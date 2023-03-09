Chinese Chip Suppliers Soar After Reports of Japanese Curbs

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese suppliers of materials for semiconductors surged after unsubstantiated reports of impending Japanese export curbs circulated on social media, underscoring the nervousness surrounding US efforts to isolate Beijing’s chip industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science & Technology Co., supplier of compounds known as photoresists that are essential in chipmaking, soared 20%. That leap, which follows a 20% gain Wednesday, came after several posts on WeChat, which Bloomberg has not verified independently, that an unnamed Japanese company had cut off supplies of the compound.

Japanese companies such as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., JSR Corp. and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. are the world’s biggest producers of photoresists. The report comes as US allies including the Netherlands agreed to join the US in restricting the export of advanced chipmaking gear to China, part of Washington’s broader plan to contain a semiconductor sector it’s accused of aiding the military.

In 2019, Tokyo restricted the flow of photoresists to South Korea after the two nations became embroiled in a series of diplomatic disputes. Chinese suppliers, however, can’t completely replace Japanese supply in the short term. Government officials have also previously said they want suppliers to chip manufacturers to keep prices stable even if supply from abroad is severely curtailed.

Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material Co. climbed more than 3%, while Crystal Clear Electronic Materials Co. rose more than 2% on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.