Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

Jeanny Yu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.

A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.

China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped by as much as 5.5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 8.6%, set for its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 6.6%, while Hubei Tech Semiconductors Co. was down 6.6%.

For investors, the warning presents another challenge in an increasingly uncertain regulatory landscape, coming soon after the launch of a probe this month into possible chip price manipulation -- chilling a sector buoyed by a global semiconductor shortage that’s approaching the 12-month mark.

SMIC has also rallied this year on bets that semiconductor firms will benefit from state largesse, even as Beijing pursues a broader crackdown in the tech sector that’s ensnared the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

In the commentary Friday, broadcaster CCTV said that some auto chip distributors have “maliciously” pushed up prices. It urged sellers to be disciplined and refrain from hoarding components.

A prolonged global chip shortage has driven up prices of chipsets, complicating China’s bid to gain clout in advanced components used in devices from smartphones to base stations. Chinese automakers, for example, import about 90% of the high-end chips they require.

Traders have been cautiously looking for signs as to what other sectors could next be targeted by Beijing after a ban on profits for after-school tutoring firms triggered a selloff last month, amid concerns over further crackdowns in digital gaming, e-cigarettes and property.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Quan Hongchan: Chinese teen diving star's village mobbed by fans

    Quan Hongchan's village has been sealed off after crowds of people searching for selfies came there.

  • Australia flags democracies' trade swing from China to India

    Australian special envoy and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said a free trade agreement between his nation and India would signal the “democratic world’s tilt away from China.” Abbott visited New Delhi last week as Australia’s special trade envoy for India as the Australian government gives priority to sealing a bilateral trade deal. In an opinion piece likely to anger Beijing that that was published in The Australian newspaper on Monday, Abbott said the “answer to almost every question about China is India.”

  • Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

    In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company's biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry body which simulated a front-on driver's side collision, a test that's been widely used in the United States for around a decade. The crash-test video went viral, attracting millions of views and triggering a social media furore across China, where the German auto king's success is built on its reputation for superior quality and engineering.

  • Alibaba Faces #MeToo Storm Over Rape Claim

    The company has fired a male employee accused of raping his female colleague.

  • Assam-Mizoram clash: 'It was like a war between two countries'

    A long-running border dispute is affecting relations between two neighbouring Indian states.

  • Oil slides on China COVID-19 curbs, strengthening U.S. dollar

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly 2% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.29, or 1.9%, to $66.99 a barrel, after having slumped nearly 7% last week in their steepest weekly decline in nine months. "Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate," RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

  • China says no more Mao badges after IOC warning

    The Olympic body says it has been told Chinese athletes will no longer wear badges seen as political.

  • U.S. embassy says its ability to assist 'extremely limited' as it urges American citizens to flee Afghanistan

    U.S. embassy says its ability to assist 'extremely limited' as it urges American citizens to flee Afghanistan

  • Alibaba Fires Manager After Sexual Assault Case Rocks Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and exposed “problems” with the culture at China’s e-commerce leader.Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resources chief for mishandling the incident. The sexual assault alle

  • Meituan Shares Rebound on Reports China Is Nearing End of Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan shares rallied in Hong Kong Monday following reports Chinese antitrust authorities may be wrapping up a four-month antitrust investigation into the food-delivery giant.The stock surged nearly 8% in Hong Kong Monday, the most in almost two weeks. Chinese authorities may levy a fine of roughly $1 billion on billionaire Wang Xing’s firm for antitrust abuses and require it to revamp its operations, including putting an end to exclusivity arrangements with merchants known as “p

  • US: Taliban attacks 'contradict its claim to support' peace process

    A milestone military victory for the Taliban is casting doubt on whether the militant group intends to negotiate a power-sharing agreement with the central government, according to State Department officials alarmed by the worsening security crisis.

  • Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

    Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

  • Olympics historian: Tokyo may have gone 'near the top of best organized' Games if not for pandemic

    Olympics historian: Tokyo may have gone 'near the top of best organized' Games if not for pandemic

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • What to expect at the Beijing 2022 Olympics

    The Winter Games are just six months away, kicking off in Beijing on Feb. 4.Why it matters: Beijing will become the first city that has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and it will do so when the virus that originated in China will still be wreaking havoc on the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: We don't yet know the exact COVID protocols and attendance restrictions that the Beijing Games will use, but other storylines wi

  • Australian PM’s Popularity Slumps Amid Pandemic Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Australians’ approval of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fallen to the lowest level since the pandemic began, with voters wearying of virus-induced lockdowns amid his government’s tardy vaccine rollout.Support for Morrison’s handling of the crisis has fallen from 85% in April last year -- when his conservative government imposed strict border controls that helped keep virus fatalities to less than 1,000 -- to 48%, according to a Newspoll survey published in the Australian newspa

  • New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

    On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.

  • A shadowy fight between Israel and Iran is at risk of becoming a bigger war. Here's how their militaries stack up.

    A drone attack on a tanker last week has raised the risk of an overt war between Israel and Iran, two of the region's most capable militaries.