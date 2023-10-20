Chinese citizen charged in Reedley lab investigation in federal court

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The only man so far to be charged in federal court following the illegal lab discovered in Reedley was in court for his arraignment on charges of misbranding of medical devices and false statements.

According to the Department of Justice, the 62-year-old defendant, a citizen of China, has multiple names: Jia Bei Zhu, aka Jesse Zhu, aka Qiang He. He identified himself in court as David He.

Federal prosecutors say the 62-year-old, who used to live in Clovis, is accused of distributing misbranded medical devices – and making false statements to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

He was present via Zoom in Federal Court from the Fresno County Jail in an orange suit and bandages all over his face. A public defender represented him only for the arraignment – but told the judge that he was not representing He for future court appearances.

The charges listed by Judge Sheila K. Oberto for He included misbranding of medical devices and false statements to federal officials – leading up to a potential eight years in custody.

As the charges were listed to He, Judge Oberto asked him if he understood and knew what he was being charged for, and responded, “I just know it by you telling me now.”

Before the arraignment ended, He added, “Can I ask you two questions.” Judge Oberto allowed the questions to be asked – however, told him his words could or may be used against him. He then changed his mind about wanting to ask.

He also added “Can you ask the attorney to speak with me,’ as he requested the public defender to speak with him after the arraignment. The public defender then stated he was then going to speak to He via Zoom.

Zhu is expected to be back in court on October 24.

