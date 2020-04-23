Chinese cancer drug developer Akeso banks on pharma tie-up in race with rivals amid record-setting Hong Kong IPO

Chinese cancer drugs developer Akeso is banking on a marketing tie-up with pharmaceutical major Sino Biopharmaceutical to catch up with competitors after a record-setting initial stock offering in Hong Kong.

The firm aims to apply by June for approval to sell its drug candidate for classical Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, who either did not respond to treatments or relapsed after at least two treatments. Rivals Innovent Biologics and Beigene started selling their blood cancer drugs in late 2018 and late 2019, respectively.

Michelle Xia Yu, co-founder and CEO of Zhongshan, Guangdong-based cancer drugs developer Akeso. Photo: Handout alt=Michelle Xia Yu, co-founder and CEO of Zhongshan, Guangdong-based cancer drugs developer Akeso. Photo: Handout

The move could enhance the company's appeal among investors who have rushed to participate in its HK$2.6 billion (US$335 million) initial stock offering last week. The IPO has locked up HK$166.5 billion of funds from retail investors, according to a stock exchange filing, a record amount under Hong Kong's listing regime for biotechnology firms.

The stock, offered at HK$16.18 each, will start trading on Friday.

The Zhongshan, Guangdong-based company is seeking to strengthen its ties with Sino Biopharmaceutical, one of the largest in mainland China with more than 12,000 sales staff, according to Xia, after inking a joint venture last year.

Sino Biopharmaceutical last year paid 344.7 million yuan (US$48.7 million) for the exclusive right to sell Akeso's lead drug candidate penpulimab in China. It belongs to the so-called "PD-1 inhibitor" injection drugs category, which are antibodies that bind to "targets" on the body's immune cells and could restore their ability to kill cancer cells.

"We've seen a lot of interest from our customers in Chinese biotech names, given the large room for market expansion," said Jay Lee, who analyses health care stocks at Morningstar in Hong Kong. "A common strategy is to first launch low-risk products, like a PD-1, to establish revenue and build a sales network, and use the cash to fund development of riskier but more innovative drugs."

PD-1 inhibitors have been shown to be able to shrink tumours, partially or completely, for 22 per cent of cancer patients, according to a 2018 study on 6,700 patients cited in Akeso's IPO prospectus.