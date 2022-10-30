Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

FILE PHOTO: Sign of Foxconn is seen at a glass door inside its office building in Taipei
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou city, fearing the returnees may trigger coronavirus outbreaks.

Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Oct. 29, up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period. Taiwan-based Foxconn, which has about 300,000 workers in Zhengzhou, has not disclosed the number of infected workers.

Under China's ultra-strict zero-COVID policies, localities are mandated to act swiftly to quell any outbreaks, with measures that could include full-scale lockdowns. On Oct. 19, Foxconn banned all dining-in at canteens and required workers to take their meals in their dormitories, but assured that production was normal.

Photographs and videos circulating widely on Chinese social media since Saturday showed Foxconn workers trekking across fields in the day and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.

In an apparent show of support, residents in the vicinity left bottled water and provisions next to major roads with signs such as: "For Foxconn workers returning home", according to social media posts.

A Foxconn official had no immediate comment in response to Reuters queries.

"They were Foxconn employees who escaped from the factory and were walking home," wrote a user of WeChat in a post about the social media images.

"Some people were walking amid wheat fields with their luggage, blankets and quilts. I couldn't help but feel sad."

Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou including Yuzhou, Changge and Qinyang, as well as the Weiqu district and Xihua county in the city of Xuzhou, urged Foxconn workers to report to local authorities in advance about plans to return home.

Returning workers are to travel "point-to-point" in pre-arranged vehicles en route, and are to be quarantined on arrival, they said in separate letters on their respective social media accounts addressed to Zhengzhou Foxconn workers.

Xihua county said it was organising a special vehicle from Sunday to bring back directly from the Foxconn plant workers who were originally from the county, assuring them that they would not be turned away but that counter-epidemic measures needed to be observed.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ziyi Tang; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down with guests, staff after COVID case

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -MGM China's Cotai casino in Macau was locked down on Sunday after a dealer tested positive for COVID-19, city authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub said, ordering everyone inside to stay put until Nov 1. The closure deals a blow to casino operators who have already been grappling with COVID restrictions for more than two and a half years. Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site with noone allowed to enter or exit the building, industry publication Inside Asian Gaming said.

  • Truss phone was hacked by suspected Putin agents when she was foreign minister - report

    Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's personal phone was hacked by suspected agents working for Russian President Vladimir Putin when she was foreign minister, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. Those agents gained access to "top-secret details" of negotiations with international allies in addition to private messages exchanged with Truss's close friend Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, the report said.

  • Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned - reports

    Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde on completion of a high-profile $44 billion buyout of the social media platform on Thursday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

  • Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives and fire from self-propelled artillery unit

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 00:46 The Russians opened fire on five hromadas [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories-ed] in Sumy Oblast during 29 October.

  • U.S. warns western states it may impose Colorado River water cuts

    The U.S. government warned on Friday that it may impose water supply cuts on California, Arizona and Nevada to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, drought and climate change. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation unveiled three possible action plans: one to impose cutbacks, another to allow western states to work out a reduction plan on their own, or a third and least likely option of taking no action. The bureau, part of the Department of Interior, had previously set a mid-August deadline for seven western states to negotiate their own reductions or possibly face mandatory cutbacks.

  • President Aoun leaves office as Lebanon's crisis worsens

    Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of the failing Lebanese state. Lebanon's parliament has so far been unable to agree on a successor in the role, which has the power to sign bills into law, appoint new prime ministers and green-light government formations before they are voted on by parliament. Like during more than half of Aoun's time in office, Lebanon is currently governed by a caretaker cabinet as the premier-designate has been trying for six months to form a government.

  • For top U.S. oil producers, Permian shale output is losing steam

    (Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost lagging productivity levels. Chevron and Exxon Mobil also offered cautious notes on their Permian oil and gas volumes.

  • Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant

    Poland has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build the central European country's first nuclear power plant, part of an effort to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday on Twitter that Poland would use the “reliable, safe technology” of the Westinghouse Electric Company for the plant in Pomerania province near the Baltic Sea coast. A strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives,” Morawiecki said.

  • Netflix releases surreal opening sequence for 'Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre'

    The works of Japanese horror manga master Junji Ito will be adapted into a Netflix anime. Netflix released on Thursday the opening sequence to the upcoming anime series “Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre,” which showcases a kaleidoscopic array of visuals teasing the show’s focus on grotesque, yet highly stylized scares. Ito is renowned throughout the industry for his ability to construct Lovecraftian horrors from the most mundane and unexpected of concepts, such as spirals and balloons.

  • Florida Moves to Ban Puberty Blockers and Transgender Surgery for Minors

    The Florida Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine have approved a plan to ban puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgery as treatments for transgender minors in the state.

  • Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

    It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

  • U.S. judge denies restraining order against group accused of voter intimidation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday. Judge Michael Liburdi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to the federal court in Arizona, rejected the request against Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings. The lawsuit was filed on Monday by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans (AARA) and Voto Latino, an organization that educates Latinos on voting, alleging that Clean Elections USA is purposely trying to intimidate voters with its campaign for "dropbox watches," which encourages individuals to monitor drop boxes for alleged suspicious behavior.

  • Biden casts early vote, hits out at 'stop the steal'

    STORY: The president was accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie Biden, who voted for the first time amid cheers from electoral staff. After voting, Biden told reporters that Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is doing better following an attack at their home. He urged political actors to condemn political violence and those who push conspiracies about the 2020 election being stolen from former president Donald Trump."You can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the (2020) election was not real, that it is being stolen, and all the malarkey that's being put out there to undermine democracy," Biden said."You can't just say 'I feel badly about the violence and we condemn it'. Condemn what produces the violence, and this talk produces the violence."

  • Finland, Sweden promise to join NATO together in united front to Turkey

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden will joint NATO at the same time, their prime ministers said on Friday, presenting a united front to Turkey which has raised questions about both their applications. The Nordic neighbours asked to join the alliance in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey which accused the two of harbouring groups it deems terrorists. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday Turkey's president had told her he had more questions for Sweden than for her country.

  • How The Lip Bar Grew From One Woman's Brooklyn Kitchen

    Melissa Butler was tired of paying way too much for beauty products that were made with dangerous products and didn’t consider people of color. While working on Wall Street, she used her down time to develop vegan lip shades in her Brooklyn kitchen. And in 2012, The Lip Bar was born.

  • Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

    Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu, told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets the capital and controls large parts of the country, claimed responsibility, saying it targeted the education ministry.

  • Mortgage Applications At A Near 30-Year Low - Has The Federal Reserve Gone Too Far?

    Almost every day for the last several months, people have been subjected to a steady trickle of bad news about the state of America’s real estate market. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s impossible to avoid talk of the U.S. Federal reserve’s almost yearlong spree of raising interest rates to combat inflation. Although inflation remains stubbornly high, rate increases have been a drag on the housing market, making people ask, “Has the Fed killed the housing market?” When you look at s

  • Left-wing activists harass conservative reading Bible, steal book and rip it up, protester eats pages

    Liberal activists protesting a conservative speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could be seen shouting down a man reading Bible verses before taking the Bible and ripping it up.

  • Russia holds rates at 7.5%, cautions on inflationary effects of mobilisation

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, cautioning that expectations of price rises had grown and that Russia's partial mobilisation could stoke longer term inflation due to a shrinking labour force. In the immediate aftermath of Moscow sending its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the central bank hiked its key rate to 20% from 9.5% in order to mitigate risks to financial stability. "Inflation expectations of households and businesses are high and have slightly grown relative to the summer months," the bank said in a statement.

  • These are the 5 ‘most valuable’ U.S. property markets for investment. In one city, growth has been ‘astronomical’

    New York City-based Cadre lists its favorite markets for multifamily, industrial and office real-estate investment.