Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities.

Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced.

China declared the virus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of its more contagious delta variant. Authorities say most are traced to travelers arriving from Russia, Myanmar and other countries.

In Putian, 19 new infections that were believed to have been acquired locally were reported in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, according to the National Health Commission. One was reported in Quanzhou, also in Fujian.

The first cases in Putian were students from Xianyou County, but experts suspect the outbreak might have originated with the father of one student who returned from Singapore on Aug. 4, according to the official Global Times newspaper.

The traveler, identified by the surname Lin, underwent a 14-day quarantine and nine nucleic acid and serologic tests, all of which were negative, the Global Times said, citing local authorities. It said he tested positive on Friday.

Residents of villages in Xianyou where infections were found were barred from leaving, the newspaper said.

Bus and train service to Putian was suspended Saturday, Global Times said.

Elsewhere in Putian, cinemas, card rooms, gyms, tourist sites and other facilities in Putian were ordered closed, the city government announced. Restaurants and supermarkets were told to “strictly control” customer numbers and to check for fever. Schools were ordered to require students to wear masks in class.

Experts were sent to Putian to oversee disease-control work, the Health Commission announced Saturday.

China has reported 4,636 coronavirus deaths out of 95,199 confirmed cases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Airports’ Concerns; New China Outbreak: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian airports are raising concerns about the government’s reopening plans, according to newspaper reports, warning that insufficient lead time and clarity could lead some international airlines to pull out of the country. China’s National Health Commission sent a special team to a city in Fujian province after Covid-19 cases were reported, with the latest outbreak coming less than a month after the country quelled its most widespread resurgence since the initial one in Wuhan

  • White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during a call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House. "They did discuss a range of trans-national issues including COVID-19, and understanding its origins is of course a primary concern for this administration," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Biden vowed last month to press China for answers over the origins of a pandemic that has now killed https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps 4.8 million people worldwide.

  • Hungary signs letter of intent to produce Chinese Sinopharm shots

    Hungary's government has signed a letter of intent with Sinopharm executives to develop the required infrastructure within the next 10 months to produce the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Hungary has said it plans to produce Sinopharm's jab and a locally developed shot in a new vaccine plant. The agreement will enable the Hungarian facility to respond quickly to any possible new coronavirus variants by way of information sharing with Sinopharm, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Do Not Disappoint in Stunning Red Carpet Looks in Venice

    The moment we’ve all been waiting for all summer long has arrived: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their red carpet debut as a couple (again) at the Venice Film Festival. Affleck was there for the premiere of The Last Duel while JLo was there to support her boyfriend, who wrote and starred in the […]

  • Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

    Various new travel restrictions have been popping up across the European Union, from quarantine and testing requirements to outright travel bans.

  • Queen leads explosion of British joy at Raducanu's stunning Slam win

    Emma Raducanu's extraordinary US Open triumph on Saturday led to an explosion of joy in Britain, with Queen Elizabeth II leading the celebrations as the 18-year-old qualifier made tennis history in New York.

  • Chinatown residents suffered in silence in decades since 9/11

    In the aftermath, language and cultural barriers hid the community’s emotional trauma.

  • China roundup: Tencent takes on sites trying to circumvent its age limits

    The enforcement of China's new gaming regulations is unfolding like a cat-and-mouse game, with the country's internet giants and young players constantly trying to outsmart each other. Following Didi's app ban, smaller ride-hailing apps are availing themselves of the potential market vacuum. The Chinese saying "Where there is a policy, there is a countermeasure" nicely encapsulates what is happening in the country's tightening regulatory environment for video games.

  • China launches wealth management product pilots for retirement in four cities

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday it will launch wealth management product pilots in four cities aimed at retail investors looking to boost their retirement savings. The products will be sold by wealth management units of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank and China Everbright Bank. The pilot products will last for a year starting from Sept. 15, and each institution involved can raise up 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of products, the statement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said.

  • Chinese firms with offshore structure to need approval for Hong Kong IPOs -sources

    China's securities regulator is looking to expand its scrutiny of overseas listings by offshore incorporated companies to include initial public offerings (IPO) in Hong Kong, five people with knowledge of the matter said. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has already been setting up a team https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-targets-offshore-ipo-structure-require-ministry-approval-sources-2021-07-08 to focus on companies seeking to list offshore using the so-called variable interest entity (VIE) corporate structure which Beijing says has led to abuse.

  • The foreign legion of YouTubers defending China

    With YouTube videos "debunking" allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western "conspiracies" against China, an unlikely set of foreigners are loudly defending Beijing from its international critics.

  • Newsom Calls for 'Unprecedented' Voter Turnout as Polls Show His Lead Widening

    With under a hundred hours left for California voters to turn in their ballots in the governor's recall election, a new UC Berkeley poll shows Gov. Gavin Newsom likely to keep his job. Maria Cid Medina reports. (9-10-21)

  • New Mexico health officials believe 1 is dead after livestock drug overdose

    New Mexico Health officials believe at least one person has died in the state after taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

  • Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials despite moratorium promise

    Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials in the second half of 2020 despite promising otherwise after the city enacted a controversial security law.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting at $12

    They don't call it 'Prime' for nothing — save up to $115 with these special underground deals.

  • Search in Mexico hill collapse slowed by fears of landslides

    Fears of new landslides slowed the search Saturday for more victims from the collapse of a hillside that brought tons of boulders down on a neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one person. Authorities in Tlalnepantla, the municipality in Mexico state where the disaster took place Friday, reduced the number of missing people from 10 to three Saturday after seven of the missing were located, said Ricardo de la Cruz, undersecretary general of Mexico state. “You can still see cracks” in the hillside, De la Cruz said.

  • Full news conference: Gov. Polis, health officials provide update on COVID-19 as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort

    Gov. Polis and state health officials provided an update on COVID-19 in Colorado as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • Corn futures posts first gain in 5 sessions, wheat prices fall after USDA report

    Corn futures end higher Friday, finding support a day after settling at the lowest since January, as USDA lifted its U.S. production forecast, but also raised demand expectations for the commodity.

  • Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

    Electricity prices and energy commodity prices are soaring in Europe, and prices could continue to rise as storage levels remain below par just ahead of the winter season