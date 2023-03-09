Chinese Chip Suppliers Soar After Reports of Japanese Curbs

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese suppliers of materials for semiconductors surged after unsubstantiated reports of impending Japanese export curbs circulated on social media, underscoring the nervousness surrounding US efforts to isolate Beijing’s chip industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science & Technology Co., supplier of compounds known as photoresists that are essential in chipmaking, soared 20%. That leap, which follows a 20% gain Wednesday, came after several posts on WeChat, which Bloomberg has not verified independently, that an unnamed Japanese company had cut off supplies of the compound.

Japanese companies such as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., JSR Corp. and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. are the world’s biggest producers of photoresists. The report comes as US allies including the Netherlands agreed to join the US in restricting the export of advanced chipmaking gear to China, part of Washington’s broader plan to contain a semiconductor sector it’s accused of aiding the military.

In 2019, Tokyo restricted the flow of photoresists to South Korea after the two nations became embroiled in a series of diplomatic disputes. Chinese suppliers, however, can’t completely replace Japanese supply in the short term. Government officials have also previously said they want suppliers to chip manufacturers to keep prices stable even if supply from abroad is severely curtailed.

Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material Co. climbed more than 3%, while Crystal Clear Electronic Materials Co. rose more than 2% on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard Landing

  • Nissan to overhaul electric powertrains for EVs, hybrids in search of cost cuts

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it will overhaul its approach to powertrains for all-electric and hybrid petrol-electric vehicles as it aims to bring hybrid prices in line with those of petrol-powered cars by 2026. The Japanese automaker said it will use the same components across models to make electric powertrains - the assembly which propels a vehicle - smaller and lighter, and reduce development and production costs by 30% within three years versus 2019. It will also use solid-state batteries with materials that are cheaper than those usually used, such as nickel and cobalt, Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai told reporters.

  • Citigroup to recalibrate investment banking workforce as required- Bloomberg News

    Citigroup, which has been boosting its investment banking division by hiring for sectors including energy and biotechnology over the years, is considering changing the pace of some of its investments following the recent drought in dealmaking, the report added, citing Mason's interview with Bloomberg Television. Citigroup, when asked about the bank's headcount plans, did not give details beyond Mason's comments in the Bloomberg interview. The recent announcement follows the bank's plan to lay off less than 1% of staff, according to a Reuters report from last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy

    The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government — overhauled by sweeping legislation signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as punishment for Disney publicly challenging Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill — dealt with the rote affairs any other municipal government would handle: calls for better firefighter equipment, lessons on public records requests and bond ratings.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • An Offshore Oil Rebound Is Under Way. It’s Lifting These Stocks.

    The offshore oil-and-gas industry has $214 billion of new project investments lined up in the next two years, according to Rystad Energy.

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Arizona gas prices are rising faster than other parts of the US. Here's what's happening

    The average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.80 Wednesday, but that includes $3.42 in Tucson and a whopping $4.09 average in Scottsdale.

  • Cannabis Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Pharmahemp, Medical Marijuana, IRIE CBD

    The global Cannabis market size was valued at USD 12020.0 million in 2021

  • GM and Ford May Be Wishing Tesla Succeeds. Here’s Why.

    Tesla is a disruptive force upending the traditional car business. That isn't all bad for existing industry players.

  • I Spent an Extra $41 to Fly First Class on Breeze Airways — Here's How It Went

    Here's what to expect when flying first class on an airline dedicated to saving you time and money.

  • South America Boosts Efforts to Turn Lithium Into Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- South American nations are stepping up efforts to propel themselves further down the electric-vehicle supply chain by leveraging their vast mineral wealth, expanding processing capacity, and targeting vehicle manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Rais

  • Dark summer nights: India faces high risks of power cuts after years of coal, hydro power neglect

    SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India faces a high risk of nighttime power cuts this summer and in coming years, as delays in adding new coal-fired and hydropower capacity could limit the country's ability to address surging electricity demand when solar energy is not available. A rapid addition of solar farms has helped India avert daytime supply gaps, but a shortage of coal-fired and hydropower capacity risks exposing millions to widespread outages at night, government data and internal documents reviewed by Reuters show. India's power availability in "non-solar hours" this April is expected to be 1.7% lower than peak demand - a measure of the maximum electricity requirement over any given time, an internal note by the federal grid regulator reviewed by Reuters showed.

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • 10 High-Growth Lithium Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 high-growth lithium stocks to buy. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 High-Growth Lithium Stocks to Buy. Lithium stocks have been in the limelight in the recent past as they have become a fundamental part of the green revolution. To […]

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

    Turkey's ruling AK Party presented a draft law to parliament on Wednesday aimed at establishing a competitive natural gas market as the country attempts to become a gas trading hub bringing together suppliers and consumers. President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey in October after explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Turkey, which currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive LNG import infrastructure, believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a hub.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Mo

  • US senators reintroduce bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group

    A group of bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday said they have reintroduced legislation to pressure the OPEC oil production group to stop making output cuts. The so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill was reintroduced by senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others on the Judiciary Committee. If passed by the committee, both chambers of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, NOPEC would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.