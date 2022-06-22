Chinese child-trafficking victim posts video in wedding dress to find birth parents before ceremony

A Chinese child-trafficking victim went viral for posting a video of herself in a wedding dress asking for the public’s help to find her birth parents before she gets married.

Bai Xuefang, 24, says in the video that she was abducted at the age of 3 or 4 years old and sold to her current adoptive family by traffickers for 1,000 yuan (approximately $149).

Bai began looking for her biological parents in 2015 after she learned the truth about her origin. In her latest effort to find her parents, she recorded a video of herself wearing a traditional Chinese wedding gown on June 19 in the hopes that they can attend her wedding ceremony.

“As I am soon to marry, I hope that my biological parents can be present at my wedding ceremony,” Bai says in the video. “I’m also hoping that people who see the video will be able to help me find my biological parents.”

Bai, who is from Baoding, Hebei, holds a photograph of herself as a 3-year-old child in the recording so that her biological parents will recognize her if they see the video.

“I found out the truth about my origins when I was 11 years old and often quarreled with my adoptive parents,” Bai says. “They also frequently beat and verbally abused me.”

The victim has no recollection of her birth family and has traveled across China in search of them. Bai started working at the age of 17. She currently runs a mobile crepe stall, in which she posts information about her biological parents in hopes that customers can help her search.

Bai and her supportive fiancé hope to be reunited with her biological parents soon. Some viewers of Bai’s video were moved to tears by her determination. Others have also shared similar experiences online.

Child abductions have been an ongoing problem in China. In a 2011 report, the Chinese government estimated fewer than 10,000 children are kidnapped each year; however, the U.S. State Department believes the number to be closer to 20,000.

China’s Ministry of Public Security launched a campaign to tackle the issue of women and child-trafficking in March when a video of a mentally-ill woman chained in a shed by her husband went viral.

Featured Image via D视频

