballot measure on the future of policing in the city, saying it fails to comply with a court order that rejected the previous wording. The proposed amendment to the city charter would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that “could include” police officers “if necessary.” Details of how the change would be implemented would be determined later by the City Council and the mayor.

  • China bans private tutors from giving online classes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Wednesday banned private tutors from giving classes online or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings, hotels and coffee shops, ramping up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring. Authorities this year banned for-profit tutoring in subjects on the school curriculum in an effort to ease pressure on children and parents. A competitive higher education system has made tutoring services popular with parents but the government has sought to reduce the cost of child-rearing in an effort to nudge up a lagging birthrate.

  • Idaho man pleads guilty to assaulting officer with a pole during Capitol riot

    FBI investigators said video recordings showed Duke Wilson entering a tunnel on the west side of the Capitol, wearing a hat that said "CNN Fake News."

  • Homebuyers just got more good news

    The number of homes available for sale inched up 5.7% in August. Since bottoming out this spring, inventory is up 30%.

  • Analysis-Bolsonaro rallies base but turns off allies and markets

    Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro filled wide avenues in Brazil's biggest cities with his supporters on Tuesday, but the depth of their fervor did little to help his narrowing appeal. While his attacks on the Supreme Court and election integrity may keep his core base activated - roughly one in four Brazilians - they could hurt his attempts to advance his agenda in Congress or build another winning coalition in next year's election. "The political and economic classes feel he can no longer be trusted... and economic reforms are not possible anymore with Bolsonaro and the chronic instability he has brought," he said.

  • Lakers’ Wayne Ellington doesn’t think age will be a problem next season

    Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Wayne Ellington explained why he's not focusing on the age of the roster next year.

  • A Japanese Man Was Hollywood’s First Sex Symbol So Stop Emasculating Our Asian Leading Men

    As someone who would gladly die smothered in Daniel Dae Kim’s beefy mommy milkers, the desexualization of Asian men completely truly befuddles me. Onscreen, Asian men are whittled down to little more than asexual tapeworms via neutered stereotypes: the weirdo foreigner (Silicon Valley’s Jian-Yang), the techy nerd (The Big Bang Theory’s Raj), or the ambitious Yappie (that one gay Asian guy in the Sex and The City movie). These types of characters are always in service of the protagonist (99.9% of

  • Britney Spears' father moves to end conservatorship — but court battle far from over

    In a shocking turn of events, Jamie Spears has filed to end his daughter's 13-year conservatorship.

  • Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio home

    Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

  • Report: Trail Blazers eying Beasley, Patterson, Ennis for forward spot

    Portland is bringing in a number of players to training camp to compete for the final roster spots.

  • Chinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc to ensure they implement new rules for the sector. It also said it would crack down on illegal behaviour in the ride-hailing industry. Beijing last month moved to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week in a tighter set of regulations for gaming https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-rolls-out-new-rules-minors-online-gaming-xinhua-2021-08-30 as it looks to strengthen control over sectors of its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 such as tech, education and property.

  • Philippines defense minister says U.S. treaty needs comprehensive review

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday there was a need for a comprehensive review of his country's alliance with the United States, complaining Manila got less from its relationship with Washington than non-treaty allies despite growing pressure from China. At an online event to mark the 70th anniversary of the countries' mutual defense treaty (MDT), Lorenzana said there was a need to "upgrade" and "update" the alliance and to make clear the "extent of American commitments." Lorenzana, in Washington for meetings with American officials, said the U.S. treaty with Japan, its World War Two enemy, was more explicit than that with Manila when it came to determining whether it applied in the Pacific maritime area, where the Philippines has come under increasing pressure from China over rival territorial claims in the South China Sea.

  • Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality?

    Apple’s iPhone 13 will be unveiled on September 14th, with the Cupertino-based company having just confirmed the launch rumors earlier this week. We’re looking at four iPhone 13 versions, the descendants of last year’s four iPhone 12 devices. The handsets will have almost the same design as their predecessors, aside from a narrower notch and … The post Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality? appeared first on BGR.

  • Bobby Valentine to throw first pitch to Joe Torre at Mets' Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony

    The Mets will bring back the two New York managers from the 2001 MLB season.

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

    Arthur Bates Jr. said he suffered back, leg and neck injuries after a Tesla hit him, but the car's cameras proved he fabricated the whole story.