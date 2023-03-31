Chinese businessman seeks bail in $1 billion fraud case

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left, appear in federal court in New York, March 15, 2023. Lawyers for the wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman who developed ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon are seeking bail for him two weeks after his arrest, saying other defendants accused of massive frauds like Bernard Madoff and Sam Bankman-Fried were freed on bail. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman who developed ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon are seeking bail for him two weeks after his arrest, saying other defendants accused of massive frauds like Bernard Madoff and Sam Bankman-Fried were freed on bail.

The lawyers submitted papers in Manhattan federal court, saying Guo Wengui is entitled to bail just as other wealthy defendants have been given the chance to post bail in the past. They also challenged claims by prosecutors that he is a risk to flee, saying he would not leave his wife of 38 years and his daughter as all three seek asylum.

Madoff was free for several months in late 2008 and early 2009 before he was jailed after he pleaded guilty in a multibillion-dollar fraud. He was later sentenced to 150 years in prison and died behind bars.

Bankman-Fried, 31, was arrested in the Bahamas in December in what a prosecutor called one of biggest frauds in American history. He agreed to return to the United States, where he was freed with GPS monitoring on a $250 million personal recognizance bond after pleading not guilty to charges that he oversaw a massive cryptocurrency fraud.

Guo's lawyers proposed a $25 million bail package, including $5 million in cash or property, along with location monitoring and home detention at a Connecticut residence where his wife resides. They also said Guo would be subjected to 24-hour surveillance by a security company with at least one guard on the premises at all times.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment Friday.

Prosecutors filed a detention letter at the time of Guo's arrest, saying he was a serious flight risk and a danger to the public because his crimes, which they said resulted in robbing thousands of individuals of money, were “ongoing and continually evolving.” They said he was likely to flee because of his wealth, strong proof of guilt and ties abroad.

Guo, 54, was arrested on various charges, including wire, securities and bank fraud on March 15 in what was described as a $1 billion fraud. He agreed to be detained at the time, but a lawyer indicated bail would later be sought.

Guo's lawyers wrote that since immigrating to the United States in 2015, Guo traveled abroad only three times and not once since 2017. They said Chinese authorities would cause him to “face intolerable risks to his life” were he to leave the United States. They also wrote that he was not a danger to others, especially with strict bail conditions.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from a complex scheme in which Guo and others lied to hundreds of thousands of online followers before misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars.

At the time of Guo's arrest, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Guo had lived lavishly off the proceeds of his crimes, including by purchasing a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, two $36,000 mattresses and a $37 million luxury yacht.

Guo was once believed to be among the richest people in China. He left in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to Guo, including a top intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offenses.

Guo has long argued that the allegations against him in China were false, saying they were intended to punish him for publicly outing corruption there and criticizing leading figures in the Communist Party.

It was on Guo’s 150-foot (45-meter) yacht that Bannon was once arrested on federal charges. Just before he left office, then-President Donald Trump made the case against Bannon dissolve with a pardon.

Recommended Stories

  • Boy Scouts insurers seek to delay $2.5 billion abuse deal, bankruptcy exit

    A group of Boy Scouts' insurers on Friday asked a judge to delay the youth group's exit from bankruptcy to allow them more time to appeal a record-setting $2.46 billion settlement of sexual abuse claims. More than a dozen insurers, including Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, have said the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy settlement puts them on the hook for paying "thousands of invalid and questionable claims." U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, rejected the insurers' initial appeal on Tuesday, finding the settlement was a good faith effort to resolve claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

  • UN food chief: Billions needed to avert unrest, starvation

    Without billions of dollars more to feed millions of hungry people, the world will see mass migration, destabilized countries, and starving children and adults in the next 12 to 18 months, the head of the Nobel prize-winning U.N. World Food Program warned Friday. David Beasley praised increased funding from the United States and Germany last year, and urged China, Gulf nations, billionaires and other countries “to step up big time.”

  • Paul Reed with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Paul Reed (Philadelphia 76ers) with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks, 03/29/2023

  • Paramore adds Milwaukee concert at Fiserv Forum to their 2023 North American tour

    Paramore's Aug. 1 concert at Fiserv Forum will also feature Foals and the Linda Lindas.

  • Trump Indicted Over $130,000 Hush Money Payment To Stormy Daniels

    His then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he paid the porn star for her silence about an affair she says she had with Trump prior to the 2016 election.

  • Canada mass shooting inquiry identifies many police failings

    A public inquiry has found widespread failures in how Canada’s federal police force responded to the country's worst mass shooting and recommends that the government rethink the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s central role in the country's policing. In a seven-volume report released Thursday, the Mass Casualty Commission also says the RCMP missed red flags in the years leading up to the Nova Scotia rampage on April 18-19, 2020, which left 22 people slain by a denture maker disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police vehicle.

  • Israel is on 'rampage' against human rights, new HRW chief says

    Israel's government is "on a rampage" against human rights, the new head of Human Rights Watch said on Thursday and urged the United States and other allies to do more to hold it accountable for alleged abuses and persuade it to change course. A planned overhaul of the judiciary by Israel's religious-nationalist government would be "a disaster" for human rights, HRW Executive Director Tirana Hassan told Reuters. "With the current state of the Israeli government and the attacks on the judiciary in particular, we see that this is not a human rights-compliant government," Hassan said.

  • Michael Cohen says Trump will join him in the ranks of 'convicted felons' soon: 'See you on Tuesday, pal'

    "Oh by the way for Donald, since we're talking about convicted felons, see you on Tuesday, pal," Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, said on CNN.

  • Progressives urge Biden to use executive powers to advance their agenda

    Progressive lawmakers are urging President Biden to use his executive powers in the White House to enact their top objectives ahead of the next election. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), the leading coalition of liberals in the House, outlined areas where they believe Biden can sign actions to improve conditions for Americans around workers rights, living…

  • After indictment, Trump will play the victim – and the tactic will work for many Republicans

    Trump has followed a pattern since 2016 – the bigger the alleged crime, the louder he airs grievances and claims he’s being persecuted

  • Top takeaways from the 2023 NFL owner's meetings

    Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.

  • Hamilton says no hope of challenging Red Bulls in Australia

    Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted Friday that Mercedes had little hope of keeping pace with the Red Bulls in Australia, and matching his fifth place in Saudi Arabia was a more realistic target.Hamilton said another fifth-placed finish would be a good result for him in Australia.

  • Mexican probe into missing students beset by delays and failure, watchdog says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican authorities have failed to carry out all arrests ordered by prosecutors over the 2014 disappearance of 43 students and the military has denied access to important information, a rights group said on Friday, expressing concern over continued delays in the investigation. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018 vowing to uncover the truth around the suspected abduction and massacre of the 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College, after his predecessor's inquiry was riddled with errors. Last year, a truth commission created by Lopez Obrador called the disappearances a "state crime" that was covered up by members of government.

  • Dodger Stadium proposal gone wrong

    Take a look at this epic proposal at Dodger Stadium. The man here rushes the field, and takes a knee to pop the question to someone out in the stands.

  • Dustin Johnson Seen Wearing FootJoy Shoes After Adidas Split

    The former World No.1 was seen wearing FootJoy Premiere Series Packard shoes ahead of this week's LIV event in Orlando

  • Boost Your Retirement Savings and Cut Your Tax Bill. It Takes Just 1 Easy Move.

    If you have an IRA, the accounts have a grace period allowing you to deposit money in the current year and apply it to the prior year.

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders have earned a 38% CAGR over the last five years

    We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to...

  • Two snowstorms increase flooding potential in Aberdeen, Watertown

    The storms combined could add up to 10-12 inches of snow on already deep snowpack.

  • Reaction to former President Donald Trump's indictment

    The charges from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg come as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024. "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

  • This Citigroup Preferred Yields 10%. Is It Too Good to Be True?

    A Citigroup preferred stock yields about 10%, an unusually good deal. Bank regulations passed in the wake of the financial crisis disallowed trust preferred as a component of Tier 1 bank capital but grandfathered the Citigroup issue. This gives Citigroup an incentive to keep the preferred outstanding.