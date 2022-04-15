Chinese Chicago father, 61, in a coma after carjacking

A 61-year-old Chinese Chicago father is in a coma after he was brutally beaten in a violent carjacking and abandoned on a sidewalk bleeding, his family and police say.

Jin Yut Lew was reported missing last week, last seen by his son on April 6. Worried, Lew's family created a Facebook page to help locate him and a hospital worker contacted them saying they had a patient matching his description, NBC Chicago reported.

Lew’s family wrote online that he was “carjacked, robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead.”

The Chicago Police Department said Lew was found by street cleaners on a sidewalk just before 6:30 a.m. on April 7, in the 2500 block of South Princeton Avenue in the city’s Chinatown, and an ambulance was called to the scene.

He was discovered “incoherent and bleeding from the head” and transported to the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, authorities said.

Jin Yut Lew was left in a coma after a violent carjacking, his family says. (via GoFundMe)

Two days later, police went to the hospital and met with a witness at the scene who identified Lew and said his car was stolen on April 7, the day he was found on the sidewalk, police said.

The incident is being investigated as aggravated vehicular hijacking with Area One detectives investigating, police said.

Lew is now in a coma and doctors say he could remain so for weeks or even months.

“The ambulance picked him up, he went to the hospital, and he had to have a craniotomy, where they cut open his head to decompress his brain," Dr. Kim Tee said on behalf of the Lew family to NBC Chicago.

Lew's family and friends are scrambling for answers in the attack.

"We just need to pray hard that Mr. Lew will wake up and speak to us and tell us what happened," Tee said to the station. “It’s about time we step up to do something immediately. Get this offender off the street immediately."

Lew came to the U.S. in the 80s and has been a well known chef in the community for over 40 years.

“This needs to stop. City leaders need to do something about it and find and punish those responsible,” his family said in a statement to the station.

The attack comes amid a rise in carjackings in the Windy City.

So far this year through April 14, 491 carjackings have been reported in Chicago, up from 476 in the same time period last year, CPD said.

Though it's not clear if Lew's case is race-motivated, attacks against the Asian American community nationally have risen dramatically over the past few years.

Anti-Asian hate crime increased by 339 percent in 2021 compared to the year before, data by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found.