'Chinese chorizo' honors fusion of two cultures in Arizona

2
TERRY TANG
·6 min read

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Feng-Feng Yeh might never have learned about a lesser-known chapter of Chinese American history in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

Yeh was an executive chef in New York City when the shutdown took away her job and career plans. She pulled up stakes and moved back home, turning instead to her passion for public art.

Looking for inspiration, Yeh delved into the local history of Chinese immigrants, which she'd heard only bits and pieces of all her life. On the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center website, she learned that Chinese-owned mom-and-pop grocery stores were a thriving industry in Tucson from the 1900s on.

More than businesses, they were lifelines for Mexican American communities. The stores even started preparing Mexican chorizo — the spicy, ground-pork breakfast staple. It earned the nickname “Chinese chorizo."

"I was very moved by the story of allyship between Mexican and Chinese Americans at a time when all these pivotal immigration policies were being enacted that were quite racist," Yeh said. “I thought that was something that you don’t learn in school, especially in Arizona. I thought it was something that should be recognized and shared.”

Chinese immigrants settling in Arizona were doing so in the shadow of the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, the U.S. government's first race-based immigration policy. Both Chinese and Mexican immigrants faced racism despite being instrumental to the workforce.

It’s a history that older Tucson Chinese residents say they have spent years trying to make more visible.

Yeh proposed erecting an 11-foot (3.4 meters) tall sculpture of two chorizo sausage links, and recently won a grant through the Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art and the Andy Warhol Foundation. To promote the endeavor, she organized the inaugural Tucson Chinese Chorizo Festival. For the month of October, several local restaurants and food trucks have been serving weekend specials with meat and vegan chorizo.

Even many locals are unaware of Tucson's significant Chinese presence.

The 15,000-square-foot Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is a bustling hub that's part community center and part museum, and serves at least 5,000. Established in 2005, it has a multipurpose room, commercial kitchen, classrooms, and a lounge with tables for mahjong. On the walls are display boards with mini-profiles of long-gone Chinese grocery stores. There's also a YouTube channel that includes a 2014 video on Chinese chorizo.

“A lot of people don’t know we exist after 17 years. So, we’ve been trying to get the word out,” said Susan Chan, the center's executive director.

Starting in 1900, Chinese-owned grocery stores prospered and became an economic force in Tucson. By the 1940s, there were 130 families running a little over 100 grocery stores in the city. The number of stores dwindled in the ‘70s and ’80s due to an influx of supermarket chains, convenience stores, and a younger generation of Chinese Americans uninterested in the family business.

Allen Lew’s father, Joe Wee Lew, opened his first of three stores, Joe’s Super Market, in 1955. Lew began working in the market as a fourth grader. He still helped out until the last store closed after three decades in business.

He and his four siblings grew up serving Mexican and Native American customers. Everyone felt like they “were all a big neighborhood family.” In a pre-food stamp era, many Chinese grocers would let struggling customers pay whenever.

“A lot of them get paid like once a month, every two weeks, and they ran out of money,” Lew recalled. “They’ll tell my Dad or the other Chinese (grocers), ’Can you give me credit?... We give them credit — no charge, no interest, no nothing.”

Lew, 74 and a longtime board member of the center, remembers watching his father or the Hispanic butcher he employed making chorizo. They used the end pieces of “big rolls of bologna” or salami, boiled ham or other cold cuts.

“The butcher would cut off the fats and things that were part of the meat that were kind of bad. He would take that out and then you threw organ meats and all that and you make it just like hotdogs,” Lew said.

For the festival, Chinese-made chorizo is being celebrated with inventive dishes trying to fuse Chinese and Mexican cultures. At Mexican restaurant BOCA, for instance, chef and James Beard Award semi-finalist Maria Mazon made vegan and regular chorizo eggrolls with a carrot and papaya slaw topped with a fried egg.

Breakfast/brunch hot spot 5 Points came up with Tamal Niangao — charred, sticky masa cakes with chorizo, green onion, Napa cabbage and chilies in a soy maggi glaze. Jicama, cilantro and two poached eggs are then piled on.

The 500-plus pounds of meat and plant-based chorizo given to restaurants for the festival was made at a local butchery. Yeh devised the vegan recipe. She invited Jackie Tran, a Tucson food writer and owner of Tran’s Fats food truck, to work on the pork one.

“It was definitely something that fascinated” him, said Tran, who is of Chinese and Vietnamese descent. But he definitely didn't throw in odds and ends. And he added dashes of spices like Sichuan pepper, coriander seed and Chinese five-spice powder.

For the sculpture, Yeh is partnering with Carlos Valenzuela, a Mexican and indigenous artist born in Tucson. Valenzuela will make the red mosaic tiles for the piece. His grandfather had a running account with a local Chinese grocery store. It didn't occur to him at first that his involvement was a nice full-circle development.

“I just went into it thinking, ‘Wow, this is a really unique project, really an opportunity to talk about that history that hardly ever gets talked about,’” Valenzuela said.

If the idea of a balloon-animal-esque chorizo sculpture elicits a laugh, that’s the way Yeh wants it.

“I think it’s eye-catching for tourists to come and recognize that this town is a town that was heavily influenced by Chinese culture, which I don’t think a lot of people know,” said Yeh, who still needs more funds for the sculpture.

What does Lew, the son of a Chinese grocer, think about a chorizo sculpture?

“That’s great,” Lew said. “I was surprised because I think when you grow up and you’ve done something all your life here, you don’t think it’s a big thing. So, you don’t promote it. But someone outside thinks, ‘This is different. This is neat.’”

___ Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Recommended Stories

  • Silo Wellness Announces LOI for Potentially Largest Psilocybin Retreat Center in Oregon and the World - If November's Election Is Favorable; and an Oregon Real Estate Law and Psilocybin Industry Primer

    Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet for a joint venture with New Frontier Ranch in the majestic Green Springs area of Jackson County Oregon, east of Ashland, pending the results of the opt-out ballot measure in the upcoming November 8th ...

  • Entrepreneur Becomes First Black Man To Own Vineyard, Winery in South Africa

    Paul Siguqa, 41, has become the first Black man to own a vineyard and winery in South Africa.

  • South African crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023 -regulator

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency financial companies in South Africa will need to apply for a licence between June 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, in order to operate legally, the country's financial conduct regulator said on Thursday. A declaration on Wednesday that crypto assets are financial products does not mean that they are legal tender, Eugene Du Toit, head of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's Regulatory Frameworks Department, said at a press conference. "We are not legitimising crypto assets," Du Toit said.

  • South Africa Backs Energy Plan in Key Step For $8.5 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet has endorsed an investment plan to help the country transition away from the use of coal, a key step in securing $8.5 billion in climate finance on offer from the world’s richest nations. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay

  • Kanye gives away 'White Lives Matter' T-shirts in Skid Row

    A video on social media seems to show an associate for Kanye West handing out shirts reading "White Lives Matter" out on Los Angeles' Skid Row.

  • Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' shirts given out to homeless people in Skid Row

    A known associate of Kanye West posted a video of a group apparently handing out the artist's infamous "White Lives Matter" shirts to people living on Skid Row. Laurie Perez reports.

  • How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger

    By Matt Villano It’s a difficult fact: Hunger is everywhere. According to the most recent United Nations estimates, between 720 and 811 million people went hungry in 2020. The organization’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report indicates that high costs and low affordability also mean billions of individuals around the … The post How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger appeared first on BGR.

  • Blinken: Putin’s declaration of martial law in Ukraine ‘speaks to his desperation’

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent declaration of martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine “speaks to his desperation” in his faltering war. “I think it’s another sign of Putin’s desperation,” Blinken told “Good Morning America” in an interview set to air on Thursday. “Just in the…

  • UN finds Russia responsible for 'vast majority' of potential war crimes in Ukraine

    A United Nations commission found Russian forces were responsible for the "vast majority" of human rights violations in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians that were potential war crimes. In a report on events in four northern provinces, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine found that Russian forces had indiscriminately shelled areas they were trying to capture and "attacked civilians trying to flee".

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Iran has rejected claims that it was sending missiles and drones to Russia for Russian forces to use in the invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter Thursday that he has spoken on the phone with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the issue. Amirabdollahian describes the claim Iran was sending missiles and drones to Russia as “baseless."

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Nasa shows how a war zone faded from space

    Images of nights skies show power supplies disappearing in Ethiopia as a humanitarian crisis bites.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks on Robinhood

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks on Robinhood. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks on Robinhood, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks on Robinhood. Stock trading applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have taken the investing world by storm in the past few years, prompting a new generation […]

  • The Best Food Anthony Bourdain Never Ate

    It’s been more than four years since the death of Anthony Bourdain, but his legend has only grown since then. Since 2018, we’ve seen the high-profile releases of a travel book, a memoir, a controversial documentary, an unauthorized biography—across every medium, stories have been told and retold about the chef whose desire to learn about new places felt, above all else, urgent. But looking at a map of everywhere Bourdain traveled (and ate) on TV, you get a sense of the vastness of what he achiev

  • Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla

    The longstanding pizza chain has some new tricks up its sleeve to keep money-conscious pizza fans happy.

  • Looking to change your Mizzou Homecoming routine? Visit these 9 hot spots

    Depending on when you left, these nine hotspots can offer something fresh.

  • Popeyes' Pre-Cooked Thanksgiving Cajun-Style Turkey Is Back Again for the 21st Year

    The popular Thanksgiving main from Popeyes is slow-cooked and then flash-fried

  • 9 tried-and-true Columbia destinations for Mizzou Homecoming weekend

    Here are just nine of Columbia's true cultural and culinary institutions, all worth visiting this weekend.

  • Best pizza oven 2022: for outdoor cooking at home

    We've tried and tested the best pizza ovens to find the top choice for your budget and fuel preference – including Gozney, Ooni, and more

  • Dr Pepper's Newest Flavor Is Bourbon

    Fans can get their hands on the soda by trying their luck at an online scratch-to-win game.

  • The UK’s best al fresco dining restaurants to book for autumn 2022

    While summer is most certainly over in the UK, we can still remain hopeful for some sunny days and spells of warm weather in September and the remainder of autumn.