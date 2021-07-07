Chinese city on Myanmar border reports coronavirus case spike

People line up for nucleic acid testing following new COVID-19 cases in Ruili
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Authorities in China's southwestern province of Yunnan reported 15 new confirmed locally transmitted coronavirus cases for July 6, with all cases in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar.

The 15 confirmed cases compared with three confirmed locally transmitted cases a day earlier. Two of the cases confirmed for July 6 had previously been identified as asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases. The other 13 were identified through mass testing in the city of Ruili, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said in a statement.

Provincial authorities have prevented individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission since July 5.

Yunnan province also reported two new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases for July 6, and one new asymptomatic case imported from abroad, the statement said.

The last outbreak of local COVID-19 cases in China was in the southern Guangdong province in mid-June.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global Blockchain Company IBC Group to Close Mining Operations in China

    International Blockchain Consulting “IBC” Group have responded to the Chinese government’s clampdown on cryptocurrency by closing down all of its Bitcoin and Ethereum mining facilities across China.

  • South Korea reports highest daily COVID-19 caseload in months

    South Korea reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since late December, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting on Wednesday. The highest ever daily caseload reported by South Korea was 1,240, reported on Dec. 25, when the country was experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

  • EURO 2020 semifinals: How to watch England – Denmark; schedule, predictions, odds

    EURO 2020 has been one heck of a show this summer, as games are being played in cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

  • Matt Gaetz associate, who is cooperating with federal investigators, asks for sentencing delay

    Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax official, pleaded guilty in May to six counts tied to wire fraud, identity theft, bribery and the sex trafficking of a minor.

  • Fujifilm Velvia 100 Discontinued in the US Because of the EPA

    Today, Fujifilm Velvia 100 is being discontinued by Fujifilm in America. This chemical is part of the layers of Fujifilm Velvia 100. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) considers it a carcinogen.

  • Israel, South Korea agree to swap 700,000 COVID vaccines

    Israel and South Korea have agreed to exchange 700,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The deal marks the world's first COVID-19 vaccine swap, and could prove to be a template for other governments, the Wall Street Journal reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Under the agreement, Israel will immediately ship 700,000 Pfizer doses t

  • Oppressive Heat Set to Sear U.S. West Again as Fire Risk Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Another round of wilting heat bearing down on the U.S. West will put further pressure on electric grids and raise fire risks across the region before reaching a peak by week’s end.Temperatures across the Northern California, parts of interior Oregon, Washington and Nevada will rise 15 to 20 degrees above normal, said Frank Pereira, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. As the week goes on, excessive readings will spread. Boise could see a near record of 104 degrees F

  • LGBTQ Social Media Groups at Most Major Chinese Universities Shuttered Overnight

    Tencent’s WeChat social media platform on Tuesday evening blocked and wiped all past content of the accounts for the campus LGBTQ groups of China’s top universities, striking a major blow against LGBTQ awareness and rights. Many campus LGBTQ clubs have never been officially recognized or condoned, but have been able to operate unofficially for years […]

  • Poorer U.S. households gained nearly a year's spending from CARES Act - study

    Federal aid distributed as part of the CARES Act boosted U.S. households' ability to pay their bills after becoming unemployed, with lower-income households seeing the biggest gains, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released on Monday. The median household would have been able to maintain spending for an additional 15 weeks after losing employment income with help from enhanced unemployment benefits and the direct cash payments delivered as part of the relief bill, passed in March 2020 to support the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. Low-income households were able to maintain their spending for 43 weeks longer after losing their jobs than they could have without the support, the study found.

  • College Athlete Died Hours After Begging ‘Racist’ Hospital for Help

    HandoutThe family of a college football star who died in an apparent suicide after being thrown out of a hospital told The Daily Beast that they think he was refused care because of the color of his skin.A Canadian health authority has admitted that it “failed” in caring for Samwel Uko, a 20-year-old football player who was found dead in a lake after reportedly seeking care from a local hospital twice.Last spring, the young university athlete posted a Snapchat video in a hospital lobby in the Ca

  • Chipotle is offering free burritos to vaccinated customers

    The incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine are piling up. Chipotle (CMG) has announced it will give free burritos and other entrees to customers who have been vaccinated in the latest example of companies trying to boost vaccine rates. Chipotle joins Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Anheuser-Busch, Taco Bell (YUM) and many others who are trying to entice people to get a COVID vaccine with various incentives.

  • This Is What America’s Next Big COVID Wave Will Look Like

    Valerie Macon/GettyAfter blazing across much of the world, a more aggressive variant of the novel-coronavirus has finally reached the United States. And it’s driving upticks in new cases.But not everywhere. Vaccines seem to work just fine against Delta. The new variant—“lineage” is the scientific term—is a reckoning, all right. But mostly for poorly vaccinated states.The new lineage is, in other words, yet another strong argument in favor of getting vaccinated, ASAP.“The Delta variant will likel

  • A TikTok user sniffed a flower and accidentally drugged herself with a potentially deadly pollen

    A photo shoot with a sweet-smelling, yellow bloom ended in sleep paralysis and vivid nightmares for singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman.

  • How a Botox Brow Lift Can Change Your Face

    If Botox brow lift before and after posts have you curious about the treatment, here's the answers to all your questions.

  • These five charts summarize the state of the pandemic in America

    Life is starting to feel normal, but Covid-19 is still with us.

  • Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospice care

    Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, who turns 94 in August, announced Tuesday that he has entered hospice care after being hospitalized Sunday with pain in his right lung. The four-term former governor, whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by an eight-year stretch in federal prison, downplayed the end-of-life aspect of hospice care. “While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” Edwards said in joint statement with his wife, Trina.

  • You’ve heard of the delta variant, now there’s ‘delta plus.’ How worried should you be?

    Delta plus has been identified in nearly a dozen countries including the U.S., according to The New York Times.

  • ‘COVID-Free’ Dance Party Infects 160+ Revelers

    Olivia Harris via ReutersOwners of the ski-themed Aspen Valley nightclub in the city of Enschede in eastern Netherlands couldn’t wait to reopen their venue after more than a year of harsh lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They did everything the Municipal Health Authorities told them to do before opening on June 26: require all customers to present vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests. No face masks or social distancing was required for the revelers.Euro 2020: The Huge Su

  • What Parents of Unvaccinated Kids Can Do to Avoid the COVID-19 Delta Variant

    For much of the nation, most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, signaling that the worst of the coronavirus is over - but the rise of the latest COVID-19 variant, the highly transmissible Delta strain, may mean that people can't return to normal just yet. This is looking to be especially true for those who are not yet vaccinated, which includes all children under the age of 12.

  • The Delta variant in NC is a rising threat. Here’s what we know about the risk.

    People not yet vaccinated are at highest risk of infection and illness from the “hyper” transmissible Delta strain, state and federal experts say.