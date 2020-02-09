These Chinese Christians Were Branded A Criminal ‘Cult.’ Now They Have to Flee.

SEOUL—Caught in political limbo as rejected asylum-seekers, about 1,000 Chinese exist furtively in South Korea dreading torture and imprisonment if they are forced to return to China.

They’re all members of the Church of Almighty God, a uniquely Chinese off-shoot of Christianity denounced as an “illegal cult” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which sees its success winning adherents as a dangerous challenge to a regime that represses all forms of worship, whether Christian, Muslim or Buddhist.

China’s Crackdown on Christian Churches

“Many people accept the Word of Almighty God, so the CCP panics,” says a young member who goes by the name of Cecily. “The CCP believes religion is competing with communism.”

Such is the Party’s pervasive intelligence network that no one dares phone a relative back in China, much less engage in online chitchat. “They have internet police,” says Cecily. “If you say ‘Almighty God,’ they will arrest you. They criminalize code words.”

Members gather here in a Church of Almighty God center that looks like a modern office building featuring a museum. On display are pictures and text about the rise of the church from its origins in the 1980s. At first it was one of the many “house churches,” where Christianity is still practiced in China, often secretly. But in 1991, according to the official history, the denomination whose Chinese name translates as “Eastern Lightning” was founded in the belief that Christ is born again and back on Earth in the guise of a mysterious leader of the faith—a woman who may now be living in the New York metropolitan area.

Ever since those early days, the church “suffers really severe persecution,” says Angelia Zheng (a name she has adopted in Korea), talking about what happened to her and her “brothers and sisters” that compelled them to flee. Besides those who have gone to South Korea, about 4,000 are scattered in safe havens in the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong and elsewhere, including Taiwan, the Chinese island province that endures as a separate capitalist state off China’s east coast.

A LIGHTNING ROD FOR RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION

Counting at least “146 believers having been persecuted to death" and claiming "another 400,000 arrested,” Angelia believes the church “suffers really severe persecution,” and is “the single most persecuted religious group in China.”

There’s no way to verify the numbers, but there’s little doubt the Church of Almighty God, with anywhere from several hundred thousand to several million worshippers, ranks very high on the CCP enemies list of religious groups composed mainly of ethnic Chinese. Another would be the Buddhist group Falun Gong.

These crackdowns have intensified under Xi Jinping’s rule along with the ruthless suppression of the Uighurs, an ethnic minority whose 11 million people, mostly Muslim, live in the Xinjiang region in northern China.

The church figures prominently in the most recent U.S. State Department "Report on International Religious Freedom," based on data compiled in 2018, much of which seems to have come from the church itself:

"The Church of Almighty God reported that in April CCP police secretly arrested and tortured one of its members for 25 days," according to the State Department. "The individual was sent to the hospital with severe injuries to the skull and she died several months later. The Church of Almighty God also reported that on June 27, two church members were arrested, and on July 2, one of them was 'persecuted to death' in Chaoyang Municipal Detention Center."

In the church's own newly issued annual report “on the Communist Chinese government’s persecution" it says the numbers of those being persecuted are going up rapidly —1,355 of its followers sentenced in 2019, more than double the number for 2018. According to the church’s report the CCP carried out investigations “door-to-door, person-by-person” aided by “big data technology and information technology tools for the purpose of arresting more Christians through special operations.”

“Things are as bad as they were at the end of the Cultural Revolution,” says J. Gordon Melton, professor of religious history at Baylor University. From 1966 to 1976 as many as 80 million people were killed as Red Guards rampaged across the land in a revolutionary reform movement ordered by Mao Zedong. “The Church of Almighty God is suffering most,” says Melton. “Any of those who return are arrested as soon as they get off the plane.”